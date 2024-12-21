24 Irritating Screenshots That Prove God Gives His Toughest Battles To People Working In The Food Service Industry

1.This server got this really weird review:

Review mentioning excellent food and service, but displeasure with questions about food allergies. Some staff were unfriendly; others were welcoming

2.This server had to deal with a group of boomers who kept chilling at the restaurant an hour past closing:

Group of people seated around a dining table in a restaurant, engaged in conversation
3.This server experienced their first dine-and-dash:

Table with assorted Asian dishes, including sushi, noodles, and fried items, with sauces and drinks. Menu visible in the background
4.This California server's legs looked like this after setting up and breaking down patios all the time:

Person's legs with multiple bruises and tattoos, standing on a tiled floor near a cabinet and shoes
5.This server had to issue and process...37 separate checks:

a pile of restaurant bills
6.This server waited on a table who had a gender reveal party and didn't clean up:

a messy restaurant table covered in blue sand
7.These servers learned they would lose their tips if they were caught using their phones:

"1st violation - you lose your tips for the day"
8.These servers were told there would be a 3% commission fee on their tips:

A notice from management to servers
9.This barista's benefits were threatened to be taken away if they unionized:

"Vote no to make sure you don't potentially impact your current benefits..."
10.This barista had to make this super complicated order:

A lengthy order receipt
11.These baristas constantly try not to mix up the white chocolate sauces with the chocolate sauces due to the new color of the bottle:

A white chocolate mocha sauce that is in a brown bottle, making it indistinguishable from the regular chocolate bottle
12.This barista's boss expected them to work without a running sink:

A sink without a faucet
13.This barista revealed the headaches of paying it forward:

A person says paying for someone's drink behind you just complicates things for the barista, so instead just tip your barista
14.This coffee shop was asked for free coffee by so many customers, they had to put up a sign:

"It is not FREE to us, or to you, even if you have YOUR OWN CUP"

15.This server got negative feedback for not acting excited enough:

Card with handwritten note about birthday; mentions server not responding enthusiastically to the birthday announcement. Emojis included

16.This server was left with seven "tips" on the back of the bill:

Writing on the back of a receipt

17.These coffee shop employees had to separate 10,000 roasted and unroasted beans by hand after their boss accidentally mixed them:

Workers separating beans

18.This barista was struggling at a short-staffed Starbucks:

A Starbucks location only had one barista, who had to serve a line of people. A customer demanded they remake their drink, but the barista got in their car and left
19.This barista's life wasn't seen as valuable to a customer:

A customer has a mask but isn't wearing it, the barista asks why, and the customer says "there's no one in here"
20.This barista came across people dropping their empty sugar packets back in the napkin holder instead of the garbage:

A napkin holder filled with empty sugar packets
21.This coffee shop had a day where they gave away free drinks, and a customer felt they should also bring the drinks to their cars:

"They should bring drinks out to car on free drinks day. Had to leave for work due to wait"

22.This barista made another drink for a customer who expected to get it for free because they dropped it at home:

"Guess this is my sign from God to actually start cooking"
23.This person inquired about a barista gig and found out it had ridiculous requirements:

"You need to be a college graduate for a barista role"
24.And lastly, this server wasn't given a tip because they asked the customer's kid not to throw sugar at other customers:

"Don't tell customer kids 'don't do that'"

Note says: "Don't tell customer kids 'Don't do that.'"

