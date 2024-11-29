Apple Black Friday deals: Apple AirPods Pro 2 are back in stock at Amazon Canada — they're almost $100 off

This Apple deal has already sold out twice — so if you're looking to shop, add these to your cart before they're gone again.

Looking for Apple Black Friday deals? Amazon Canada has a ton of them. You can shop Apple Watches, AirTags, iPads and more on sale — but even more excitingly, AirPods Pro 2 earbuds were just restocked.

Shoppers rave that the earbuds are "a game-changer in every sense" that give "exceptional" sound performance and have a comfy, ergonomic fit. They have a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, and in the past month, more than 5,000 people bought a pair.

At almost $100 off their normal retail price, these AirPods are almost definitely going to sell out quickly given just how good this Black Friday deal is. Interested? Keep reading, or quick shop below.

Quick Overview:

Shoppers rave that the earbuds are "a game-changer in every sense" that give "exceptional" sound performance and have a comfy, ergonomic fit.

Scroll onwards for all the details, as well as more Black Friday deals on Amazon.

The details

With six hours of listening time on a single charge and up to 30 hours when you use the MagSafe Charging Case case (which is included), the AirPods have an impressive battery life. It comes with four silicone tips that help you get a secure, comfy fit that also keeps sound in and while keeping external noise out.

The AirPods resits dust, sweat and water, so it's suitable for sweaty workouts or outdoor activities while also providing intelligent noise control. It also has an H2 chip which gives deep, immersive sound that has rich bass and overall improved definition.

In terms of control, the earbuds operate via Touch features and Siri Interactions — for instance, if you get a phone call, either nod your head or shake your head no and Siri will act accordingly.

What reviewers are saying

🛍️ 23,500+ reviews

⭐ 4.6-star average rating

🏅Shoppers say they are "absolutely blown away" by the "game-changer" earbuds

Amazon reviewers share that the "sound performance is exceptional" and that it gives "rich, balanced audio."

One person notes that the noise-cancelling technology is "fabulous" and that they can "barely hear [their husband snoring" beside them.

They also note that the wireless charging case "is convenient" and that the battery "lasts long enough for a full day of use."

Others say that it's an impressive mix of "advanced technology and user-friendly design" and that the ergonomic fit gives "comfort during extended use."

"A top-tier choice among wireless earbuds," writes one person, with another saying that the "seamless connection" between their iPhone, iPad and MacBook is "nothing short of magical."

"I am absolutely blown away by the experience!" writes one shopper. "These earbuds are a game-changer in every sense."

The verdict

Shoppers say that the Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds give impressive sound quality, have great battery life and are comfortable to wear all day. They also like that it effortlessly transitions between various Apple devices without needing to fuss with Bluetooth settings.

Right now, you can get the earbuds for $90 off — this deal could sell out quickly, so you might want to get your shopping done sooner rather than later!

When is Black Friday 2024?

Black Friday 2024 is today, Nov. 29, and you know what that means — it's time to shop! Between now and Cyber Monday (Dec. 2), Canadians can shop for tens of thousands of deals on everything from tech and small kitchen appliances to fashion and beauty. Looking for the best Black Friday deals of 2024? Follow along for live updates here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

