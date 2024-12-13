Anthropologie's universally flattering Somerset dress is $75 off right now — plus, 12 more chic sale styles
'Tis the season to celebrate! Save up to 40 per cent on 100s of Anthropologie dresses, tops, pants and more.
As something of a dress connoisseur, I am a total sucker for any style that I can transition from day to night, especially in winter and peak holiday party season. Among the many dresses I have my eye on right now is Anthropologie's iconic Somerset Maxi Dress. The Somerset is everything you want in a dress — it looks good on everyone, comes in multiple designs and sizes and retails for less than $200.
While the Somerset has made its way to my personal Anthropologie wish list (it's in good company with these picks), I am hardly its only fan. The original Somerset has been dubbed the retailer's "bestselling, best-reviewed dress ever" with more than 22,000 "loves" and 2,300+ reviews. Shoppers say it's a "dress that everyone should own" thanks to its "flattering fit" and versatility.
The brand just dropped a ton of new colourways and styles for winter — including this pretty floral dress that just so happens to be on sale. So, if you're looking to add this flattering frock to your collection, we suggest moving fast!
Anthropologie's original Somerset is iconic for a reason. It's perfect for both "daytime casual" events and nighttime. The Somerset Maxi Dress comes in 10 colourways and patterns for winter.
Beyond the Somerset, Anthropologie has a ton of incredibly pretty dresses, pants and tops on sale right now. Get the (holiday) party started and save up to 40 per cent on these winter-friendly styles. P.S., if you order by Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. EST., your Anthropologie order should arrive by Christmas — just in case you weren't finished with your Christmas shopping yet.
How pretty is this? Reviewers call this velvet button-front dress "so flattering" and a "fan-favourite."
If you have been searching for the perfect little black dress, we think we have found it in Anthropologie's fan-favourite Hutch Bow-Tie Maxi Dress.
Across the board, reviewers say the Tobie is "easy to dress up or down," making it the "perfect dress for every occasion."
Aren't these fabulous? The pants are "so lovely in person," according to one shopper. They have a "nice weight, a gorgeous print, a perfect drape and leg width."
This flattering maxi is "just perfect for the holidays," according to one Anthropologie reviewer.
This is a real-life "fairytale dress," according to one reviewer. It's "gorgeous" and "perfect for the holidays."
Shop this "flattering and versatile" mini dress for less than $100 right now.
This textured mini skirt by Aves Les Filles is fitted at the hip and flares out into a ruffled hem. It plays well with tights, boots and heels.
How stunning is this floral appliqué sheer tee? Shop it on sale in three colourways.
We are firm believers in fancy coats over here at Yahoo Canada. Now's your chance to snag one — a sequin tweed coat, at that — on sale.
Now THIS is a statement top! This oh-so-pretty top features an off-the-shoulder neckline, oversized bow, and back pleating.
Anthropologie reviewers call the mini button-front Tobie the "perfect little black dress."
