A laptop for $410? We can hardly believe it — but this Amazon bestseller is more than half off

As exciting as new technology is, the price tags are usually not so thrilling — hence why I often turn to Amazon Canada for tech deals. Whether you're looking to snag new headphones, a fitness tracker or upgrade your TV, it's worth scoring a good deal and saving a few bucks. Sometimes, a good bargain can go unnoticed, which is why we're here to put deals on your radar.

Right now, the SGIN 17.3-inch Laptop is more than half off on Amazon — we're talking a whopping 52 per cent off! Shoppers call it an "excellent laptop" with "great performance." Scroll below for more deets.

💻 The details

Whether you need a new laptop for work, school or entertainment, this bargain from SGIN is a great choice. It weighs in at just four pounds (1.85 kg) and features an ultra-slim design that's just 2cm thick — perfect for slipping into a work bag or backpack when you're on the go.

A 2.4GHz Intel Celeron processor provides plenty of power for most tasks, such as browsing the web and watching your favourite movies and shows online. It also comes with a 128GB internal drive for storing all your important documents — and a 4GB high-speed DDR4 memory.

This laptop boasts a long battery life on a single charge and has many multifunction ports for SD cards, HDMI cords, headphones and more.

⭐ What reviewers are saying

According to Amazon reviewers, this laptop delivers "great performance" and "excellent value" for the price — especially when you can score it on sale. Various customer reviews have given it an average 4.4-star rating.

One reviewer praised its "surprisingly lightweight" design and said it's perfect for "on-the-go use."

Another said they love how it "looks incredibly sleek." "I am so impressed with this machine," they continued, giving it a "10/10" and stating they "would buy [it] again."

"Best laptop I've had!" writes another reviewer, confirming that it's great for both working and gaming. They also stated that it "can multitask like a dream" and is light enough to "comfortably use."

Another shopper said it "delivers lightning-fast performance" and that the screen size provides "ample space for productivity."

However, some reviewers found that it's "slower than expected," and another said it "takes forever to download anything."

💡 The verdict

Whether you're picking up this laptop as a gift or an upgrade for yourself, there's no denying it's a great deal at its current sale price of $410 (52 per cent off!). Shoppers agree that it's powerful enough to use for day-to-day work — just remember, some people find it to be slow to download things.

