YUME YUME's AI-Generated Fall 2024 Campaign Is Inspired by the Rain

YUME YUME is gearing up for the launch of its Fall 2024 collection, landing later this month. Celebrating the release is a new AI-generated campaign, created by artist Luke Nugent. Drawing inspiration from the rain and "its ability to create life," the campaign explores the concept of an epiphany and being a small part of "a bigger whole," much like a single rain drop running down a window.

Translating this message through the collection's colors, fabrics and silhouettes, Fall 2024 includes new footwear styles like the Ballerina Flat, the Clog Boot and the Sheer Ballerina Boot. Elsewhere, the collection features a slew of unique ready-to-wear pieces that complement the seasonal footwear. Featuring pleated balloon skirts, oversized tuxedos made of silk and black wool and cropped Italian wool coats, the collection fuses materials like fluffy mohair with real suede and soft silk.

Finally, accessories land in the form of the Puffy Hood and Mega Gloves, featuring supple suede fabrics that add elevation to seasonal styling.

Take a look at the new campaign above and stay tuned for the collection release in mid-July.

