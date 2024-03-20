Advertisement
Amazon Big Spring Sale: These are the best headphone deals right now — from under $50 to $400

You can snag affordable and luxury headphones now for up to 70% off!

Karla Renic
·Lifestyle Editor
Updated
Amazon's annual Big Spring Sale means it's a good time to snag some best-selling tech. Here are our top picks for headphones. (via Amazon)
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here, and it's a great time to look for headphone deals for every type of listener and budget, ranging from under $50 to $400. Whether you're in search of budget-friendly picks for your daily routines, or to indulge in a high-end investment for quality sound, our roundup from Amazon's extensive sale catalog offers the perfect blend of performance, comfort and value.

Quick Overview

  • Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds

    $40$150
    Save $110
    See at Amazon

  • JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones

    $40$70
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • soundcore by Anker P20i True Wireless Earbuds

    $25$40
    Save $15
    See at Amazon

  • Soundcore H30i Wireless On-Ear Headphones

    $45$50
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Headphones

    $70$110
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds

    $60$100
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones

    $78$100
    Save $22
    See at Amazon

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

    $125$180
    Save $55
    See at Amazon

  • Skullcandy Crusher Evo Over-Ear Wireless Headphones

    $170$200
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds2

    $131$190
    Save $59
    See at Amazon

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Graphite

    $200$290
    Save $90
    See at Amazon

  • SENNHEISER Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones

    $400$500
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones

    $409$480
    Save $71
    See at Amazon
To help you find your ideal headphones, we've curated a list organized by price, starting with the most affordable options under $50, making it easy to navigate through the deals. Here are our top picks for headphones now on sale on Amazon.

Best headphone deals under $50

Amazon

Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds

$40$150Save $110

For a limited time deal, these powerful earbuds are 73% off. They're designed to feel "weightless" in your ears and promise zero distortion of sound at any volume. They're a great choice for listening to music on the go, taking calls or for working out. 

$40 at Amazon
Amazon

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones

$40$70Save $30

JBL's affordable headphones last 40 hours on a single charge. They come in black, blue, white and a soft pink — offering options for anyone. 

$40 at Amazon
Amazon

soundcore by Anker P20i True Wireless Earbuds

$25$40Save $15

These powerful earbuds have a boosted bass and can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. Both earbuds have built-in mics to make phone calls on the go easy. 

$25 at Amazon
Amazon

Soundcore H30i Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$45$50Save $5

Lightweight headphones with a stylish design, the Soundcores have an impressive 70-hour battery life. For budget tech, these headphones are surprisingly comfortable and offer a high quality sound.

$45 at Amazon

Best headphone deals under $100

Save up to $40 on these mid-range headphones that promise

Amazon

Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Headphones

$70$110Save $40

Impressive noise cancellation in these headphones has three modes. Whether it's to minimize airplane engine noise, traffic and wind, or the sound of busy offices, they'll ensure you're hearing every detail of your favourite song. 

$70 at Amazon
Amazon

Soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds

$60$100Save $40

These noise-cancelling earbuds have a long playtime and six microphones for perfect phone calls. They come in light blue, navy, coral and neutral colours. 

$60 at Amazon
Amazon

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones

$78$100Save $22

With up to 50-hour battery life, you’ll be able to use these bluetooth headphones for multi-day road trips and long weekends away.

$78 at Amazon

Best headphone deals under $200

Save up to $90 on these high-end earbuds and over-the-ear headphones.

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

$125$180Save $55

These headphones feature Samsung's biggest ever speaker on earbuds and have an active noise cancelling feature. They're made to fit comfortably in your ear and stay in place. 

$125 at Amazon
Amazon

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Over-Ear Wireless Headphones

$170$200Save $30

These powerful headphones have a sensory bass slider, so you can adjust how you feel your favourite music. They also have a built-in Tile tracker, so you'll never lose them. 

$170 at Amazon
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds2

$131$190Save $59

Samsung's noise-cancelling earbuds have a slim design with a sturdy metal frame. They come in olive, white, black and lavender. 

$131 at Amazon
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Graphite

$200$290Save $90

The Buds2Pro headphones are top-rated for their enhanced 360-degree audio feature. They have a secure fit and are available in graphite, white and purple. 

$200 at Amazon

Best headphoe deals under $500

If you're looking to invest in luxury headphones for the ultimate sound quality, here are your best deals on Amazon.

Amazon

SENNHEISER Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones

$400$500Save $100

If you've been wanting to splurge on seriously amazing headphones, the SENNHEISERs promise an exceptional high-fidelity sound. They have a 60-hour battery life and a transparent mode feature, allowing you to hear external sounds without removing your headphones. 

$400 at Amazon
Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones

$409$480Save $71

These luxury headphones have a soft, plush earcup cushions, making them one of the most comfortable headphone options out there. They cancel out external noise while providing a high-quality sound, and also come in green, blue and black colours.

$409 at Amazon

