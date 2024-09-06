Aldi’s $30 Le Creuset Copycat Was So Popular, It’s Back This Week

In new colors, too!

There are so many reasons to love Aldi. Its affordable groceries help keep your pantry stocked without breaking the bank, and the retailer offers a range of items that appeal to all palates. Beyond the food, Aldi has a glorious aisle filled with budget-friendly home finds. From Stanley dupes to Cuisinart copycats, the “Aisle of Shame” has something for everyone.

One frequently spotted brand is Aldi’s Crofton cookware, which includes utensils, braisers, and dinnerware that are always a hit with fans. Now, Aldi has brought back one of its most popular Crofton pieces, and it’s perfect for all your fall cooking adventures.

Aldi’s Crofton Cast Iron Dutch Oven

It’s safe to say Aldi’s Crofton cast iron Dutch ovens are a fan favorite. The Le Creuset copycat sells out quickly—and it’s no surprise. Dutch ovens are incredibly useful for making everything from braised short ribs to peach cobbler. Aldi’s 6-quart Dutch ovens feature a porcelain enamel coating, which protects the cast iron and prevents a metallic taste when cooking with acidic ingredients like tomatoes.

Currently, Crofton’s Dutch ovens are available in gem-toned green and a versatile creamy white—gorgeous colors perfect for the fall and holiday seasons. To complete your collection, Aldi also offers matching Crofton grill pans, frying pans, and saucepans. Even if you’re not in the market for a new set, this quick-selling cookware makes for a great gift.

But how does the budget-friendly Crofton Dutch oven hold up against its pricier alternatives? Surprisingly well. Fans have praised the brand’s quality and durability for years.

“I’ve had my Dutch oven and the oval one from Aldi for the last three years and absolutely love them,” said one Redditor. “They have lasted through no-knead bread recipes, chili, soups, chile Colorado, and beans—just to name a few!”

Another user added, “I have a bunch of Crofton enameled cast iron. It’s every bit as good as my Lodge pieces.”

In addition to the popular Dutch ovens, this week, you can also stock up on a variety of adorable fall-inspired cookware and tableware, including pumpkin-shaped gravy boats and maple leaf serving platters. Plus, there’s another hidden gem in this week’s lineup: another Le Creuset look-alike, perfect for your cozy fall casseroles. Crofton’s pumpkin casserole dishes come in three colors and look very similar to the Le Creuset pumpkin-shaped cocotte—but without the hefty price tag.

Usually, these finds can wait until your next shopping trip, but Aldi’s Crofton cast iron Dutch ovens and fall cookware are such hot finds that you might want to make a special trip and grab yours before they’re gone.

