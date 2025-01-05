My 72-Year-Old Mom Has “Instantly” Fuller Hair After Using This Korean Shampoo

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

If you’ve met me, we’ve likely discussed hair products. It’s my job, after all, to understand what works for my issues (brittleness, dryness), and for concerns across the hair type-spectrum. My 72-year-old mom—who has lamented her frizzy, fine, and flat hair (her words, not mine!) for as long as I’ve existed—is my primary source for insight on thickening shampoos and smoothing serums, the likes of which tumble from her medicine cabinet anytime I visit.

Her overflowing collection grew when I brought her a volumizing shampoo from Korean brand Dr. Groot over the holidays. I’d researched the product, read glowing reviews, and was eager to witness its purported thickening powers firsthand.

The Dr. Groot Thickening Shampoo was designed to be a strand-plumping, shine-inducing formula for thin, brittle, and aging hair. The formula is said to add a visible increase in hair volume after a single use. Over time, it boosts density, improves scalp health, and reduces hair fall in as little as two weeks, per the brand.

I’m waiting for my mom to report on her long-term results, but she has wholeheartedly confirmed the short-term benefits play out as promised. In her words, the shampoo “instantly makes hair look and feel fuller.” (Her reaction, which I witnessed during my visit, was glee I hadn’t seen since I got engaged a few months ago.)

In addition to instantly boosting volume, Dr. Groot’s shampoo tackles my mom’s frizz, and does so better than most smoothing serums she’s tried. In her words, “it completely controls frizz—even on a damp day.”

As magical as Dr. Groot’s shampoo seems, it’s science that fuels the formula. Scalp-supporting prebiotics create an optimal environment for hair follicles, yielding stronger, healthier strands over time. Meanwhile, rosemary oil and caffeine—both of which stimulate circulation—facilitate fullness by stimulating new growth.

My mom is hardly alone in her adoration for Dr. Groot’s plumping potion. One Amazon shopper with “dry and fine” hair said it works “wonders,” while another fan reported their patchy areas have “fill[ed] in” since using the product. Finally, a shopper who struggled with “thinning hair” said their mane is “looking and feeling healthier” thanks to the shampoo.

For shinier, thicker-looking hair after a single shower, along with fuller hair over time, snag your own bottle of Dr. Groot’s Thickening Shampoo. My mom is certainly stocking up, and I plan to follow suit. Shop more volumizing hair products at Amazon, below.

