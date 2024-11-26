Best Amazon Black Friday deals on tools: DeWalt's 'powerful and easy to use' power tools are up to 40% off
Amazon's Black Friday sale is the perfect time to upgrade your workbench with DeWalt's popular power tools.
Amazon Canada's Black Friday deals are a great opportunity for DIY-ers and professional handymen to upgrade their arsenal of tools. The retailer's vast array of discounts include some epic sales on power tools from trusted brands like DeWalt. Dozens of items are on sale, and the deals are legit — you can save $250 on a DEWALT 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit that has an impressive 4.8-star rating, plus loads of other products. For all of the details on this stand-out Black Friday deal, just scroll onwards.
This nine-piece cordless kit comes with a hammerdrill/driver, an impact driver, a circular saw, a reciprocating saw, an oscillating multi tool, a flashlight, two 20v MAX batteries, a charger and a contractor bag.
It has a solid 4.8-star rating and shoppers say it's "powerful and easy to use."
DEWALT 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit$1,044$1,249Save $205
DEWALT 20V MAX 7-1/4-Inch Miter Saw$378$489Save $111
DEWALT 20V MAX XR Reciprocating Saw$189$259Save $70
DEWALT 20V MAX Jig Saw$141$229Save $88
Dewalt DW1169 17-Piece Pilot-Point Twist Drill Bit Assortment$33$44Save $11
DEWALT 20V MAX Charger, 4-Port, Rapid Charge$199$239Save $40
DEWALT 20V MAX LED Work Light$69$89Save $20
DEWALT Professional Ballistic Nylon Tool Pouch$45$60Save $15
This compact saw weighs just 30 pounds, which ensures easy transport and storage. It also a positioning system that gives better accuracy and visibility as well as an oversized bevel scale.
This five-pound saw has a 14.5-inch compact length that lets it fit into tight spots as well as an LED light that brightens dark work spaces.
This powerful saw has ab anti-slip grip for optimal comfort and control as well as a dust blower that keeps your field clear of dust and chips.
This 17-piece kit of drill bits gives clean, accurate holes. The sizes are marked above the shaft, so they won't wear away overtime.
And pair the batteries with this this simultaneous charger that juices up four batteries in under an hour.
Brighten up dark working sites with this portable light that has three bright LEDs. It has two brightness settings and a 90-degree pivoting head.
And lastly, keep yourself organized with this tough pouch that has 12 pockets for all your tools.
When is Black Friday 2024?
This year, Black Friday lands on Friday, Nov 29. However, the sale extends far beyond 24 hours for many retailers. Canadians can already shop 100s of early deals — click here to check out the best ones. Cyber Monday is on Monday, Dec. 2.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.