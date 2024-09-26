Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

15 of the best Lululemon We Made Too Much finds to shop this week — starting under $25

Shop Lululemon bags, hoodies and more at can't-miss special prices.

It's nearing the end of the week, folks—have you had a chance to check out Lululemon's latest We Made Too Much drop yet? This is your chance to grab some fantastic deals on trendy workout gear and cozy activewear that are just perfect for fall.

Whether you're on the hunt for comfy hoodies, warm outerwear or functional accessories, you'll find tons of stuff at special prices. I've rounded up some of the best pieces to shop to keep things nice and easy for you—keep scrolling to dive in.

If you want to jump right in, browse by category below:

Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Embroidery

$29$44Save $15

The embroidery on this Everywhere Belt Bag adds a unique touch that will stand out from the rest of your collection. Shoppers love that it's "cute and versatile."

$29 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Easy Access Crossbody Bag 1.5L

$34$44Save $10

If you're not into belt bags but love the adorable, embroidered motif, this "convenient" crossbody is made for you.

$34 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Pullover Wordmark

$99$118Save $19

This soft pullover sweater is "thick and warm," making it a perfect, cozy choice for fall.

$99 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Canvas Crossbody Camera Bag 2L

$69$98Save $29

This bag has two zippered compartments, which will ensure your essentials are organized, and the practical back drop-in pocket is ideal for quick access to items like your phone or parking pass.

$69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Full Flourish Pullover

$94$148Save $54

This cowl-neck pullover can be dressed up or down thanks to its exaggerated sleeves and "very flattering" silhouette.

$94 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Clippable Card Pouch

$24$34Save $10

This clippable card pouch is made to "zip, clip, and go." You can attach it to your keys, bag or even belt loop if you don't want to carry much.

$24 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Double-Zip Backpack 22L

$69$98Save $29

If you're in need of the perfect backpack, you're looking right at 'er. This double-zip bad boy has designated spots for your laptop, water bottle and other essentials.

$69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie

$99$128Save $29

Sweater season has commenced, and this one is a pink lover's dream. There's nothing cozier than Lululemon's Scuba hoodies, so I'd snag this while it's still fully stocked!

$99 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Brushed Softstreme Ribbed Half Zip

$99$128Save $29

This super soft sweater is "versatile," according to shoppers and "can be dressed up or down."

$99 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Packable Tote Bag 32L

$69$98Save $29

This is the perfect travel tote — it's super spacious and folds into its own zippered pouch to save space when not in use!

$69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Align Tank Top

From $39$68

This light support tank top will provide extra coverage if you want to go braless. It's best suited for A/B cup sizes.

From $39 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Back to Life Sport Bottle

$34$48Save $14

This 32oz hot pink bottle will keep your H2O ice-cold for hours, and the chug cap will make it easy to throw it back after an intense workout.

$34 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Define Relaxed-Fit Jacket Luon

$129$168Save $39

If you're going for more of a relaxed fit, this is the jacket you should be adding to your cart. It's lightweight and has a cinchable drawcord, so you can adjust the shape of it.

$129 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Lightweight Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Cropped Pant

$99$158Save $59

These cropped pants are perfect for the end of summer and transitioning into fall. You can dress them up or down, and their elastic waist makes them effortless.

$99 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip

$99$118Save $19

These Scuba half-zips are hot and tend to fly off the shelves, so if you've been eyeing it, I'd grab it fast! They're comfy, cozy and convenient — a must-have, if you will.

$99 at Lululemon

