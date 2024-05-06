Ashley Sonnenberg, Edmonton Oilers star Jack Campbell's fiancée, celebrates bachelorette weekend in Los Angeles

Edmonton Oiler's goaltender Jack Campbell and fiancée Ashley Sonnenberg are one step closer to walking down the aisle.

On Sunday, Sonnenberg shared photos recapping her bachelorette bash in Los Angeles. The bride-to-be wore a white A-line mini dress that she paired with a white bomber jacket customized with Campbell's last name and his number 36. Sonnenberg's friends and bridal party complemented her ensemble, wearing matching black and white mini dresses.

"Behind on posting as usual but huge thank you to the best girls ever for the best hockey bach! ILY all so much!," she captioned the post, thanking her entourage for celebrating her milestone alongside her.

Her followers filled the comments with compliments on her look and congratulations for her upcoming wedding.

"So exciting! I love your bachelorette dress, it's so cute and so flattering! Congratulations. I can't wait to see your wedding photos, they're gonna be gorgeous," an Instagram user commented.

"Wow. Congratulations, beautiful," a fan added.

"Queen!," another wrote alongside a heart emoji.

"This look is everything! You look stunning in white!," someone chimed in.

Back in June, the health software executive shared the news of her engagement to Campbell with a set of candid photos from when he proposed on a beach in Curaçao. One photo showed the couple hugging right after she said yes, with Sonnenberg showing off pear shaped diamond engagement ring.

"I get to marry my best friend," she captioned the announcement. Campbell also celebrated the moment on his Instagram, simply saying, “Thanks for saying YES!”

Later, in September, the couple posted about their trip to Costa Rica where they got matching tattoos. Sonnenberg's update included photos of them riding ATVs through the jungle and kissing in front of a waterfall. The last photo, a close-up of their hands, showed off their new tattoos — each other's initials — another milestone in their love story.

