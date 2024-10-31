2024 Is Almost Over—Here's All The Food That's Been Discontinued This Year

As we approach the end of 2024, it's always good to look back at the year in food. There have been big product launches, viral food moments, and new TikTok food trends. But we've also said goodbye to several food items—some good, some... not so much. We've rounded up some of the biggest food losses of the year. These aren't limited-edition items that were leaving anyway, but rather menu staples.

If we missed any, feel free to share in the comments. You can also browse our lists of discontinued nostalgic food and our favorite discontinued Taco Bell and McDonald's menu items.

Costco Churros

Sadly, Costco nixed its food court churros in January. They were replaced by a massive Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie, which prompted mixed reviews. The massive 750-calorie cookie costs $2.49 and is made with bittersweet and semisweet chocolate chips and served warm.

Some commenters in a Reddit thread said that the churros were "too chewy" and "felt stale." Some fans admitted to liking the cookies, while others were shocked by the high calorie count.

If you're missing the the sugar-coated food court staple, we have a churros recipe you can try at home.

Panera Charged Lemonade & Flatbread Pizza

Panera had a lot of changes this year. In April, the chain revamped its entire menu, which included the removal of flatbread pizzas, amongst a few other items. Then the controversial Charged Lemonades were discontinued following two wrongful death lawsuits. One serving of the drink contained 260 mg of caffeine.

If you're missing some of your favorite menu items, cook your way through our Panera copycat recipes.

Taco Bell Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito

Taco Bell removed several items earlier this year, including the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito. The fast food chain told Eat This, Not That! that they had to remove some menu items to make room for new ones. The publication reported that the Fiesta Veggie Burrito, Chicken Chipotle Melt, $5 Classic Combo, Beefy Melt Burrito, were also discontinued.

Raspberry Rally Girl Scout Cookies

While it was announced last year that the Raspberry Rally would be discontinued, the 2024 Girl Scout cookie season was the first to go without it since the chocolate cookie was introduced in 2022. The popular Raspberry Rally was only sold online, and once sold out, resellers were selling boxes for hefty prices on eBay.

