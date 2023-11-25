Advertisement
DEALS EXTENDED:

Black Friday may be over — but you can still shop these deals

Did you miss Black Friday? We've rounded up the best extended deals from brands like Lululemon, Walmart & more.

Anthropologie's most 'flattering' dress is on sale for 30% off — it's perfect for the holidays!

These oh-so-pretty Anthropologie dresses are "even better in person" — perfect for holiday parties.

Kayla Kuefler and Melina Brum
three models wearing different versions of the anthropologie somerset dress
This is Anthropologie's most 'flattering' dress ever — and holiday styles are currently on sale for Cyber Week. (Photos via Anthropologie)

Trends come and go, but Anthropologie's Somerset Maxi Dress is a frock that'll stand the test of time — and right now, you can get select versions of this bestseller on sale during the Anthropologie Cyber Week sale. You can save 30 per cent while quantities last — but make sure to hurry because sizes are selling out fast.

A cult-favourite among Anthropologie shoppers, the "universally flattering" dress has become one of the retailer's best-known styles, earning the approval of thousands of shoppers and two of our very own Yahoo Canada editors.

While the Somerset's summer dresses are perhaps its best-known, the collection's new winter styles are already winning over shoppers. To get your hands on this year's perfect holiday dress, scroll below.

Save 30%: The Somerset Maxi Dress: Metallic Edition

model wearing metallic maxi dress, The Somerset Maxi Dress: Metallic Edition (photo via Anthropologie)
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Metallic Edition (photo via Anthropologie)

$125 $178 at Anthropologie

The details

Anthropologie's Somerset Maxi Dress is the retailer's "bestselling" and "best reviewed dress, ever." The versatile style has been dubbed the dress equivalent of the "Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants," thanks to its V-neck design and figure-flattering smocked waist.

The Somerset is available in petite, regular and plus sizes — and comes in an array of colour, print, fabric and length options. While the cotton version of the maxi dress went viral this past summer, we expect to see the shiny Somerset make the rounds come holiday party season.

For those who aren't fans of the lustrous fabric or would prefer one of the brand's famous printed styles, the Somerset collection includes mini dresses and varying lengths of skirts: Click here to see them all.

'Even better in person'

While Anthropologie's 2023 holiday collection is still relatively new, early buyers of the metallic Somerset say it's "stunning" and promise it's "even better in person."

One shopper, who wore it to a wedding, writes they received "so many compliments, you'd have thought I was the bride." It's "very flattering," they add.

The Somerset is "such great quality" and "perfect" for holiday parties and New Year's Eve, writes another reviewer.

Best Anthropologie Somerset dresses | Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals

To shop other noteworthy styles from Anthropologie's 2023 Somerset collection, scroll below.

Save 30%: The Somerset Jumpsuit: Velvet Burnout Edition

model in dark brown and red The Somerset Jumpsuit: Velvet Burnout Edition (photo via Anthropologie)
The Somerset Jumpsuit: Velvet Burnout Edition (photo via Anthropologie)

"This jumpsuit is absolutely gorgeous! It is extremely comfortable, flows beautifully, and the fabric is very high quality," writes one shopper.

$153 $218 at Anthropologie

Save 30%: The Somerset Mini Dress: Velvet Edition

The Somerset Mini Dress: Velvet Edition (photo via Anthropologie)
The Somerset Mini Dress: Velvet Edition (photo via Anthropologie)

"Let me start off by saying how insanely beautiful the colour and fabric are," writes one shopper. "The pictures do not do it justice. The magenta is so stunning, and the velvet is soft and luxe."

$132 $188 at Anthropologie

Save 30%: The Somerset Maxi Dress: Velvet Edition

The Somerset Maxi Dress: Velvet Edition (photo via Anthropologie)
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Velvet Edition (photo via Anthropologie)

Take home this winter-perfect maxi dress in three colours: Deep auburn, bamboo (pictured) and gunmetal (black).

$126 $180 at Anthropologie

Save 30%: The Somerset Mini Dress: Floral Appliqué Edition

The Somerset Mini Dress: Floral Appliqué Edition (photo via Anthropologie)
The Somerset Mini Dress: Floral Appliqué Edition (photo via Anthropologie)

Dance the night away in this party-friendly frock.

$119 $170 at Anthropologie

Save 30%: The Somerset Maxi Dress: Cutwork Edition

The Somerset Maxi Dress: Cutwork Edition (photo via Anthropologie)
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Cutwork Edition (photo via Anthropologie)

This chic cutwork maxi is stunning for wedding season.

$154 $220 at Anthropologie

The Somerset Maxi Dress: Faux Leather Embroidered Edition

The Somerset Maxi Dress: Faux Leather Embroidered Edition (photo via Anthropologie)
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Faux Leather Embroidered Edition (photo via Anthropologie)

This show-stopping faux leather maxi is available in two colours: black and sand (pictured).

$260 at Anthropologie

The Somerset Maxi Dress: Velvet Edition

The Somerset Maxi Dress: Velvet Edition, woman in purple velvet maxi dress
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Velvet Edition (photo via Anthropologie)

This elegant velvet maxi dress is perfect for the holiday season.

$180 at Anthropologie

The Somerset Maxi Dress

model in white boots and red and white patterned, The Somerset Maxi Dress in rose (photo via Anthropologie)
The Somerset Maxi Dress in rose (photo via Anthropologie)

You're going to want to keep this "universally flattering" maxi dress on hand for all four seasons.

$168 at Anthropologie

