These 'great' noise-cancelling headphones are 40% off on Amazon — shop them for $60

Save big on a "great" pair of noise-cancelling headphones (Photos via Amazon).

Headphones can be a pricey investment, but you don't always need to invest in an expensive name brand for a quality pair of earbuds. Amazon has tons of affordable options when it comes to everyday tech, including headphones and earbuds. In fact, one top-rated pair is on major sale right now, ringing in at just $60. To find out why the Soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds have become such a hit with shoppers, keep reading.

Save 40%: Soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds

The details

Ideal for working from home, commuting, or travelling, these Anker earbuds offer 10 hours of listening (plus an extra 40 hours with the case), so you’ll never have to worry about being disconnected from video calls online.

Select from three noise cancelling modes: transport, outdoor and indoor mode for your perfect audio. You can also control your music with the touch of a button, with touch controls on the earbuds that let you play, pause, skip tracks, end and answer calls and more.

You can shop them on sale in four colours (black, red, navy and sky blue) — and save 40 per cent on these noise-cancelling earbuds.

'Best bang for your buck'

⭐️ 4.4 stars

💬 29,000 reviews

🏆 "Best bang for your buck by far."

To date, these wireless earbuds have racked up a 4.4-star rating from nearly 29,000 Amazon customer reviews.

According to shoppers, these headphones are just as good as their pricey counterparts, with one reviewer noting that they "are the best bang for your buck by far."

Another reviewer agreed that they're a "great choice if you don't wanna spend $200+," given that they make a "very noticeable" difference in background noise and "stay in [the] ears even while working out."

"Excellent value, decent sound and noise cancelling," reads one five-star review.

"Battery life just last and lasts," reads another.

Despite the many rave reviews, shoppers admit that these earbuds aren't perfect. Some have found them to be "a little bass heavy," which requires some adjustment with the Soundcore app to get your EQ to your personal preference.

According to one review, the sound quality was just "OK" at first, "but after a little tinkering, it was a lot better."

The verdict

According to Amazon reviewers, the Soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds offer good quality sound at an affordable price point — particularly at their current sale price of $60. While they work well for cancelling out noise while commuting or at the office, shoppers caution that it may take some trial and error before finding your ideal audio settings, something to keep in mind before adding to cart.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.