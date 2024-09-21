When you think of lake holidays, what comes to mind? For us, it's sipping an aperitivo on a lakeside terrace before a leisurely stroll along a sun-kissed promenade. But there are many different ways to travel when exploring the world's most beautiful lakes.

While often overlooked in favour of seaside escapes, lake getaways offer excellent activities like SUP, canoeing, kayaking, water-skiing, and wakeboarding.

Most natural lakes are found nestled among mountainous landscapes, so also offer plenty of opportunities for hiking and walking with incredible views.

As well as providing ample opportunities for active holidays, the world's most beautiful lakes are perfect for simply kicking back, relaxing, and enjoying the breathtaking surrounding nature.



Italy's lakes are particularly loved for a peaceful getaway, where you can stroll through cobbled streets, take a dip in the crystal clear waters, and warm up again with a drink as the sunsets across the water.

While we often associate beautiful lakes with warm weather, relaxing on pebbled shores and sunning ourselves on the terraces of swish hotels, there are other kinds of lakes to explore across Europe. For a cold-weather lake escape, head to Iceland, where you'll see some of Europe's most outstanding natural scenery, including several glacial lakes.

Whether you're looking for an active holiday, or a relaxing, restorative escape, in warm weather or cold, here's our pick of the world's most beautiful lakes to add to your wish list.

Lake Garda, Italy

Lakeside living is the epitome of la dolce vita in Italy, and it's no wonder its glamorous lakes are a magnet for the rich and famous. Lake Garda is the country's largest, stretching from Milan and Brescia to the west and Verona and Venice to the east. Taking a driving tour around the whole lake is a great way to discover the quaint towns dotted along its shores, nestled among Mediterranean flora of citrus trees and cypresses.

You'll find some exquisite villa-style hotels dotting along the lakefront, where you can simply relax and soak in the views or venture out to explore Garda's enchanting towns. You'll be staying in a classic villa hotel on the lake shores on Country Living's seven-night tour of northern Italy - the perfect base for exploring the surrounding area.



Lake Bled, Slovenia

Nestled among the pretty peaks of the Julian Alps and the Karavanke Mountains, Lake Bled is a famous symbol of Slovenia's natural beauty. Visitors can explore the tranquil glacial lake by taking a leisurely two-hour walk around its shores. Or, if you feel like taking to the water, you can hire a traditional flat-bottomed wooden boat known as a pletna, to gently glide across the lake's calm waters.

Join Country Living on a trip to Slovenia and you'll visit Lake Bled and the nearby Triglav National Park. You'll also visit Slovenia's capital, Ljubljana, and get to know the country's thriving foodie scene, with wine tasting in the Vipava Valley and truffle-hunting adventure in Istria.

Dead Sea, Jordan

Despite its name, the Dead Sea is in fact a vast saltwater lake in southwestern Asia. The lake has huge historical significance; the Egyptians used the lake for mummification and the Romans valued it for its salt supplies. It was also one of the world's very first health resorts, and visitors have been flocking there for thousands of years.

Today you can still reap the health benefits of the Dead Sea with a stay on the Jordanian banks of this historic lake. The minerals in the water are known to nourish and rejuvenate the skin and can also ease arthritis and rheumatism because of their detoxifying properties. Even if you have no health complaints, floating on the dense water and enjoying views of mountainous desert landscapes is a wonderfully peaceful experience.

Jökulsárlón, Iceland

You're not limited to warm weather destinations when it comes to lake holidays. One of the most beautiful lakes in Iceland is the fabulous Jökulsárlón, a glacial lagoon with otherworldly black, volcanic sands and a beach known as "diamond beach" because of the glistening chunks of ice dotted on the sand.

Seeing the lake's jaw-dropping ice-bergs up close is an unmissable experience for any nature lover. Those looking to get a close look at Iceland's icebergs can take a boat tour to see them up close, and keep an eye out for seals in the bobbing in the lagoon or resting on the ice bergs. While on a boat trip you might also spot seals bobbing in the icy water or resting on the floating ice bergs.

Lake Maggiore, Italy

Another of northern Italy's most charming lakes is the lovely Lake Maggiore, located on the border of Italy and Switzerland on the south side of the Alps. It's Italy's second-largest lake, and its tranquil shores are lined with fragrant oleanders and palms, dotted by classic belle époque hotels set against the backdrop of snowcapped peaks.

The real jewel of the lake is its gorgeous Isola Bella, a tiny islet taken up almost entirely by a magnificent Baroque palace and terraced gardens that slope down to the lake's shores. You'll visit this fascinating palace and its exquisite gardens on a guided tour as part of Country Living's eight-day tour of northern Italy. You'll also visit Stresa, one of the finest resort towns on Lake Maggiore.

Lake Louise, Canada

We're spoilt for choice when it comes to great lakes in Europe, but if you're hoping for a long-haul adventure you'll find some truly spectacular lakes and peaks in the famous Canadian Rockies. Lake Louise, in Banff National Park, is known and loved for its vivid turquoise waters and its majestic backdrop of the Victoria Glacier.

Join Country Living's once-in-a-lifetime 16-day tour of Canada and Alaska and you'll get to see Lake Louise in all its glory. You'll see more of Canada's stunning wilderness as you ride through the Rockies on the Rocky Mountaineer, a historic train route which winds its way through river canyons, mountain passes and pristine forests.



Laguna Colorada, Bolivia

Another brilliant long-haul destination with one of the world's most beautiful lakes is Bolivia. This shallow salt lake, known in English as the Red Lagoon, is considered one of the country's most incredible natural wonders. The lake is only one metre deep and gets its distinctive colour from red sediment and algae.



One of its main attractions is the flocks of colourful flamingos that feast on the plankton in the lake during the summer months. The red algae in Laguna Colorada keeps their feathers a wonderfully vibrant pink and it's a joy to see them carefully wading through the water, reflected in its calm surface. The lake is a photographer's paradise, with a backdrop of snowcapped mountains and volcanos creating stunning vistas.



Lake Molveno, Italy

Perfectly located in the shadow of the towering Brenta Dolomites, Lake Molveno is a real haven for nature lovers and climbers. It makes the perfect base from which to explore the towering Dolomites by rail, car or on foot. The region also takes sustainability very seriously and has earned numerous awards for its eco-friendly hospitality.

The surrounding Dolomites are perfect for exploring by train, with several historic rail lines running through the peaks and offering some jaw-dropping views out across the lake. You'll get to traverse the mountains by train, cable car, and funicular railway on Country Living's eight-day holiday where you'll be based at a beautiful lakefront hotel on Lake Molveno.



Lake Orta, Italy

Close to Lake Maggiore, in northeast Piedmont, is a smaller, but equally enchanting lake. Lake Orta is a well-kept secret in comparison to its bigger, glitzier neighbour, so it's a great option for those looking for a perfectly tranquil lakeside getaway. But don't let its small size deceive you - there's still plenty to see and do on its shores.

One of the lake's most charming attractions is the little island of San Giulio, where you can visit its intriguing church. Visitors also love to explore the picturesque old town of Orta San Giulio with its maze of cobbled streets lined with craft boutiques, antique shops and welcoming cafés. On Country Living's tour of the Italian lakes with Christine Walkden you'll take a private boat trip over to the tiny islet of San Giulio to visit its ancient church.

Loch Lomond, Scotland

While a holiday on Europe's sunkissed shores is always welcome, those looking for a UK staycation won't be disappointed with the choice of lakes either. Of course, there's the breathtaking Lake District, England's largest National Park, which has inspired so many poets, writers and artists with its glorious landscapes. Scotland is also blessed with a range of lovely lakes, or lochs as they're known north of the border.

One of the most scenic of these is Loch Lomond, Britain's largest inland body of water, which is surrounded by ancient oak woodlands home to rare red squirrels, pine marten and golden eagles. You can spend the day exploring Loch Lomond on Country Living's four-day tour of the Scottish Highlands with Carol Kirkwood.

