17 Really Good Tweets To Help You Finish Off This EXTREMELY Long Week

Apple wants us to pay for everythinggggg. The storage , the music , THE APPLE! — t. (@t_sadiity) December 19, 2024

Sony Pictures / Twitter: @Notdojaaa

Act Normal Podcast / Twitter: @Snow_Blacck

just accidentally closed a tab i've had been meaning to read for the past 2 years — yyy (@yx3io) December 18, 2024

Uber Driver : Me :Uber Driver :Me :Uber Driver : we here Me : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Danilo (@odedanilo) December 17, 2024

Buying myself a push present for pushing through life this year. — AshForde (@Itsashforde) December 17, 2024

once again it is 4pm, too early for a beer, too late for a coffee, and so i find myself roaming the streets desperate to spend $8 on a mysterious third beverage — erin chack (@ErinChack) February 19, 2024

what happened to circling back after the holidays!!!! why does everyone need everything now!!!! what is going on!!!! — Maria (@mlstrat) December 17, 2024

Me refusing to go to bed just to stay up and talk to my favourite person. pic.twitter.com/Cli7cI5gFP — Ifra خان💫 (@tis_pathani) September 23, 2024

Nickelodeon / Twitter: @tis_pathani

i know i didn’t text back despite “being on my phone for seven hours straight” but you have to understand i was on the escapism phone. the responding to texts phone is different. — bridget 🌸🐝 (@wholemilkbitch) December 17, 2024

Cats don’t even be saying meow it’s more like roun — moesha (@yunclesage) December 16, 2024

this year felt like being awake during surgery — lain (@user0000O0) December 17, 2024

I’m making healthy eating choices in 2025. Goodbye 10pc wings and hello 5pc wings — ANTOINE DINÈRO (@IAMTOINEJ) December 17, 2024

Me entering a new relationship pic.twitter.com/TnwQhl5aP1 — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) December 14, 2024

Variety / Twitter: @benyahr

mind you … he just picked up our child … pic.twitter.com/DEXZq08LvM — man man . (@whorezx) December 17, 2024

Twitter: @whorezx

Funny Memes / Twitter: @northstardoll

Me working from home on a Monday https://t.co/mEkXtiDHfi — special k🍓 (@KettyBitch) December 15, 2024

Fox / Twitter: @KettyBitch

