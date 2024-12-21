17 Really Good Tweets To Help You Finish Off This EXTREMELY Long Week
You made it through another week. As a reward, here are a few good tweets to put you in a good mood for the weekend:
1.
Apple wants us to pay for everythinggggg. The storage , the music , THE APPLE!
— t. (@t_sadiity) December 19, 2024
2.
“HE SAID NO PICKLES” https://t.co/6XOSq6F4H9 pic.twitter.com/d0kIbpQmI7
— . (@Notdojaaa) December 19, 2024
Sony Pictures / Twitter: @Notdojaaa
3.
MY PHONE: *on 1%*MY PHONE: *dies*ME: pic.twitter.com/rh6ovfZkIz
— The Nostalgia Queen (@Snow_Blacck) December 19, 2024
Act Normal Podcast / Twitter: @Snow_Blacck
4.
just accidentally closed a tab i've had been meaning to read for the past 2 years
— yyy (@yx3io) December 18, 2024
5.
Uber Driver : Me :Uber Driver :Me :Uber Driver : we here Me : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
— Danilo (@odedanilo) December 17, 2024
6.
Buying myself a push present for pushing through life this year.
— AshForde (@Itsashforde) December 17, 2024
7.
once again it is 4pm, too early for a beer, too late for a coffee, and so i find myself roaming the streets desperate to spend $8 on a mysterious third beverage
— erin chack (@ErinChack) February 19, 2024
8.
what happened to circling back after the holidays!!!! why does everyone need everything now!!!! what is going on!!!!
— Maria (@mlstrat) December 17, 2024
9.
Me refusing to go to bed just to stay up and talk to my favourite person. pic.twitter.com/Cli7cI5gFP
— Ifra خان💫 (@tis_pathani) September 23, 2024
Nickelodeon / Twitter: @tis_pathani
10.
i know i didn’t text back despite “being on my phone for seven hours straight” but you have to understand i was on the escapism phone. the responding to texts phone is different.
— bridget 🌸🐝 (@wholemilkbitch) December 17, 2024
11.
Cats don’t even be saying meow it’s more like roun
— moesha (@yunclesage) December 16, 2024
12.
this year felt like being awake during surgery
— lain (@user0000O0) December 17, 2024
13.
I’m making healthy eating choices in 2025. Goodbye 10pc wings and hello 5pc wings
— ANTOINE DINÈRO (@IAMTOINEJ) December 17, 2024
14.
Me entering a new relationship pic.twitter.com/TnwQhl5aP1
— Ben Yahr (@benyahr) December 14, 2024
Variety / Twitter: @benyahr
15.
mind you … he just picked up our child … pic.twitter.com/DEXZq08LvM
— man man . (@whorezx) December 17, 2024
16.
— ✧ (@northstardoll) December 17, 2024
Funny Memes / Twitter: @northstardoll
17.
Me working from home on a Monday https://t.co/mEkXtiDHfi
— special k🍓 (@KettyBitch) December 15, 2024
Fox / Twitter: @KettyBitch
