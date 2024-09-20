11 Resources Parents Should Know About When They Fly With Kids

From exemptions at security to airline activity kits, there are many resources to make flying with children a smoother experience. Hinterhaus Productions via Getty Images

Flying with kids can be... logistically challenging, to say the least.

It’s no wonder parents look exhausted as they wrangle children, strollers, luggage and snacks through security lines and crowded terminals. And then there’s the matter of keeping squirmy kids entertained and fed during the hours on the plane.

Fortunately, there are amenities, special dispensations and other resources available to families flying with children. With assistance from parents and travel experts, we’ve outlined 11 below. Some might seem obvious, and others may be less familiar to the average flyer, but they’ll all hopefully make life a little easier during an ordeal no one looks forward to.

An extra carry-on

“A diaper bag generally travels free, regardless of what type of ticket you booked,” said Willis Orlando, a dad and manager of travel operations at Going, a flight alert service.

Many airlines, including JetBlue and Spirit, allow parents traveling with babies to bring a diaper bag on board in addition to the standard carry-on and personal item. Delta doesn’t make that concession, but it does allow parents the addition of a “breast pump and associated cooler bag” to their carry-on bags.

Parents can look up the specific policies on their airline’s website to confirm what they’re able to carry on with them.

Bassinets for babies

“For very small babies, some airlines offer basinets in some rows ― generally the front of each department in the cabin, usually on larger jets,” Orlando said.

To make use of a bassinet, check which airlines and types of planes offer this amenity, and which seats to book. Try to book early and call customer service to confirm access, as there are usually a limited number.

Kid-friendly meals and snacks

“Some airlines have kid-friendly snacks and even menus if you order in advance,” noted Bruna Fava, a mom who shares tips for traveling with children on her popular TikTok account.

Check in advance if your airline has meal and snack options geared toward children. Either way, it’s a good idea to pack snacks for your child in your carry-on bag just in case that option isn’t available on your flight.

Special in-flight toys and activity kits

“Some airlines carry wings, badges or stickers on board, or things like trading cards, giving kids a special treat and a souvenir from their flight,” said David Slotnick, a dad and senior aviation reporter at The Points Guy. “Just ask a flight attendant during the flight.”

United Airlines, Singapore Airlines and Emirates are among the carriers that offer activity kits and toys to keep children entertained on board.

Airline miles for kids

As soon as your child starts flying in their own seat, they can start earning frequent flyer miles.

That’s why parents should enroll their little ones in airline loyalty programs to allow them to accumulate miles and points that essentially translate to free money for travel as they get older. Most major air carriers don’t let miles expire anymore, so kids can still cash in on them years down the line.

Early boarding

“Almost every airline gives families with young children priority boarding,” Orlando said. “This is somewhat of a hack for folks who want to book the cheapest basic economy tickets but don’t want to board last. Show up early enough and listen ― you’ll be among the first on the plane.”

Early boarding gives families extra time and space to get settled before most of the other passengers board.

“This can also be helpful if you need to stow a diaper bag or lunch box in the overhead compartment near adjacent to your row,” Slotnick noted.

However, if you’re traveling with energetic older kids and aren’t particularly concerned about bin location and space, you might be better off waiting to board until closer to the end. Or at least, you might let one parent board and get things situated, while the other supervises the children as they burn off a little energy and explore the gate area before they have to sit still for hours.

Gate-checking for strollers and car seats

“Most airlines will let you gate-check strollers and car seats for free, and can usually return them to you on the jet bridge instead of at baggage claim, meaning you can still use the stroller to walk through the airport,” Slotnick said.

Different airlines and airports might have different rules, however, so be prepared in case you have to check your stroller before you go through security.

“Make sure to ask when you check in for your flight and upon boarding the aircraft where you need to pick up your stroller,” said Eric Napoli, vice president of legal strategy at AirHelp. “In many airports there are strollers for loan in case you must check it beforehand.”

Free lap seating

“For children under two years old, children can travel in their parent’s lap free of charge,” Napoli noted. “Depending on the country, different taxes or additional security rules may apply ― like whether there needs to be an additional seat belt.”

Not every airline offers this, but it’s very common in the U.S. And the taxes you have to pay for a lap infant on an international flight are usually relatively low.

Still, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board all strongly recommend buying an airplane safety seat for babies and toddlers, and using a proper child restraint system to protect little ones from the dangers of turbulence and other in-flight risks.

“Keep in mind that there are safety considerations, since your baby won’t be secured to a seat during takeoff, landing and turbulence,” Slotnick said. “But every study shows traveling with a lap-infant is magnitudes safer than other modes of transportation, such as driving.”

There are other reasons why parents might not choose the free lap option as well.

“This works well for some parents and some kids at some ages, but not others, so you have to be sure to think carefully about whether it’s a good option for you,” Slotnick said. “When my son was an infant, for instance, this was great ― he’d happily hang out, drink a bottle, and nap in our arms. Once he reached about a year old and was crawling and walking, he became much less willing to sit still unless he was buckled into a car seat, so bringing him in lap was only doable if it was an extremely short flight.”

Adjacent seats

“After two years old, make sure you check what seats you have been assigned, because airlines will often automatically assign non-adjacent seats to family members,” Napoli said. “When this happens, please don’t fall for the trap and purchase seats so that you are sitting next to your children. Children should be seated with their parents at no additional charge.”

In this instance, he advised calling the airline to see if they can rearrange your seating, or if additional seats will become available. Even if your whole family can’t sit together, the airline might be able to ensure that any children are next to adult family members.

“Alternatively, once you have boarded, the flight crew will assist you in making sure a child is not seated without a parent,” Napoli said. “But for peace of mind, contact the airline beforehand.”

And if you want to avoid uncertainty, consider flying with an airline that guarantees no-fee family seating.

Exemptions at security

“Parents can generally take breast milk, ice packs, and coolers through security with no issue,” Orlando said.

Over the years, there have been highly publicized incidents of breastfeeding parents being forced to ditch their milk or freezer packs at airport security. But Transportation Security Administration guidelines clearly state that “formula, breast milk, toddler drinks and baby/toddler food (to include puree pouches) in quantities greater than 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters are allowed in carry-on baggage and do not need to fit within a quart-sized bag.”

The policy also notes these exemptions apply to parents traveling with or without their children. For a smooth experience, parents should inform a TSA officer at the start of the screening process that they are traveling with these items, and remove them for separate screening. Try to pack formula and breast milk in clear, translucent bottles, rather than plastic bags or pouches, for easier screening.

“Many airports also offer priority security lanes for families,” Orlando said. “Always ask, it makes a huge difference.”

Help from friendly flight attendants

The primary job of a flight attendant is to ensure all passengers are safe, both in the air and on the ground. Still, many will take a special interest in the little ones traveling on their routes ― even offering to hold babies for a few minutes to give parents a break.

“Definitely ask for help if you need it!” Fava urged. “Flight attendants are usually great with kids.”

Of course, child care isn’t part of their job, so not every flight attendant you encounter will offer to help in this way. But if you’re struggling, it doesn’t hurt to see if they might be able to assist.

