24 Irritating Screenshots That Prove God Gives His Toughest Battles To People Working In The Food Service Industry

1.This server got this really weird review:

Highlighted review says: "Food was excellent, service very good...but I don't like being asked about food allergies. That's none of your business." u/lpkzach92 / Via reddit.com

2.This server had to deal with a group of boomers who kept chilling at the restaurant an hour past closing:

3.This server experienced their first dine-and-dash:

4.This California server's legs looked like this after setting up and breaking down patios all the time:

5.This server had to issue and process...37 separate checks:

6.This server waited on a table who had a gender reveal party and didn't clean up:

7.These servers learned they would lose their tips if they were caught using their phones:

8.These servers were told there would be a 3% commission fee on their tips:

9.This barista's benefits were threatened to be taken away if they unionized:

10.This barista had to make this super complicated order:

11.These baristas constantly try not to mix up the white chocolate sauces with the chocolate sauces due to the new color of the bottle:

12.This barista's boss expected them to work without a running sink:

13.This barista revealed the headaches of paying it forward:

14.This coffee shop was asked for free coffee by so many customers, they had to put up a sign:

15.This server got negative feedback for not acting excited enough:

The note says, "Birthday was today. Mentioned it to server first thing. She said lazily, 'Oh, nice, happy birthday.'" u/Sudden-Ad-1583 / Via reddit.com

16.This server was left with seven "tips" on the back of the bill:

Note says: "1. Smile 2. Be friendly 3. Remember to serve water when asked for it 4. When the drink doesn't taste good — apologize and offer to make a new one 5. Pretend like you give a shit 6. Smile. Say thank you. 7. Make your mother proud" u/nicholasgarski / Via reddit.com

17.These coffee shop employees had to separate 10,000 roasted and unroasted beans by hand after their boss accidentally mixed them:

18.This barista was struggling at a short-staffed Starbucks:

19.This barista's life wasn't seen as valuable to a customer:

20.This barista came across people dropping their empty sugar packets back in the napkin holder instead of the garbage:

21.This coffee shop had a day where they gave away free drinks, and a customer felt they should also bring the drinks to their cars:

22.This barista made another drink for a customer who expected to get it for free because they dropped it at home:

23.This person inquired about a barista gig and found out it had ridiculous requirements:

24.And lastly, this server wasn't given a tip because they asked the customer's kid not to throw sugar at other customers: