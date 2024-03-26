Amazon's Big Spring Sale is over, but there are still thousands of deals available to shop (photos via Amazon).

Amazon's 2024 Big Spring Sale has wrapped up, but there are still hundreds of lingering post-sale discounts for Canadians to shop. The six-day sale ended on March 25, but you wouldn't know it if you looked at Amazon's Deals Store. Name-brand tech, kitchen appliances, spring fashion and beauty are still discounted, along with over 160 pages of Amazon deals. As Prime Day isn't for a few more months, now is a great time to take advantage of the discounted prices, especially if you're shopping for any upcoming Mother's and Father's Day gifts, Easter chocolate or new spring styles. Below, we've gathered some of the best (and steepest) last-minute Amazon deals you can still shop, starting these stellar deals on headphones, Fire TV sticks and TVs.

Amazon Big Spring Sale extended deals: Editor's Picks

Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds $40 $150 Save $110 See at Amazon

Solar Eclipse Glasses $15 $20 Save $5 See at Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine $129 $230 Save $101 See at Amazon

Sun Joe MJ403E 17" 13-Amp Electric Lawn Mower $222 $292 Save $70 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick $42 $60 Save $18 See at Amazon

Car Phone Mount $20 $32 Save $12 See at Amazon

Hisense 50" ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart TV $448 $650 Save $202 See at Amazon

Conair Fabric Shaver $13 $17 Save $4 See at Amazon

Best Big Spring Sale extended tech deals

Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $380 $470 Save $90 See at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air $1,000 $1,300 Save $300 See at Amazon

Sony LinkBuds Noise-Cancelling Headphones $198 $300 Save $102 See at Amazon

Best Big Spring Sale extended kitchen deals

Philips Essential Compact Air Fryer $119 $150 Save $31 See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill & Air Fryer $210 $250 Save $40 See at Amazon

Best Big Spring Sale extended home & living deals

Greenworks 2 x 24V (48V) 19" Brushless Push Lawn Mower $435 $580 Save $145 See at Amazon

AIRHOT Walking Pad $227 $340 Save $113 See at Amazon

Best Big Spring Sale extended beauty & wellness deals

MANSCAPED Electric Groin Hair Trimmer $97 $130 Save $33 See at Amazon

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon has yet to release the official dates for Prime Day 2024. However, Amazon's summer Prime Day 2023 ran from July 11-12, and fall Prime Day — Prime Big Deal Days — ran from Oct. 10-11, so we can expect similar dates in 2024.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest and best global shopping event, with deals offered exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The event lasts two days and features flash sales and limited-time savings. In years past, Amazon has included deals on Apple devices, laptops, TVs, name-brand vacuums and more in its Prime Day sale.

Is a Prime membership worth it? What does it include?

Even though many deals will be available to the public during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, we still think a Prime membership is worth it — here's why.

In addition to exclusive Prime membership deals when Amazon Prime Day 2024 rolls around, Prime members enjoy several year-round perks, including the following:

Free two-day and same-day shipping

Exclusive access to Prime Video original TV shows and movies, including The Boys, Little Fires Everywhere, Upload and more

Stream or download hit movies and TV shows

Free eBook and music downloads through Prime Music and Prime Reading

How much does a Prime membership cost?

New Prime members can enjoy a free 30-day trial before committing to a membership. Once your free trial ends, memberships cost $99/year or $9.99/month for Canadian subscribers. Student discounts are also available.

