Yeti just dropped their Canada Day drinkware collection — and it's going to sell out fast!

This oversized mug is cupholder compatible, so you can take it on car rides without hassle, and it features a reusable straw for easy sipping.

It's double-wall vacuum insulated to keep the contents ice-cold all day — whether it's iced coffee, a soft drink or good ol' H2O.

It has an empty weight of 0.7 kg and dimensions of 5.1"W x 8.3"H, and it's made of kitchen-grade stainless steel.

⭐ Reviews: Shoppers find this tumbler "so convenient" and say their "water stays ice cold." "I've never drank so much before," writes one hydrated customer. They also added that the handle is "perfectly placed."

That said, one person did complain that the "handle needs to be bigger."