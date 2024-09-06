How to treat back-to-school bugs

Going back to school is an exciting time for children, but it also means plenty of viruses and bugs can thrive. (Getty Images)

For parents throughout the UK, September means getting kids ready to go back to school. However, it also means that kids will be bringing all manner of sickness bugs and colds back home…

Pharmacists warn that these bugs and colds will reach their peak in the next couple of weeks, making it crucial for parents to be prepared for them early. From nasty ailments like sore throats and impetigo, to more serious infections like scabies, the return to school is prime time for viruses to thrive.

To help parents stay on top of illnesses this September, George Sandhu, deputy superintendent pharmacist for Well Pharmacy, warns of the bugs that thrive on ‘back to school season’.

He says: "As children return to school, there will be a chance for bugs, colds and flus to thrive. It is important that parents know that they can seek out their local pharmacist for helpful advice in order to best look after their child.

"One of the best ways to ensure that your child stays healthy and avoids too many illnesses is to ensure they are given enough vitamins through both food and also oral capsules.

"If you have any concerns about your child feeling under the weather, speak to your local pharmacist to see what help can be offered."

Colds and flu

Colds and flu can spread easily throughout the classroom. (Getty Images)

These are some of the most common ailments seen in children when returning to school, Sandhu says. He recommends parents keep children safe by equipping them with antibacterial wipes, hand sanitiser and soap to help stop germs from spreading.

"Vitamins and minerals can also come in handy to boost your child’s immune system. The vitamins which are usually purchased in the form of a chewy sweet will boost the immune systems of the child and allow them to feel fit and healthy through the school year," Sandhu says.

"It is possible to aid your child’s immune system by giving them some key vitamins including vitamins A, C and D."

Sore throats, impetigo and earaches

Pharmacists expect to see a spike in sore throats, impetigo and earaches as children go back to school and hang out within close contact with one another.

This close contact allows for viral infections to spread from class to class, among hundreds of children. Sandhu advises: "If a child is unwell and their parents want them to get medical attention, then Pharmacy First is able to help treat seven key illnesses without the need for a GP appointment or prescription.

"The pharmacist can then offer the right treatment for the child to get the best care and remedy their illness."

Head lice

Head lice spread very easily and can be a real nuisance. (Getty Images)

Every parent dreads head lice, as these spread extremely quickly and easily. But speaking to your pharmacist for advice on how to delouse your child’s hair, as well as instructions on how to check regularly behind the ears and neck for lice and nits.

"Pharmacists can recommend lotions and sprays which kill head lice in all types of hair," Sandhu explains. "Head lice should die within a day and some treatments need to be repeated after a week to kill any newly hatched head lice.

"You should also check everyone you live with, or have close contact with and treat all those with head lice on the same day. Children who have lice should avoid head-to-head contact with others until they have been treated to rid themselves of the dreaded head lice."

Scabies

Scabies is an itchy rash caused by mites and can be highly infectious, as it is spread through close skin contact. With children often touching one another through playtime, that means scabies can be easily spread at school.

Sandhu explains that the rash "causes intense itching, especially at night, and will present with a pimple-like rash". It can appear anywhere on the body, but is commonly found between the fingers and on the wrists.

Parents can get treatment for scabies from pharmacies. Scabicides can be used to treat all close contacts to the child, and treatment will have to be repeated after a week.

Sandhu also advises that you strip all bedding and clothing in the house if you have a scabies outbreak, and wash them in hot water of at least 60C or higher to kill the mites. Clothing that cannot be washed should be placed in a sealed bag for three days, until the mites die.

Threadworm

This rather nasty parasite is very common in children and spreads easily. They can cause itching around the bum area, particularly at night - and, rather grimly, the worms will be visible in your child’s stool.

In order to treat threadworm, pharmacists would offer mebendazole medication. These come in one of two brands, known as either Ovex or Vermox, which should be taken by all family members who share a home with the infected child.

Sandhu adds: "It is also important that good hygiene is practised whilst dealing with the threadworm infection so ensure that children are washing hands regularly, keeping their nails short and washing their bedding and clothes in hot water.

"Ensure that the bathroom is cleaned regularly and ask children to wear underwear at night – pharmacists will reassure customers that these conditions are common and can be effectively treated with proper measures."

