The zero waste champions aiming to change recycling habits

Pupils at St Naile's Primary School have been getting hands-on experience with recycling [BBC]

When it comes to reducing waste and recycling, it is hoped that young people can teach adults a thing or two.

Pupils in 12 schools across Northern Ireland are being encouraged to become Zero Waste Champions, learning about the "circular economy" in which resources are reused instead of being thrown away.

Those behind the project hope the lessons learnt in school will be passed on at home and in the community.

St Naile's Primary School in Kinawley, County Fermanagh, is one of the schools taking part.

St Naile's is one of 12 schools in Northern Ireland taking part in the pilot [BBC]

Pupils have been given the task of making bags out of waste products such as old advertising material and bicycle tyres.

Some of the fabric came from curtains used at the United Nations' Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

The pupils sewed and stapled the bags so that they could be taken apart and the materials reused.

Cillian's bag was made from a waterproof fabric and is designed to hold a laptop or tablet [BBC]

The project was developed by Mary Michel from the environmental education organisation Ostrero.

She told BBC News NI while adults can be more resistant to changing their ways, she believes children are more open to the message of sharing resources fairly.

"It's about making sure that there's enough for everybody, so actually it's a message that comes across really easily and that they absorb really well," she said.

Ostrero's Mary Michel hopes the project will leave a long-lasting impression [BBC]

Ms Michel said making the bags is a practical, hands-on way of demonstrating the idea of a circular economy.

"It's not just about telling them that this is what we need to do; it's about them doing it and experiencing it for themselves.

"Rather than litter picking or even recycling, we're thinking about how we can design the waste right out from the beginning."

Ellen says its important to learn about the environment and tell other people to make a difference [BBC]

A recent report from the United Nations revealed that two billion tonnes of waste is being produced in the world each year.

"If you put that waste into shipping containers and put them end, to end it would go from the world to the moon and back again," Ms Michel said.

"That is how much waste we're producing, and our resources are becoming scarcer and harder to access."

She believes while the problem of waste is huge, encouraging children to change the way that they do things can make a huge difference.

Erin's bag used paper clips and rainbow fabric [BBC]

'Important and fun'

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council aims to be net zero by 2042.

Amy Gallagher, the council's climate project officer, said initiatives like this can make a difference.

"We really want to show kids that it's really important, but that it is also fun," she added.

"Kids are going home and they're educating their parents actually on what should be going in what bin.

"Parents [are] saying: 'My kids give out to me when I don't put something in the right bin, or I haven't washed it out before I put it in the bin' so it makes a huge difference."

Amy Gallagher says parent's response to the scheme is great [BBC]

George Gillespie, from reuse and repair organisation Northern Ireland Resources Network (NIRN), said changing the way we use resources can save money as well as the environment.

While most children will not have heard about a circular economy, he said he was "blown away" when one child drew a circle with a pound sign inside to illustrate what they knew.

He said children "talk about the environment, they talk about animals, they talk about plastic getting into the sea and how that can affect animal life within the sea".

"They're so aware, and it's really encouraging," he added.

George Gillespie from NIRN believes children have displayed knowledge about many complex topics [BBC]

The Zero Waste Champion programme is currently running as a pilot in four council areas, including Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, Belfast City Council, Derry City and Strabane Council, and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

It is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Education and Rural Affairs (Daera) through the carrier bag levy - a 25p charge for all new carrier bags which are dispensed.

There are aims of the programme being rolled out to schools across all council areas later this year.