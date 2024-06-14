35 Delicious Feta Cheese Recipes for International Feta Day
This is one holiday you don't want to miss.
Feta is always worthy of celebration, but the Greek cheese is the star of the show on one day of the year in particular: June 14 (thanks to our very own Diana Moutsopoulos, who established the holiday in 2020). Observe International Feta Day at home with one of our all-time favorite feta recipes, from quick and easy appetizers to flavor-packed dinners.
Baked Feta Pasta
"This deliciously cheesy baked feta pasta dish is super easy to make with a block of feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, garlic, seasonings, and your favorite pasta for an impressive dinner that will have everyone raving!" —Debbie Hendrix
Herbed Greek Roasted Potatoes with Feta Cheese
"You’ll never want to make another party dip again." —Grace Elkus
Black Bean and Feta Cheese Ugly Dip
"Simple, healthy, and delicious black bean dip." —lisamiller55
Marinated Green Beans with Olives, Tomatoes, and Feta
"This marinated green bean salad is a wonderful summer side dish. Allow the flavors to marinate together overnight for even better results." —Lynne23235
Whipped Feta Dip
"Whipped feta is a TikTok trend that lives up to the hype! This is a great version with the addition of garlic and fresh herbs. Not only is it a party-pleasing dip, this whipped feta would make the perfect accompaniment to grilled lamb or steak, kabobs, or sandwiches." —Nicolemcmom
Greek Salad
"This Greek salad recipe is incredibly good! It's nice and tangy and tastes even better in the summer when tomatoes and cucumbers are at their best." —Meesh
Sheet Pan Vegetable Dinner with Feta
"This sheet pan dinner recipe is super versatile - you can use most vegetables for it, depending on your preference. I chop them very coarsely to save time and the cook time can vary." —Barbara Sauermann
Feta Cheese Ball
"For all you garlic-lovers—this cheese ball is easy and delicious! I get a lot of requests for this recipe. Serve with garlic bagel chips." —Nola Chick Lady
Roasted Beet Salad with Feta
"This beet salad with feta is easy to make for a colorful and elegant side dish. I love making this with beets and shallots straight from our local farmers' market." —Shandeen Gemanis
Feta Cheese Foldovers
"Golden puffed pastries are filled with a feta cheese mixture. These can be made ahead, and popped into the oven after your guests arrive." —Christine L
Spinach-Stuffed Chicken Breasts
"These spinach- and feta-stuffed chicken breasts are absolutely splendid. Serve with rice, noodles, or a great Greek salad." —Laurie Wheeler
My Big Fat Greek Baked Beans
"I love this big beans recipe. I used to believe the best baked beans came from Boston or Texas, but ever since I discovered this very hearty giant bean casserole, I have to give it to the Greeks." —Chef John
Crispy Sesame Feta Fingers with Honey
"This crispy fried feta cheese appetizer is a popular Greek meze and so easy to make. Feta cheese is coated in sesame seeds, fried in olive oil till crisp, then drizzled with honey and served warm. The sweet and salty flavors make this dish impossible to resist!" —Diana Moutsopoulos
Baked Phyllo-Wrapped Feta with Honey
"Baked phyllo-wrapped feta with honey is sweet, salty, savory, creamy perfection. The other thing I love about this recipe is how versatile they are—fantastic as an appetizer, or, if you serve these for breakfast with coffee or tea, you are setting yourself up for a very successful day." —Chef John
Loaded Greek Burgers
"Instead of plain burgers at your next summer cookout, try this Greek-inspired burger recipe with fresh herbs, spinach, roasted red peppers, and a tangy feta spread." —Nick T
Greek-Inspired Grilled Turkey Sausage Brats
"Enjoy a delicious grilled turkey sausage topped with fresh, crisp Greek-style veggies and tangy feta cheese." —lutzflcat
Baked Feta Cheese and Tomatoes
"This baked feta and tomatoes dish makes a great summer appetizer, combining sweet and salty flavors. Serve with crusty bread, pita chips, or crackers." —Pat Bernitt
Feta Chicken Salad
"This feta chicken salad is a basic chicken salad recipe with red bell peppers and feta cheese. Try using tomato-basil feta for added flavor!" —CHELC44
Delicious Feta-Crusted Salmon
"I created this feta-crusted salmon when my family asked me to come up with a new salmon dish. I used what I had on hand, and they loved it! It's pretty rich in flavor but not so high in fat, depending on what kind of ingredients you use." —familyfoodie1
Feta and Olive Meatballs
"These baked, ground lamb meatballs are flavored with feta and green olives." —Andrea
Feta Cheese Turkey Burgers
"This is a great turkey burger recipe made even better with feta cheese and Kalamata olives. Serve these tasty treats with sun-ripened tomatoes and Greek-style pita." —Lorna
Chicken, Feta Cheese, and Sun-Dried Tomato Wraps
"The ingredients in this easy wrap can be altered to your personal preference. Use your grill to make this into an easy summertime treat. In the winter, your oven will work just fine." —SMPETER
Feta Eggs
"A very TASTY way to add zip to boring scrambled eggs." —Kerry
Watermelon Salad with Feta
"Delicious, easy and refreshing." —dfoisy1
Tyropita (Greek Cheese Pie)
"This classic tyropita recipe is a Greek feta cheese pie made with layers of crispy phyllo and a simple filling of feta cheese. You don't need anything more!" —Diana Moutsopoulos
Simple Feta Cheese Salad
"This is a very simple, delicious salad! You can adjust all the recipe portions to suit your taste." —CSCASINO
Feta Veggie Quiche
"This is a basic recipe that can be adapted to your tastes, or (more likely, in my case) what's getting old in the fridge. To make it easier, I use a bought pie crust, but homemade would definitely make it better!" —betsdanforth
Greek Feta and Spinach Potato Casserole
"If you like potato gratins and casseroles, try this unique Greek-inspired recipe. The herbaceous flavor of mint and spinach pairs well with the rich flavor of baked feta cheese." —Chef John
Grilled Tomato and Feta Sandwich
"With perfectly toasted, crisp bread, a slightly warm feta filling, and slices of juicy ripe tomato, this might be the best tomato sandwich I've ever had! The combo of briny feta and sweet tomatoes is amazing." —Nicolemcmom
Feta-Spinach Puff Pastry Bites
"This easy appetizer recipe is great for entertaining. The feta cheese adds a light bite to the rich, creamy spinach and cheese-filled cups that will make them unforgettable." —fabeveryday
Sheet Pan Chicken Breast with Feta and Vegetables
"Very flavorful and super easy to make!" —Lori Taylor
Ramp Marinated Feta
"This ramp marinated feta is wonderful as an antipasto. If you don't have dried ramps, you can use 1 to 2 tablespoons ramp pesto instead." —Olenka
Air Fryer Spinach, Pepper, and Feta Egg Bites
"These quick and easy air fryer egg bites with spinach, pepper, and feta are a perfect start to your day. You can experiment using other vegetables and cheeses." —Laura Marzen
Mediterranean Chicken Medley with Eggplant and Feta
"Love this! My meat eater husband loved the vegetable combination. A definite keeper!" —Carol Peterson
Roasted Tomato Pasta with Feta and Shrimp
"This roasted tomato pasta with creamy feta cheese and sautéed shrimp features a fire-roasted tomato and basil sauce." —Amy
Read the original article on All Recipes.