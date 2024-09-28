18 Photos Of Little Inconveniences That Still Managed To Be Beyond Infuriating

Ajani Bazile-Dutes
1.This person whose hotel put them in a conference room with a sofa bed instead of a proper hotel room:

A hotel room with dim lighting, featuring a bed, nightstands, a sofa, an armchair, a desk, and several bags and clothes on the floor
u/Llebanna / Via reddit.com

2.This person who let their coworker borrow their laptop charger and received it back in this condition:

Close-up of a hand holding a damaged USB cable in front of an open laptop
u/CowboyLikeMemes / Via reddit.com

3.This person who learned too late that there had been spider eggs on their computer:

Several small ants crawl on the black edge of an electronic device
u/Duck_Shover / Via reddit.com

4.This person who went to shave but then the shaving foam exploded:

Bathroom covered in foam with sink, faucet, toothbrush holder, and various bottles on the counter, and a bathtub visible in the background
u/No-Relationship743 / Via reddit.com

5.This person who was served THIS after ordering garden avocado toast:

Close-up of a hand holding a clear container with a slice of bread topped with mayonnaise, tomato slices, and diced avocado
u/Fazazzle / Via reddit.com

6.This person who purchased a jar of protein powder that ended up not even being halfway filled:

A hand holds a large jar of Dymatize Dunkin' protein powder by a window in natural light
u/chickn_nugget7 / Via reddit.com

7.The drivers who had to deal with these cyclists who rode in the car lane instead of the bike lane:

Five people biking in a line on a road with a car visible ahead. Trees and power lines are seen in the background
u/Deep-Impact5595 / Via reddit.com

8.This person whose in-unit laundry is almost impossible to access:

Two open Samsung front-loading laundry machines in a closet with various detergent and cleaning supplies on top
u/Thunderplant / Via reddit.com

9.This person who discovered that mice had been eating their spatulas:

A disorganized kitchen counter with various cooking utensils in a holder, including broken wooden spoons, a spatula, a whisk, and a plastic ladle
u/MaxieMatsubusa / Via reddit.com

10.This person whose neighbor's contractor placed a porta-potty in their garden:

Yellow portable toilet surrounded by greenery with an unreadable yellow sign on the door
u/ Own-Anteater5996 / Via reddit.com

11.This person's view in their new apartment:

View through a glass door showing a small balcony with a simple metal railing and a large brick wall in the background. Indoor objects include a fan and chair arm
u/TideEater / Via reddit.com

12.This person whose big toe puts a whole in all of their sneakers:

Three pairs of worn athletic shoes, one blue, one black, and one gray, forming a semi-circle on a wooden floor
u/retirement_savings / Via reddit.com

13.This person whose car was blocked by someone else parking RIGHT in front of their driveway:

A black SUV is parked halfway up a driveway near a white car with a wooded area in the background
u/Willplayspiano / Via reddit.com

14.This person who couldn't even enjoy their new pricey yoga mat before their cat put holes in it:

A pink fabric is shown with several small, irregular holes in its surface. The texture and material appear to be delicate
u/The_Yogurtcloset / Via reddit.com

15.This person whose job replaced all the toilet paper...with napkins:

Two stacks of white folded napkins are placed on a windowsill in a bathroom with frosted glass
u/Yuuki2628 / Via reddit.com

16.This person whose roommate took a "slice" of cake they didn't pay for:

A partially eaten cherry-topped cheesecake in a plastic container sits on a countertop. Someone's feet are visible in the background
u/fatcat3030 / Via reddit.com

17.This person who assumed the free water in their hotel room was free for ALL hotel guests:

Water bottle with a tag reading: "Complimentary for elite members. Enjoy this water with your World of Hyatt status. A $5 charge will apply otherwise."
u/NikLaPierre36 / Via reddit.com
A water bottle with a tag that reads, "Complimentary for elite members. A charge of $5.50 will be added to the room if you're not a World of Hyatt elite member."
u/NikLaPierre36 / Via reddit.com

18.And lastly, this gym goer who couldn't use the barbell they wanted because someone was using it as a tripod:

A smartphone mounted on a flexible tripod stand is set up in a gym, with a person partly visible in the background. Gym equipment and a bag are also in sight
u/_AlexV_ / Via reddit.com

