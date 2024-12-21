24 Irritating Screenshots That Prove God Gives His Toughest Battles To People Working In The Food Service Industry
1.This server got this really weird review:
2.This server had to deal with a group of boomers who kept chilling at the restaurant an hour past closing:
3.This server experienced their first dine-and-dash:
4.This California server's legs looked like this after setting up and breaking down patios all the time:
5.This server had to issue and process...37 separate checks:
6.This server waited on a table who had a gender reveal party and didn't clean up:
7.These servers learned they would lose their tips if they were caught using their phones:
8.These servers were told there would be a 3% commission fee on their tips:
9.This barista's benefits were threatened to be taken away if they unionized:
10.This barista had to make this super complicated order:
11.These baristas constantly try not to mix up the white chocolate sauces with the chocolate sauces due to the new color of the bottle:
12.This barista's boss expected them to work without a running sink:
13.This barista revealed the headaches of paying it forward:
14.This coffee shop was asked for free coffee by so many customers, they had to put up a sign:
15.This server got negative feedback for not acting excited enough:
16.This server was left with seven "tips" on the back of the bill:
17.These coffee shop employees had to separate 10,000 roasted and unroasted beans by hand after their boss accidentally mixed them:
18.This barista was struggling at a short-staffed Starbucks:
19.This barista's life wasn't seen as valuable to a customer:
20.This barista came across people dropping their empty sugar packets back in the napkin holder instead of the garbage:
21.This coffee shop had a day where they gave away free drinks, and a customer felt they should also bring the drinks to their cars:
22.This barista made another drink for a customer who expected to get it for free because they dropped it at home:
23.This person inquired about a barista gig and found out it had ridiculous requirements:
24.And lastly, this server wasn't given a tip because they asked the customer's kid not to throw sugar at other customers: