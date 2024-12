Berkshire's Big Picture: Friday's image of the county

Join us as we take a few moments every day to relax and enjoy the beauty of Berkshire through the stunning images you send us.

It might not be a partridge but it is a wood pigeon... spotted by BBC Weather Watcher DereksDisco in Lower Earley [DereksDisco]

BBC Weather Watcher Bumble bee took this picture of Basildon Park looking stately despite the weather [Bumble bee]

BBC Weather Watcher EmmaH snapped this great picture of Caversham's hidden gem, Caversham Court Gardens [EmmaH]

A lovely spot for a walk captured by BBC Weather Watcher Georgeta in Ockwells Park [Georgeta]

BBC Weather Watcher Carla took this tranquil shot as the sun was setting over the canal in Aldermaston [Carla]

This dramatic purple sunset was captured in Newbury by BBC Weather Watcher Mr BU [Mr BU]

I think there might be even more than seven swans-a-swimming in this photo by BBC Weather Watcher Claire-the-Pear in Windsor [Claire-the-Pear]

How to submit a picture

Upload your images via BBC Weather Watchers or email us at southweather@bbc.co.uk. For inspiration, view some top tips from three of England's Big Picture photographers.

When emailing pictures, please make sure you include the following information:

The full name of the person who took the pictures (as this person owns the copyright)

Confirmation that the copyright holder gives permission for the BBC to use their pictures across all its outputs

The location, date and time the pictures were taken

Your telephone number so we can get back to you if we have any further questions

Any other details about the pictures that may be useful for us to know

Please note that while we welcome all your pictures, we are more likely to use those which have been taken in the past week.

Terms and conditions

If you submit a picture, you do so in accordance with the BBC's Terms and Conditions and the BBC's privacy policy.

In contributing to Berkshire's Big Picture you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way that we want, and in any media worldwide.

It's important to note, however, that you still own the copyright to everything you contribute to Berkshire's Big Picture, and that if your image is accepted, we will publish your name alongside.

The BBC cannot guarantee that all pictures will be used and we reserve the right to edit your comments.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws while collecting any kind of media.

