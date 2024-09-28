18 Photos Of Little Inconveniences That Still Managed To Be Beyond Infuriating

1.This person whose hotel put them in a conference room with a sofa bed instead of a proper hotel room:

2.This person who let their coworker borrow their laptop charger and received it back in this condition:

3.This person who learned too late that there had been spider eggs on their computer:

4.This person who went to shave but then the shaving foam exploded:

5.This person who was served THIS after ordering garden avocado toast:

6.This person who purchased a jar of protein powder that ended up not even being halfway filled:

7.The drivers who had to deal with these cyclists who rode in the car lane instead of the bike lane:

8.This person whose in-unit laundry is almost impossible to access:

9.This person who discovered that mice had been eating their spatulas:

10.This person whose neighbor's contractor placed a porta-potty in their garden:

11.This person's view in their new apartment:

12.This person whose big toe puts a whole in all of their sneakers:

13.This person whose car was blocked by someone else parking RIGHT in front of their driveway:

14.This person who couldn't even enjoy their new pricey yoga mat before their cat put holes in it:

15.This person whose job replaced all the toilet paper...with napkins:

16.This person whose roommate took a "slice" of cake they didn't pay for:

17.This person who assumed the free water in their hotel room was free for ALL hotel guests:

18.And lastly, this gym goer who couldn't use the barbell they wanted because someone was using it as a tripod: