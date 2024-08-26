At 67, Denise Austin Demonstrates Standing Move to ‘Tone and Tighten’ Abs

Denise Austin just shared a core exercise on Instagram.

The 67-year-old demonstrated a “great exercise that you can do standing up” to “tone and tighten” the abs.

The standing crunch variation is great for those with difficulty getting on the floor during a workout.

If you’re looking to get toned abs like fitness star Denise Austin, you’re in luck. The 67-year-old is passionate about sharing easy workout moves for women over 50 and is now demonstrating one of the moves she incorporates into her fitness routine for a strong core.

“Tone and tighten up your tummy with one of my favorite standing exercises!! It’s easy…effective…and only requires ONE MINUTE out of your day to put your core to work!! Give it a try and let me know how you feel!! You’ve GOT THIS!!!” Austin captioned her recent Instagram video.

Austin is a big fan of sharing exercises that work for all ages and fitness levels and previously spoke of the importance of standing core exercises for women over 50. They are effective, beginner-friendly, and great for many of her followers who “don’t like getting on the ground” during a workout, Austin told Prevention.



“Here’s a great exercise that you can do standing up. You don’t even have to get on the floor and hurt and strain your neck,” Austin explained in her video before demonstrating a variation of a standing crunch.

To perform the move, Austin stands up “nice and tall” with her feet hips-width apart and her hands behind her head. Next, she alternates lifting each knee towards her abs while keeping her chest and head in place. “You’re gonna feel the abdominals working...tighten up those abs, contract the abdominals,” she explains.

Next, Austin adds “a little bit of a twist for the waistline” which will help target “those oblique muscles.” To do so, Austin continues to lift her knees towards her abs while bringing the opposite elbow down and across her body towards the knee, creating a gentle twist with her upper body.

“So you can do this all standing. Isn’t that great? Do this for one minute every day to tone and tighten up that tummy,” she adds.

Austin’s followers loved the informative video. “Great exercise to get that tummy engaged and great to be able to stand upright to do it!👏,” one fan wrote. “Love it! 👏👏 I can’t do sit-ups because of back pain but I can do these for one minute every day! I already noticed an improvement!” another wrote. “Thanks for this! Perfect for me at 70!!👏,” another chimed in.

We love that Austin empowers and inspires women of all ages to stay fit and live a healthy lifestyle. If you’re looking for more of her wellness tips, check out some of our favorites below.

