Yes, petroleum jelly is a good moisturizer, but beware before you use it on your face

Petroleum jelly has many surprising uses. These include being used to prevent chafing, to treat diaper rash, to counteract split ends, to prolong and improve the scent of perfume, to heal the cracks of dog and cat paws, to soften and style facial hair and even to stop doors from squeaking.

But even more commonly, petroleum jelly is used to strengthen, heal, protect, beautify, and moisturize skin. Still, many wonder if Vaseline is the skin care solution they've been searching for. It might be, but it's not going to work for everyone. Read on to understand who should be using petroleum jelly for skin care and who may want to steer clear.

What is Vaseline?

Vaseline is the brand name of petroleum jelly − a substance that was discovered in the 1850s by oil workers who noticed a byproduct of their drilling equipment forming − something they referred to as "rod wax." The workers had already noticed that it seemed to help soothe small cuts and minor burns when a Pennsylvanian chemist began refining the semi-solid mixture of liquid (mineral oil) and solid (paraffin wax and microcrystalline wax), eventually patenting his formula and branding it Vaseline.

The main ingredient of petroleum jelly is a purified form of petroleum known as white petroleum. This is beneficial because "United States Pharmacopeia grade petrolatum is pure and refined so that it does not contain any carcinogenic or irritating ingredients," says Dr. Dustin Portela, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Treasure Valley Dermatology in Boise, Idaho.

Is Vaseline good for your skin?

This, combined with its many unique soothing and healing properties, means that petroleum jelly can be good for one's skin. "It's great for dry lips, dry skin, open wounds, minor cuts and scrapes, healing biopsy sites or surgical incisions, diaper rash and burns on the skin," says Dr. Farah Moustafa, a board-certified dermatologist and the director of Laser and Cosmetics at Tufts Medical Center.

One of the reasons it helps with healing, Portela notes, is that it forms a protective barrier that helps facilitate the recovery process. This is also why "it can help to soothe and reduce irritation on dry or inflamed skin and on chapped lips," he adds. This barrier also prevents water loss, making petroleum jelly an effective moisturizer. "Even in skin with eczema, it can increase barrier and antimicrobial proteins," says Moustafa.

Petroleum jelly also has the advantage "of being non-irritating and extremely low risk for allergic reactions," says Dr. Elika Hoss, a board-certified dermatologist and the director of the Mayo Clinic Dermatology Cosmetic Clinic in Arizona. "Thus, it can be used safely in most people."

Another of the reasons it's good for skin is because petroleum jelly "is non-comedogenic, so it won’t block pores," says Dr. Debra Jaliman, a board-certified dermatologist and an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. Still, she adds, "I wouldn’t use it on acne-prone skin as there are other lightweight moisturizers that I think are better."

Hoss agrees and points to another downside some users don't like: "Petroleum jelly can feel greasy on the skin and a bandage or dressing may be needed to protect clothing or bedding," she says. One reason for this is that, unlike other moisturizers, petroleum jelly "sits on top of the skin and is not absorbed, which can feel heavy or uncomfortable to some people," says Portela.

Is Vaseline good for your face?

If the feeling of petroleum jelly doesn't bother you, though, it's OK to use just about anywhere, including on your lips and face. "If you have very dry skin and you never break out, you can absolutely use it on your face," says Jaliman.

Portela agrees and says that due to these benefits, many people use it on their face as both protection against dry skin and unsavory weather conditions and to help lock in moisture. He advises using it sparingly, though. "Use only a thin layer to avoid excess greasiness," he suggests.

As for when to use it, Moustafa says it's "best to apply after a shower and after patting the skin dry as this will allow for good absorption and minimal residue."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is Vaseline good for your face?