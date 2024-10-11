52 of the best Thanksgiving long weekend deals in Canada — shop huge sales at Amazon, Canadian Tire, Sephora and more

You won't want to miss out on all the savings, from Apple products to fall fashion from Old Navy.

Best Thanksgiving long weekend sales to shop in Canada.(Photos via Canadian Tire, Pennningtons, Walmart, Best Buy and Aritzia)

The Thanksgiving weekend usually brings family time and delicious food — but it also brings some seriously good deals. Now that Amazon Prime Day is over in Canada (although there are still some last minute deals!), many retailers have rolled out some epic long weekend sales.

We've rounded up some of the best long weekend deals you might want to take a look at in between bites of turkey. From scoring $100s off at Best Buy and Canadian Tire to seriously stylish sales at Penningtons, Old Navy, Aritzia and more, there's a little something for everyone. Scroll onwards for the all of the details on the hottest sales.

Best Thanksgiving tech deals

Amazon : Shop steep discounts on televisions, smart phone and tons of other devices as part of Amazon's post-Fall Prime Day deals.

Best Buy Canada: Save $100s on vacuums, up to $730 off on luggage — plus more great deals on computer and smart home accessories.

bObsweep PetHair SLAM Robot Vacuum & Mop $270 $1,000 Save $730 See at Best Buy

HP : Save up to $800 on laptops, desktops and more.

Lenovo : Save up to 69% on Lenovo's doorbuster deals.

Walmart Canada: Select devices, like Apple AirPods, are on sale for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation) Wireless Earbuds $120 $179 Save $59 See at Walmart Canada

Best Thanksgiving fashion deals

Abercrombie and Fitch : Save up to 20% on fall sweaters and 15% off almost everything else.

Adidas: Score 50% off on rarely on-sale styles like the fan-favourite Stan Smiths.

Stan Smith's $72 $130 Save $58 See at Adidas

Aldo : Shop their BOGO 40% sale running all weekend.

Alo Yoga : You can save 20% on leggings, sports bras and more.

Anthropologie : You can score up to 30% on fall finds.

Aritzia: Take up to 70% off on certain items.

Wilfred Free Daria Pant $55 $138 Save $83 See at Aritzia

Buffalo Jeans : Save up to 50% off on their whole site.

Coach : Take up to 40% off on sale items.

Coach Outlet : Save up to 75% on select items.

Crocs: Shop sandals, clogs, Jibbitz and more at up to 50% off.

Crocs Classic Clog $40 $65 Save $25 See at Crocs

Everlane : Take up to 70% off on some of the deepest discounts the retailer offers.

Footlocker : Save 20% on many items.

Fossil : You can save up to 70% on some items, which translates to $100's off.

Frank & Oak : Save 25% off everything site wide, including winter coats.

Gap : Shop their Midseason Event where fall items are between 40-60% off.

H&M : Take 50-60% off on staples like leggings, jeans and shirts.

Harry Rosen : Save hundreds on stylish men's items.

Hollister : Shop over 100 items at under $32.

Holt Renfrew : Take up to 80% off on select fashion and accessories.

Levi's : Save big on quality staples like jeans, jackets and stylish fall finds.

Lululemon: Shop their "We Made Too Much" section for some of the best prices you'll find on athletic clothing.

lululemon Align™ Tank Top Light Support, A/B Cup $39 $68 Save $29 See at Lululemon

Lulus : Score items for as low as $15.

Mango : Take 30% off everything for the long weekend with the code EXTRA30CD.

Michael Kors : Save 20% on the entire store with the code HAPPYFALL.

Nike : Up to 29% off select styles.

Old Navy : Shop clearance deals at 50-70% off.

Penningtons: Take 40% off of almost everything online.

Long Double-Breasted Military Coat - Addition Elle $132 $220 Save $88 See at Penningtons

Roots : Save on fall must-haves like sweaters, jackets and more.

Sorel : Shop sandals at up to 40% off.

Sport Chek : Save big on the retailers Clearance Section.

Torrid : Shop an extra 35% off sale prices.

Under Armour: Use the code SAVE30 to save 30%.

Best Thanksgiving furniture & home deals

Bouclair : Take an extra 20% off most sale items.

Burrow : Shop their Clearance Event where everything is 50-60% off.

Canadian Tire: Save big on home appliances.

Nespresso Pixie Compact Espresso Machine by DeLonghi $150 $240 Save $90 See at Canadian Tire

Casper : Up to 15% off certain products.

Cozy Earth : Take between 25-30% off.

Douglas : Get a free gift when you purchase a mattress, an shop up to 50% off mattress protectors.

Emma Sleep : Shop up to 60% off bedding necessities.

Home Hardware: Save $30 on online orders of more than $300 with code THANKFUL.

MUSKOKA Davis 48" Infrared Media Electric Fireplace $150 $240 Save $90 See at Home Hardware

Monos : Take up to 25% off with the code FALLFLASH.

Silk & Snow : Up to 10% off sitewide during their Fall Refresh Sale.

Wayfair: Save up to 60% on their Big Holiday Sale.

Best Thanksgiving beauty & wellness deals

Lelo : Save up to 25% off sex and wellness items.

Lovehoney : Take up to 80% off.

PinkCherry : Shop up to 80% off clearance items.

Sephora: Browse hundreds of products on discount.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain $29 $38 Save $9 See at Sephora

