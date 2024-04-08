Amazon Lightning Deal: This 2-in-1 stepper is 'perfect' for small spaces — get it for under $80

This 2-in-1 stepper will help you burn calories at home — save 28% on Amazon Canada. (Photo via Amazon)

If you want to step up your fitness game, the first thing that comes to mind is hitting the gym — but if that's too challenging for you, opt for at-home workouts that'll seamlessly fit into your schedule. Amazon Canada has tons of workout equipment that'll help get your head in the game, like the Sunny Health & Fitness 2-in-1 Stepper Machine. You can score this ⚡Amazon Lightning Deal⚡ at 28 per cent off right now — bringing the price down to just $76 for a limited time (hurry!). For under $100, this compact machine will help you achieve full-body workouts without a hassle. Keep scrolling to see how it works and what reviewers have to say.

Sunny Health & Fitness Total Body Smart 2-in-1 Stepper Machine. (Photo via Amazon)

Sunny Health & Fitness 2-in-1 Stepper Machine $76 $106 Save $30 See at Amazon

How it works

If you're looking for a full-body workout at home without having to navigate too many machines, this compact cardio device is a great (and affordable) choice.

It'll target your core, arms, glutes and shoulders, and the attached resistance bands will help engage every muscle group for a well-rounded workout.

The stabilizer ring helps ensure secure footing so you can enjoy a worry-free exercise session. The LCD screen keeps you updated on your steps, duration and calories burned so that you can tailor your sessions to your fitness goals.

The quiet and smooth hydraulic drive system, as well as adjustable intensity and height options, will ensure each workout is perfect for your personal needs (without being loud and distracting, either).

What people are saying

⭐️ 4.4/5 stars

💬 2,900+ ratings

🏆 "Easy way to add movement to your day!"

Shoppers say it's a "great stepper" that's "sturdy" and "well made."

One customer who has been using it "daily for over [two] years" said that it's "fantastic."

Another reviewer claimed it's "better than expected" and added, "I am able to get a really good workout that makes me sweat."

While reviewers love this stepper and say it's a "great purchase," some have pointed out minor flaws.

One shopper said that "the resistance bands aren't for [shorter] people," stating that it didn't work for their height. Another customer said it's not meant for "fast stepping," which doesn't serve their personal cardio goals.

The final verdict

This little machine is a great buy if you need to incorporate more movement into your daily routine. It'll engage your glutes, quads, and more, and the attached resistance bands will also help work your arm muscles. However, it won't provide a high-intensity workout, so if you're looking for something more hardcore, I'd pass on this.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.