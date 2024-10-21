Zendaya's XXL strawberry blonde hair has people thinking she's Shakira

If we could look like anyone in the world, Zendaya or Shakira would be pretty good straws to draw. And while the two, side by side, don't resemble many similarities, from behind, they're practically twins. Well, that's what fans are saying, anyway, courtesy of a recent photo shared on social media. Who'd of thought it?

Just short of a few days ago, Zendaya took to Instagram to share a three-part carousel post from her recent trip to Switzerland with the fashion brand On. Fronting the slides, the star is shown to have ditched her trademark raven tresses and instead, is sporting XXL strawberry blonde hair that has been styled in tight waves. It's a look that fans are recognising as Shakira's signature.

Adding this one to our long list of celebrity doppelgängers.



Taking to the comments section of the 4.6 million liked post (!!), fans have shared their thoughts on the unlikely likeliness between the Columbian singer and American actor:

"I thought this was Shakira the first few seconds lmfao"

"I SAW SHAKIRA BEFORR ANYTHING"

OMG LMAO😭😭 i said “at what point did i start following Shaki?”. "

"Those who thought it was shakira like."

While others simply admired her beauty:

"I love your hair it’s so cute!! 😍💘"

"Off topic, your hair looks so good 😍"

"you are beautiful ❤️"

I mean, if hip-skimming, titian-toned hair is going to have people thinking I'm Shakira, you best believe I'm booking in for a salon appointment, ASAP!

