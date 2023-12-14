This 'spa-like' towel warmer arrives in time for Christmas — save 24% on the popular Amazon gift idea

Shop the Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer on sale on Amazon. Photos via Amazon.

With just a few short days to go 'til Christmas, the clock is ticking for anyone looking to pick up those last few holiday gifts. Luckily Amazon has plenty of options with quick shipping times — particularly for Prime members who can score delivery in as little as one day. One fun gift idea that arrives in time for Christmas? The Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer. A must-have for any spa lover, this towel warmer is on sale for 24 per cent off ahead of the holidays. Ahead, get the low-down on this winter must-have, and if it's worth adding to your cart.

Save 24%: Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer

There's nothing worse than stepping out of the shower and into a cold bathroom (especially in the winter), which is why a towel warmer could be the perfect addition to your home. This one from Keenray measures 13" x 13" x 19", for a total 20L capacity — large enough to hold two oversized bath towels or bathrobes at once.

This warmer begins heating up in just one minute, and reaches high temperature in just six minutes. And with an automatic shutoff after 60 minutes, you can also rest assured that your towels won't overheat by accident.

'Must have for cold Canadian winters!'

As Amazon's bestselling towel warmer, this gadget has won over thousands of shoppers. It's earned a 4.5-star average rating from more than 3,500 reviews, with customers calling it

"It has transformed my daily routine into a spa-like experience," raved one reviewer. They added that this warmer allows "for easy access to warm towels, blankets, or even robes," bringing them to a "delightful temperature."

"It's a "must have for cold Canadian winters," reads one review. "Everyone in the family uses it and loves it."

"Having a nice warm towel waiting for me is a complete game changer!" added another.

Reviewers agree that this towel warmer is "such a good gift idea," especially since "most people wouldn’t purchase [it] for themselves."

However, some have cautioned that since this towel warmer doesn't have multiple settings to choose from, it may not heat up to everyone's preference.

"I wish the towels got hotter, but very nice still," says one reviewer.

Should you buy it?

If you're looking for a splurge-worthy self-care moment or a one-of-a-kind gift, the Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer could be the way to go this holiday season. Reviewers agree that it "combines both luxury and practicality," making it a top choice for gifting.

Just note that it doesn't have a timer display or different heating modes, so if you'd rather more options to customize your settings you may be better off with a different model.

Shop more Amazon Canada holiday gift ideas

JBL Tour One M2 - Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones $200 $400 Save $200 See at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell $70 $130 Save $60 See at Amazon

BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $180 $289 Save $109 See at Amazon

Holy Stone GPS Drone with 4K Camera $210 $300 Save $90 See at Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack $115 $129 Save $14 See at Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine $99 $170 Save $71 See at Amazon

Philips Shaver Series 5000 Wet & Dry Shaver $90 $116 Save $26 See at Amazon

Meta Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset $350 $420 Save $70 See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer $148 $210 Save $62 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.