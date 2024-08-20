Zoë Kravitz and Lenny Kravitz are father-daughter goals in matching YSL looks

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Lenny Kravitz and Director, writer and producer ZoÃ« Kravitz attends the European premiere of "Blink Twice" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images) (Getty)

Stylish father-daughter duos are few and far between on the best of days with only a handful of names coming to mind.

One family name in particular that springs to mind instantly is the Kravtiz crew - and both Lenny and Zoë just proved their stylish status on the red carpet.

Style is clearly in Zoë's DNA (Getty)

Stepping out on Monday to attend the European premiere of Blink Twice, Zoë’s newest silver screen flick and directorial debut, the pair made a case for quiet luxury dressing, both sporting matching Saint Laurent looks.

Zoë is a Saint Laurent stan through in through (Getty)

Zoë, who clearly inherited her fashion flair from her music-maven father, opted for a silky figure-hugging gown in a blood-red hue. The subtle statement dress came complete with a plunging neckline and dainty waist belt detail which emphasised the 35-year-old’s impeccable figure.

Lenny Kravitz has been a style icon since the 80s (Getty)

Lenny, who is a known lover of eccentric fashion choices, usually opting for sheer tops, fitted trousers and heeled boots, decided upon an oversized, dark grey double-breasted suit to celebrate his daughter's achievements. The icon matched Zoë’s energy, styling the look without a shirt and adding a set of white, rounded-toe boots.

This isn’t the first time the fashionable family members have stepped out together in effortless style. Earlier this year, the duo were spotted together in Los Angeles to celebrate Lenny’s newly unveiled Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Zoë opted for a bold blue cutout strapless bodysuit and midi skirt look, while her dad chose a pair of high-waisted pinstripe trousers, a statement belt, silk button-up shirt and blazer combo.

The father-daughter duo are besties (Getty)

During the unveiling, Zoë paid homage to her fashionable father through a heartwarming yet comical speech in which she confirmed where she got her fashion sense from: "I’ve seen you change in the most beautiful ways. I’ve seen the way you stay the same in the most important ways. I’ve seen your incredible dedication to your art. But mostly, I’ve seen through your shirts. According to my dad, if it doesn’t expose your nipples, it’s not a shirt.”

Lenny and Zoë join the likes of Lionel and Sofia Richie Grainge, David and Harper Beckham and Paul and Stella McCartney, all of whom are known for their eclectic yet seriously chic style choices.