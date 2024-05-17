Yahoo readers are obsessed with these Amazon earbuds — and they're 73% off right now

These best-selling earbuds are a whopping 73 per cent off on Amazon — they're a great Father's Day gift idea. (Photo via Amazon)

While Amazon Prime Day is still a couple of months away, that doesn't mean you can't already score some incredible deals on Amazon Canada. For a limited time, you can snag a pair of Yahoo readers' favourite Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds for an epic 73 per cent off. They've been reduced to just $40 from $150 (seriously!). You'll want to grab a pair for yourself and one for a friend — or your dad because, y'know, Father's Day is just around the corner. 👀

To find out why these "fantastic" earbuds have earned hundreds of five-star reviews, scroll below.

The details

These Monster Wireless Earbuds will amplify your audio experience with killer sound — you can blast your tunes to any volume without any distortion. They're also super comfortable, being 15 per cent lighter than standard ones, so you can wear them for hours without the urge to take them out.

They have Bluetooth connectivity to keep you connected to your devices, and the sound quality is crystal clear, perfect for taking calls.

And you'll get 30 hours of playtime, so you can listen to your podcasts and playlists uninterrupted. With the waterproof tech, you won't have to worry about getting them wet on rainy days or during sweaty workouts.

These earbuds offer one-step pairing and touch control for music playback, volume adjustment, calls and more to make life easier.

What people are saying

⭐️ 4.3/5 stars

💬 1,900+ ratings

🏆 "Sound is fantastic"

With a 4.3-star rating on Amazon Canada, these earbuds have some solid feedback.

One customer stated that they have "great sound" said they're "good quality," too. Another added that the 'buds "feel very nice" in their ears.

Another reviewer who "bought two of these" confirmed that the "battery life it great." "They are awesome," they continued.

A fourth person said that phone calls are "easy to [accept] and hang up" and that the "sound is fantastic."

One person did complain that they "feel and sound cheap," which is something to keep in mind if you're looking for top-of-the-line earbuds.

The verdict

These earbuds are a total steal right now, and according to shoppers, they're a great pick for the price. Some noted that the sound quality is top-notch, and the battery life is stellar.

However, there were complaints about them feeling on the cheaper side, which is something to note if you're looking for a more expensive feel. These will do the trick if you're not looking for the highest tech or most popular name brand.

