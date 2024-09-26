15 of the best Lululemon We Made Too Much finds to shop this week — starting under $25
Shop Lululemon bags, hoodies and more at can't-miss special prices.
It's nearing the end of the week, folks—have you had a chance to check out Lululemon's latest We Made Too Much drop yet? This is your chance to grab some fantastic deals on trendy workout gear and cozy activewear that are just perfect for fall.
Whether you're on the hunt for comfy hoodies, warm outerwear or functional accessories, you'll find tons of stuff at special prices. I've rounded up some of the best pieces to shop to keep things nice and easy for you—keep scrolling to dive in.
If you want to jump right in, browse by category below:
Shop best Lululemon WMTM bags
Shop best Lululemon WMTM accessories
Shop best Lululemon WMTM leggings
Shop best Lululemon WMTM hoodies & sweatshirts
Shop best Lululemon WMTM shoes
Shop best Lululemon WMTM bras
The embroidery on this Everywhere Belt Bag adds a unique touch that will stand out from the rest of your collection. Shoppers love that it's "cute and versatile."
If you're not into belt bags but love the adorable, embroidered motif, this "convenient" crossbody is made for you.
This soft pullover sweater is "thick and warm," making it a perfect, cozy choice for fall.
This bag has two zippered compartments, which will ensure your essentials are organized, and the practical back drop-in pocket is ideal for quick access to items like your phone or parking pass.
This cowl-neck pullover can be dressed up or down thanks to its exaggerated sleeves and "very flattering" silhouette.
This clippable card pouch is made to "zip, clip, and go." You can attach it to your keys, bag or even belt loop if you don't want to carry much.
If you're in need of the perfect backpack, you're looking right at 'er. This double-zip bad boy has designated spots for your laptop, water bottle and other essentials.
Sweater season has commenced, and this one is a pink lover's dream. There's nothing cozier than Lululemon's Scuba hoodies, so I'd snag this while it's still fully stocked!
This super soft sweater is "versatile," according to shoppers and "can be dressed up or down."
This is the perfect travel tote — it's super spacious and folds into its own zippered pouch to save space when not in use!
This light support tank top will provide extra coverage if you want to go braless. It's best suited for A/B cup sizes.
This 32oz hot pink bottle will keep your H2O ice-cold for hours, and the chug cap will make it easy to throw it back after an intense workout.
If you're going for more of a relaxed fit, this is the jacket you should be adding to your cart. It's lightweight and has a cinchable drawcord, so you can adjust the shape of it.
These cropped pants are perfect for the end of summer and transitioning into fall. You can dress them up or down, and their elastic waist makes them effortless.
These Scuba half-zips are hot and tend to fly off the shelves, so if you've been eyeing it, I'd grab it fast! They're comfy, cozy and convenient — a must-have, if you will.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.