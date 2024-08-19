Are clothes from Walmart worth it? Here’s my honest review as someone who wears size 2XL
Chic yet practical, there's a reason why I still buy their stuff years later.
Walmart clothing has been a staple in my wardrobe for a long time. Since high school, I’ve bought countless T-shirts, jeans and a lot of pajamas — and as someone who wears a size 2XL, the retailer has some seriously impressive plus-size options.
Whether it’s loungewear, basic tees or leggings, their stuff is surprisingly comfortable — and lasts (trust me, I'm still wearing some pieces from high school now!). Recently, I bought some pieces from Walmart's new arrivals for fall. Read on to see my honest thoughts.
Walmart fall essentials: My honest thoughts
Pajama 2-Piece Set
I've been super into sets lately, so I knew I had to get my hands on this under-$25 pair of PJs. Though I just recently snapped this up, I practically passed out the first night I wore it — it was that comfortable. I love the darker blue accent on the top’s front buttons and how it compliments the set’s lighter shade. Also, I find find these run a bit long on me — but nothing a quick trip to the tailor couldn't fix.
Crew Neckline Tee
Walmart T-shirts are super underrated. I remember buying a few when I was 16, and it lasted through college. There haven't been any rips or stubborn stain residue, just material that can withstand repeated washes. And this one is no exception. It's one of their more versatile shirts, and I've already paired it with a couple of my jeans and the cargo pants on this list. It’s a comfortably snug fit, and for a looser look, I’d suggest sizing up.
Cargo Joggers
I love everything about these pants. From the length to the colour, I've been pairing them with every single one of my T-shirts. Though slightly tight around the waist, the elastic waistband makes up for it and gives it that needed stretch. I also love a good pocket — and these pants definitely deliver.
Ruffle Sleeve Dress
Aside from being the prettiest, most stylish dress I’ve bought from Walmart, it’s also super versatile (it would make a cute wedding guest dress!). I’ve already worn this to a birthday and a barbecue, and I’ve never had so many compliments. I love the ruffled sleeves and neckline and how the back shows a bit of skin. It does run a little tight around the chest and waist, but it still passes the sit test.
Open Bottom Pants
These are the softest and most comfortable pajamas I've ever worn — and I love the fit! Like the PJs above, I do find they run a bit long on me.
Flannel Shorts
I love lounging around the house in these shorts. They're made of soft flannel, are 100 per cent cotton and are comfortable enough to wear all day. I’ve paired them with tons of T-shirts and tank tops so far, but I can't wait to see how they look with a sweater during the fall. I love the pink and blue print of the shorts, and I like how the waistband isn’t too tight around the stomach.
V-Neckline Bodysuit
I don’t wear a lot of bodysuits — but I had high hopes for this trendy one from Walmart. It feels nice on my body, and I love how it compliments my overall figure. It's snug yet stretchy, has extra padding inside and is easy to change in and out of. It pairs great with a skirt or jeans and adds a nice touch to a more casual look, too.
Shrunken Tee
This cute T-shirt is versatile and can be worn with everything from sweats to business casual pants. The stripes add a stylish top, while the cropped cut gives it more of an edge compared to other shirts. I'd personally suggest sizing up unless you want this to be quite cropped!
Core Slim Joggers
I can’t get over how soft these pants are. They’re snug and comfortable, and I've been wearing them everywhere, from the couch to the grocery store.
Cropped Leggings
My last set of leggings was from almost 10 years ago, so it was nice to finally buy a pair that was up to date with my body. These fit like a glove and are incredibly comfortable. I’ve worn these to a yoga class, and I can confirm they are as stretchy as the shorts or sweats you'd usually wear to the gym.
