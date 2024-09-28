18 Photos Of Little Inconveniences That Still Managed To Be Beyond Infuriating
1.This person whose hotel put them in a conference room with a sofa bed instead of a proper hotel room:
2.This person who let their coworker borrow their laptop charger and received it back in this condition:
3.This person who learned too late that there had been spider eggs on their computer:
4.This person who went to shave but then the shaving foam exploded:
5.This person who was served THIS after ordering garden avocado toast:
6.This person who purchased a jar of protein powder that ended up not even being halfway filled:
7.The drivers who had to deal with these cyclists who rode in the car lane instead of the bike lane:
8.This person whose in-unit laundry is almost impossible to access:
9.This person who discovered that mice had been eating their spatulas:
10.This person whose neighbor's contractor placed a porta-potty in their garden:
11.This person's view in their new apartment:
12.This person whose big toe puts a whole in all of their sneakers:
13.This person whose car was blocked by someone else parking RIGHT in front of their driveway:
14.This person who couldn't even enjoy their new pricey yoga mat before their cat put holes in it:
15.This person whose job replaced all the toilet paper...with napkins:
16.This person whose roommate took a "slice" of cake they didn't pay for:
17.This person who assumed the free water in their hotel room was free for ALL hotel guests:
18.And lastly, this gym goer who couldn't use the barbell they wanted because someone was using it as a tripod: