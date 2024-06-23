Yeti just dropped their Canada Day drinkware collection — and it's going to sell out fast!
Looking for a new summer tumbler? These are bright, patriotic and perfect!
You know what time it is? I think it's time for a new water bottle. I, myself, love to collect 'em, and I can't seem to stop myself — so, why bother? The weather is getting warmer, and summer is finally here, which means we have to celebrate with a new tumbler (because we have to stay hydrated, after all). And it's the perfect timing because Yeti just restocked their limited-edition Canada Day drinkware.
Canada Day 1 L Straw Mug
4.8/5 stars
Canada Day 591 mL Tumbler
4.7/5 stars
Canada Day 473 mL Colster Tall Can Insulator
4.8/5 stars
The Canada Day 1 L Straw Mug, Canada Day 591 mL Tumbler and Canada Day 473 mL Colster Tall Can Insulator already sold out once after launching earlier this week — so if you're looking to snag one before July 1, we suggest moving fast! Beyond that, we bet will be your go-tos this season with their bright pop of red and patriotic spirit. Scroll below to check them out for yourself.
This oversized mug is cupholder compatible, so you can take it on car rides without hassle, and it features a reusable straw for easy sipping.
It's double-wall vacuum insulated to keep the contents ice-cold all day — whether it's iced coffee, a soft drink or good ol' H2O.
It has an empty weight of 0.7 kg and dimensions of 5.1"W x 8.3"H, and it's made of kitchen-grade stainless steel.
⭐ Reviews: Shoppers find this tumbler "so convenient" and say their "water stays ice cold." "I've never drank so much before," writes one hydrated customer. They also added that the handle is "perfectly placed."
That said, one person did complain that the "handle needs to be bigger."
Yeti travel mugs are like no other — they will keep your coffee hot for so long (sometimes a little too long if you ask me!). It's cupholder compatible, perfect for commuting. And it's splash-resistant, too, thankfully.
Besides the double-insulated stainless steel wall, the magnet on the MagSlider lid will also act as another barrier to keep the heat from escaping.
It has an empty weight of 0.4 kg and dimensions of 3.5"W x 6.6"H.
⭐ Reviews: Shoppers call this tumbler "extremely durable" and claim it's "the perfect size." One customer said their "hot [drink] stays hot" and "cold [drink] stays cold" for a whopping eight hours.
However, one person said they're disappointed that "the slider cap is not leakproof."
Just picture cracking a cold one on Canada Day with this bad boy in your hand. It'll keep beer (or a can of Coke!) cold until the last sip, making it perfect for those sweltering hot summer days.
Plus, it has a no-sweat design that prevents condensation, so your hands can stay dry. It's perfect for taking along to the beach, backyard BBQs and even breweries.
It has an empty weight of 0.3 kg and dimensions of 3.1"W x 6.3"H.
⭐ Reviews: One shopper went as far as saying this can insulator is "the best thing Yeti has ever created!" Another says their "beer never gets warm" and that "every sip is a pleasure."
Someone did point out that they "wish the lids were bigger."
