35 Delicious Feta Cheese Recipes for International Feta Day

This is one holiday you don't want to miss.

Allrecipes Magazine

Feta is always worthy of celebration, but the Greek cheese is the star of the show on one day of the year in particular: June 14 (thanks to our very own Diana Moutsopoulos, who established the holiday in 2020). Observe International Feta Day at home with one of our all-time favorite feta recipes, from quick and easy appetizers to flavor-packed dinners.

Baked Feta Pasta

Renee Pajestka

"This deliciously cheesy baked feta pasta dish is super easy to make with a block of feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, garlic, seasonings, and your favorite pasta for an impressive dinner that will have everyone raving!" —Debbie Hendrix

View Recipe

Herbed Greek Roasted Potatoes with Feta Cheese

Allrecipes / Sara Haas

"You’ll never want to make another party dip again." —Grace Elkus

View Recipe

Black Bean and Feta Cheese Ugly Dip

Occasional Cooker

"Simple, healthy, and delicious black bean dip." —lisamiller55

View Recipe

Marinated Green Beans with Olives, Tomatoes, and Feta

"This marinated green bean salad is a wonderful summer side dish. Allow the flavors to marinate together overnight for even better results." —Lynne23235

View Recipe

Whipped Feta Dip

NicoleMcmom

"Whipped feta is a TikTok trend that lives up to the hype! This is a great version with the addition of garlic and fresh herbs. Not only is it a party-pleasing dip, this whipped feta would make the perfect accompaniment to grilled lamb or steak, kabobs, or sandwiches." —Nicolemcmom

View Recipe

Greek Salad

Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

"This Greek salad recipe is incredibly good! It's nice and tangy and tastes even better in the summer when tomatoes and cucumbers are at their best." —Meesh

View Recipe

Sheet Pan Vegetable Dinner with Feta

gem

"This sheet pan dinner recipe is super versatile - you can use most vegetables for it, depending on your preference. I chop them very coarsely to save time and the cook time can vary." —Barbara Sauermann

View Recipe

Feta Cheese Ball

SoupLovingNicole

"For all you garlic-lovers—this cheese ball is easy and delicious! I get a lot of requests for this recipe. Serve with garlic bagel chips." —Nola Chick Lady

View Recipe

Roasted Beet Salad with Feta

Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

"This beet salad with feta is easy to make for a colorful and elegant side dish. I love making this with beets and shallots straight from our local farmers' market." —Shandeen Gemanis

View Recipe

Feta Cheese Foldovers

Christina

"Golden puffed pastries are filled with a feta cheese mixture. These can be made ahead, and popped into the oven after your guests arrive." —Christine L

View Recipe

Spinach-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

"These spinach- and feta-stuffed chicken breasts are absolutely splendid. Serve with rice, noodles, or a great Greek salad." —Laurie Wheeler

View Recipe

My Big Fat Greek Baked Beans

Chef John

"I love this big beans recipe. I used to believe the best baked beans came from Boston or Texas, but ever since I discovered this very hearty giant bean casserole, I have to give it to the Greeks." —Chef John

View Recipe

Crispy Sesame Feta Fingers with Honey

Allrecipes

"This crispy fried feta cheese appetizer is a popular Greek meze and so easy to make. Feta cheese is coated in sesame seeds, fried in olive oil till crisp, then drizzled with honey and served warm. The sweet and salty flavors make this dish impossible to resist!" —Diana Moutsopoulos

View Recipe

Baked Phyllo-Wrapped Feta with Honey

Chef John

"Baked phyllo-wrapped feta with honey is sweet, salty, savory, creamy perfection. The other thing I love about this recipe is how versatile they are—fantastic as an appetizer, or, if you serve these for breakfast with coffee or tea, you are setting yourself up for a very successful day." —Chef John

View Recipe

Loaded Greek Burgers

"Instead of plain burgers at your next summer cookout, try this Greek-inspired burger recipe with fresh herbs, spinach, roasted red peppers, and a tangy feta spread." —Nick T

View Recipe

Greek-Inspired Grilled Turkey Sausage Brats

Lutzflcat

"Enjoy a delicious grilled turkey sausage topped with fresh, crisp Greek-style veggies and tangy feta cheese." —lutzflcat

View Recipe

Baked Feta Cheese and Tomatoes

lutzflcat

"This baked feta and tomatoes dish makes a great summer appetizer, combining sweet and salty flavors. Serve with crusty bread, pita chips, or crackers." —Pat Bernitt

View Recipe

Feta Chicken Salad

"This feta chicken salad is a basic chicken salad recipe with red bell peppers and feta cheese. Try using tomato-basil feta for added flavor!" —CHELC44

View Recipe

Delicious Feta-Crusted Salmon

Kim's Cooking Now

"I created this feta-crusted salmon when my family asked me to come up with a new salmon dish. I used what I had on hand, and they loved it! It's pretty rich in flavor but not so high in fat, depending on what kind of ingredients you use." —familyfoodie1

View Recipe

Feta and Olive Meatballs

"These baked, ground lamb meatballs are flavored with feta and green olives." —Andrea

View Recipe

Feta Cheese Turkey Burgers

Marisa R.

"This is a great turkey burger recipe made even better with feta cheese and Kalamata olives. Serve these tasty treats with sun-ripened tomatoes and Greek-style pita." —Lorna

View Recipe

Chicken, Feta Cheese, and Sun-Dried Tomato Wraps

"The ingredients in this easy wrap can be altered to your personal preference. Use your grill to make this into an easy summertime treat. In the winter, your oven will work just fine." —SMPETER

View Recipe

Feta Eggs

Suada Fteja

"A very TASTY way to add zip to boring scrambled eggs." —Kerry

View Recipe

Watermelon Salad with Feta

France C

"Delicious, easy and refreshing." —dfoisy1

View Recipe

Tyropita (Greek Cheese Pie)

Diana Moutsopoulos

"This classic tyropita recipe is a Greek feta cheese pie made with layers of crispy phyllo and a simple filling of feta cheese. You don't need anything more!" —Diana Moutsopoulos

View Recipe

Simple Feta Cheese Salad

"This is a very simple, delicious salad! You can adjust all the recipe portions to suit your taste." —CSCASINO

View Recipe

Feta Veggie Quiche

"This is a basic recipe that can be adapted to your tastes, or (more likely, in my case) what's getting old in the fridge. To make it easier, I use a bought pie crust, but homemade would definitely make it better!" —betsdanforth

View Recipe

Greek Feta and Spinach Potato Casserole

Chef John

"If you like potato gratins and casseroles, try this unique Greek-inspired recipe. The herbaceous flavor of mint and spinach pairs well with the rich flavor of baked feta cheese." —Chef John

View Recipe

Grilled Tomato and Feta Sandwich

Allrecipes

"With perfectly toasted, crisp bread, a slightly warm feta filling, and slices of juicy ripe tomato, this might be the best tomato sandwich I've ever had! The combo of briny feta and sweet tomatoes is amazing." —Nicolemcmom

View Recipe

Feta-Spinach Puff Pastry Bites

"This easy appetizer recipe is great for entertaining. The feta cheese adds a light bite to the rich, creamy spinach and cheese-filled cups that will make them unforgettable." —fabeveryday

View Recipe

Sheet Pan Chicken Breast with Feta and Vegetables

"Very flavorful and super easy to make!" —Lori Taylor

View Recipe

Ramp Marinated Feta

Olenka

"This ramp marinated feta is wonderful as an antipasto. If you don't have dried ramps, you can use 1 to 2 tablespoons ramp pesto instead." —Olenka

View Recipe

Air Fryer Spinach, Pepper, and Feta Egg Bites

Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

"These quick and easy air fryer egg bites with spinach, pepper, and feta are a perfect start to your day. You can experiment using other vegetables and cheeses." —Laura Marzen

View Recipe

Mediterranean Chicken Medley with Eggplant and Feta

"Love this! My meat eater husband loved the vegetable combination. A definite keeper!" —Carol Peterson



View Recipe

Roasted Tomato Pasta with Feta and Shrimp

Allrecipes Magazine

"This roasted tomato pasta with creamy feta cheese and sautéed shrimp features a fire-roasted tomato and basil sauce." —Amy

View Recipe

More Inspiration

Diana Moutsopoulos

Read the original article on All Recipes.