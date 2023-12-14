Advertisement
GIFT IDEA:

Lululemon just dropped tons of new We Made Too Much finds — including 4 belt bags

Score these great prices on bags, clothing & more that'll still arrive in time for Christmas.

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This 'spa-like' towel warmer arrives in time for Christmas — save 24% on the popular Amazon gift idea

Grab this towel warmer and bring a spa-like experience home.

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated
Shop the Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer on sale on Amazon. Photos via Amazon.
Shop the Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer on sale on Amazon. Photos via Amazon.

With just a few short days to go 'til Christmas, the clock is ticking for anyone looking to pick up those last few holiday gifts. Luckily Amazon has plenty of options with quick shipping times — particularly for Prime members who can score delivery in as little as one day. One fun gift idea that arrives in time for Christmas? The Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer. A must-have for any spa lover, this towel warmer is on sale for 24 per cent off ahead of the holidays. Ahead, get the low-down on this winter must-have, and if it's worth adding to your cart.

Quick Overview

  • Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer

    $146$192
    Save $46
    See at Amazon

  • Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer

    $146$192
    Save $46
    See at Amazon

  • JBL Tour One M2 - Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones

    $200$400
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Ring Video Doorbell

    $70$130
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $180$289
    Save $109
    See at Amazon

  • Holy Stone GPS Drone with 4K Camera

    $210$300
    Save $90
    See at Amazon

  • Apple AirTag 4-Pack

    $115$129
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine

    $99$170
    Save $71
    See at Amazon

  • Philips Shaver Series 5000 Wet & Dry Shaver

    $90$116
    Save $26
    See at Amazon

  • Meta Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset

    $350$420
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

  • Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer

    $148$210
    Save $62
    See at Amazon
See 6 more

Save 24%: Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer

Amazon

Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer

$146$192Save $46

Grab this unique gift idea on sale at Amazon.

$146 at Amazon

There's nothing worse than stepping out of the shower and into a cold bathroom (especially in the winter), which is why a towel warmer could be the perfect addition to your home. This one from Keenray measures 13" x 13" x 19", for a total 20L capacity — large enough to hold two oversized bath towels or bathrobes at once.

This warmer begins heating up in just one minute, and reaches high temperature in just six minutes. And with an automatic shutoff after 60 minutes, you can also rest assured that your towels won't overheat by accident.

'Must have for cold Canadian winters!'

As Amazon's bestselling towel warmer, this gadget has won over thousands of shoppers. It's earned a 4.5-star average rating from more than 3,500 reviews, with customers calling it

"It has transformed my daily routine into a spa-like experience," raved one reviewer. They added that this warmer allows "for easy access to warm towels, blankets, or even robes," bringing them to a "delightful temperature."

"It's a "must have for cold Canadian winters," reads one review. "Everyone in the family uses it and loves it."

"Having a nice warm towel waiting for me is a complete game changer!" added another.

Amazon

Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer

$146$192Save $46

Grab this unique gift idea on sale at Amazon.

$146 at Amazon

Reviewers agree that this towel warmer is "such a good gift idea," especially since "most people wouldn’t purchase [it] for themselves."

However, some have cautioned that since this towel warmer doesn't have multiple settings to choose from, it may not heat up to everyone's preference.

"I wish the towels got hotter, but very nice still," says one reviewer.

Should you buy it?

If you're looking for a splurge-worthy self-care moment or a one-of-a-kind gift, the Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer could be the way to go this holiday season. Reviewers agree that it "combines both luxury and practicality," making it a top choice for gifting.

Just note that it doesn't have a timer display or different heating modes, so if you'd rather more options to customize your settings you may be better off with a different model.

Shop more Amazon Canada holiday gift ideas

  • JBL Tour One M2 - Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones

    $200$400
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine

    $99$170
    Save $71
    See at Amazon

  • Philips Shaver Series 5000 Wet & Dry Shaver

    $90$116
    Save $26
    See at Amazon

  • Meta Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset

    $350$420
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

  • Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer

    $148$210
    Save $62
    See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.