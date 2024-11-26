Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on tools: DeWalt's 'powerful and easy to use' power tools are up to 40% off

Amazon's Black Friday sale is the perfect time to upgrade your workbench with DeWalt's popular power tools.

Sarah Rohoman
dewalt power tools
Shop DeWalt power tools at up to 40 per cent off with Amazon Canada's early Black Friday deals.

Amazon Canada's Black Friday deals are a great opportunity for DIY-ers and professional handymen to upgrade their arsenal of tools. The retailer's vast array of discounts include some epic sales on power tools from trusted brands like DeWalt. Dozens of items are on sale, and the deals are legit — you can save $250 on a DEWALT 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit that has an impressive 4.8-star rating, plus loads of other products. For all of the details on this stand-out Black Friday deal, just scroll onwards.

DEWALT

DEWALT 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit

$1,044$1,249Save $205

This nine-piece cordless kit comes with a hammerdrill/driver, an impact driver, a circular saw, a reciprocating saw, an oscillating multi tool, a flashlight, two 20v MAX batteries, a charger and a contractor bag.

It has a solid 4.8-star rating and shoppers say it's "powerful and easy to use."

$1,044 at Amazon
DEWALT

DEWALT 20V MAX 7-1/4-Inch Miter Saw

$378$489Save $111

This compact saw weighs just 30 pounds, which ensures easy transport and storage. It also a positioning system that gives better accuracy and visibility as well as an oversized bevel scale. 

$378 at Amazon
DEWALT

DEWALT 20V MAX XR Reciprocating Saw

$189$259Save $70

This five-pound saw has a 14.5-inch compact length that lets it fit into tight spots as well as an LED light that brightens dark work spaces.

$189 at Amazon
DEWALT

DEWALT 20V MAX Jig Saw

$141$229Save $88

This powerful saw has ab anti-slip grip for optimal comfort and control as well as a dust blower that keeps your field clear of dust and chips. 

$141 at Amazon
DEWALT

Dewalt DW1169 17-Piece Pilot-Point Twist Drill Bit Assortment

$33$44Save $11

This 17-piece kit of drill bits gives clean, accurate holes. The sizes are marked above the shaft, so they won't wear away overtime. 

$33 at Amazon
DEWALT

DEWALT 20V MAX Charger, 4-Port, Rapid Charge

$199$239Save $40

And pair the batteries with this this simultaneous charger that juices up four batteries in under an hour.

$199 at Amazon
DEWALT

DEWALT 20V MAX LED Work Light

$69$89Save $20

Brighten up dark working sites with this portable light that has three bright LEDs. It has two brightness settings and a 90-degree pivoting head. 

$69 at Amazon
DEWALT

DEWALT Professional Ballistic Nylon Tool Pouch

$45$60Save $15

And lastly, keep yourself organized with this tough pouch that has 12 pockets for all your tools. 

$45 at Amazon

This year, Black Friday lands on Friday, Nov 29. However, the sale extends far beyond 24 hours for many retailers. Canadians can already shop 100s of early deals — click here to check out the best ones. Cyber Monday is on Monday, Dec. 2.

