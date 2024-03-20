Amazon Big Spring Sale: These are the best headphone deals right now — from under $50 to $400
You can snag affordable and luxury headphones now for up to 70% off!
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here, and it's a great time to look for headphone deals for every type of listener and budget, ranging from under $50 to $400. Whether you're in search of budget-friendly picks for your daily routines, or to indulge in a high-end investment for quality sound, our roundup from Amazon's extensive sale catalog offers the perfect blend of performance, comfort and value.
Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds$40$150Save $110
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones$40$70Save $30
soundcore by Anker P20i True Wireless Earbuds$25$40Save $15
Soundcore H30i Wireless On-Ear Headphones$45$50Save $5
Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Headphones$70$110Save $40
Soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds$60$100Save $40
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones$78$100Save $22
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live$125$180Save $55
Skullcandy Crusher Evo Over-Ear Wireless Headphones$170$200Save $30
Samsung Galaxy Buds2$131$190Save $59
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Graphite$200$290Save $90
SENNHEISER Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones$400$500Save $100
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones$409$480Save $71
To help you find your ideal headphones, we've curated a list organized by price, starting with the most affordable options under $50, making it easy to navigate through the deals. Here are our top picks for headphones now on sale on Amazon.
Best headphone deals under $50
For a limited time deal, these powerful earbuds are 73% off. They're designed to feel "weightless" in your ears and promise zero distortion of sound at any volume. They're a great choice for listening to music on the go, taking calls or for working out.
JBL's affordable headphones last 40 hours on a single charge. They come in black, blue, white and a soft pink — offering options for anyone.
These powerful earbuds have a boosted bass and can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. Both earbuds have built-in mics to make phone calls on the go easy.
Lightweight headphones with a stylish design, the Soundcores have an impressive 70-hour battery life. For budget tech, these headphones are surprisingly comfortable and offer a high quality sound.
Best headphone deals under $100
Save up to $40 on these mid-range headphones that promise
Impressive noise cancellation in these headphones has three modes. Whether it's to minimize airplane engine noise, traffic and wind, or the sound of busy offices, they'll ensure you're hearing every detail of your favourite song.
These noise-cancelling earbuds have a long playtime and six microphones for perfect phone calls. They come in light blue, navy, coral and neutral colours.
With up to 50-hour battery life, you’ll be able to use these bluetooth headphones for multi-day road trips and long weekends away.
Best headphone deals under $200
Save up to $90 on these high-end earbuds and over-the-ear headphones.
These headphones feature Samsung's biggest ever speaker on earbuds and have an active noise cancelling feature. They're made to fit comfortably in your ear and stay in place.
These powerful headphones have a sensory bass slider, so you can adjust how you feel your favourite music. They also have a built-in Tile tracker, so you'll never lose them.
Samsung's noise-cancelling earbuds have a slim design with a sturdy metal frame. They come in olive, white, black and lavender.
The Buds2Pro headphones are top-rated for their enhanced 360-degree audio feature. They have a secure fit and are available in graphite, white and purple.
Best headphoe deals under $500
If you're looking to invest in luxury headphones for the ultimate sound quality, here are your best deals on Amazon.
If you've been wanting to splurge on seriously amazing headphones, the SENNHEISERs promise an exceptional high-fidelity sound. They have a 60-hour battery life and a transparent mode feature, allowing you to hear external sounds without removing your headphones.
These luxury headphones have a soft, plush earcup cushions, making them one of the most comfortable headphone options out there. They cancel out external noise while providing a high-quality sound, and also come in green, blue and black colours.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.