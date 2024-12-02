Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Live

The best Cyber Monday 2024 deals in Canada from Best Buy, Apple, Amazon, Walmart and more | LIVE UPDATES

Now's your chance to save $1,000s on vacations, tech gadgets, Christmas gift ideas and more this Cyber Monday.

Kayla Kuefler
·Senior Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated
cyber monday deals canada, hp laptop, apple airpods, lancome mascara, coach outlet red bag, kitchenaid mixer, reformation ballet flat, apple watch, hoka sneakers, snow blower, tide pods, monos suitcase
Best Cyber Monday deals in Canada (Photos via Amazon, Reformation, Hoka, Coach Outlet, Canadian Tire & Monos)

Cyber Monday is one of the best times of the year to score a deal in Canada, but we're already halfway through the day, so time is ticking to shop and save. Between Black Friday and Travel Tuesday, hundreds of retailers slash their prices on everything from tech to apparel. Historically, mega retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy have some of the best (and steepest!) Cyber Monday deals, but they are far from the only ones.

It's the perfect opportunity to save on Christmas gifts, stocking stuffers and everything else you need for the holiday season. Beyond gift ideas, shoppers can score big-ticket deals on brands that rarely go on sale, like Apple, Ninja, Dyson, Shark, Yeti, PlayStation and more.

Below, we've gathered some of Canada's absolute best Cyber Monday sales. Shopper-favourite retailers like Adidas, Coach Outlet and Canadian Tire are in the mix, alongside truly incredible deals from Columbia, Wayfair, Lovehoney and more. Remember, many of these deals end tonight (Dec. 2), so if you have your eye on something, we wouldn't wait too much longer to shop!

Keep scrolling to shop some of the year's best prices (and wrap up your 2024 Christmas shopping). Stay in the know with Yahoo Canada's Cyber Monday 2024 live blog, curated by Canadian shopping experts. Happy shopping!

Amazon Canada's Deals Store is loaded with Cyber Monday deals. Take more than 70 per cent off a ton of products, plus save on must-have tech, holiday essentials like artificial Christmas trees and advent calendars, robot vacuums and more. To shop the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals of 2024, hand-picked by Yahoo Canada shopping editors, click here.

  • Sony Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones

    $123$250
    Save $127
    See at Amazon

Give the perfect gift this holiday season and save hundreds during Best Buy Canada's Cyber Monday sale. Score deals on smartwatches, 4K TVs, small kitchen appliances, laptops and more. To shop deals for 60 per cent off or more, see here.

  • Garmin Instinct 2 45mm Bluetooth Mutlisport Smartwatch

    $260$400
    Save $140
    See at Best Buy

Save hundreds on TVs, laundry bundles and more.

Save $1,000s on TVs, smartphones, laptops, home appliances and so much more.

Best Cyber Monday home & living deals in Canada

Take up to 30 per cent off sitewide on seating, dining, bedroom and more.

Shop thousands of Cyber Week deals at Canadian Tire. Take up to 60 per cent off snow blowers, air fryers, vacuums, cookware sets, winter tires and more. Shop home & pet sale, shop outdoor living & Christmas sale and shop all deals.

Save big on hunting essentials, Bass Pro Shops gear, Yeti and more.

Save up to 25 per cent on bestselling mattresses.

Enjoy up to 45 per cent off sheets, pyjamas and more.

Save up to 70 per cent on everything, including tea blends, mugs and accessories.

Get into the spirit with up to 40 per cent off holiday savings. Save on gifts for her, personalized gifts, gifts for him and more.

Save up to $300 on select Dyson technology, including floor care, hair care and air treatments.

Take 25 per cent off select bidets and bidet attachments.

Save up to 60 per cent on Christmas lights and decor, snow blowers, tool combo kits and more.

Save 20 per cent sitewide on pots, pans and more.

Save on crafting and holiday supplies.

Take up to 40 per cent off and enjoy Our Place's biggest savings of the year.

Take 30 per cent off everything aPetSmartnd up to 75 per cent off the sale collection.

Save 30 per cent sitewide on rugs.

Take up to 35 per cent off select products or 15 per cent off sitewide with code BFSALE15.

Silk & Snow: Up to 20% off

Up to 20 per cent off sitewide. Save on mattresses, bed sheets and bed frames.

Take 40 per cent off select pieces, including beds, dining tables and sideboards, for a limited time.

It's a season of savings at Walmart. Save big on kitchen, grocery, gift ideas and more.

  • Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker

    $45$90
    Save $45
    See at Walmart

Take up to 80 per cent off at Wayfair. Take up to 55 per cent off living room seating, up to 55 per cent off kitchen and dining furniture and up to 80 per cent off area rugs.

Save up to 30 per cent on dozens of products on Amazon Canada.

Abercrombie & Fitch: Up to 40% off

Save 25 per cent on men's apparel, women's apparel and 40 per cent off Abercrombie kids.

Shop Cyber Monday deals with an extra 40 per cent off full price and sale styles with code CYBER.

Enjoy 25 per cent off men's and women's footwear and accessories.

Save on leggings, sports bras, winter jackets and more.

Up to half off everything you need for winter.

Take an extra 50 per cent off hundreds of styles.

Enjoy 40 per cent off full-priced items.

Save up to 50 per cent on fall and winter styles.

Save 40 per cent sitewide.

Calling all bag lovers: Take an extra 30 per cent off cyber exclusives.

Take up to 40 per cent off and enjoy free shipping on orders worth $200+.

Save 20 per cent on bags and accessories with code BF20.

Take up to 50 per cent off in-season styles.

Enjoy an extra 40 per cent off on sale items.

Take up to 60 per cent off outerwear, up to half off men's styles and up to 50 per cent off women's styles.

Up to 75 per cent off men's and women's apparel and accessories. Shop women's sale. Shop men's sale.

Save up to 60 per cent, plus take an additional 15 per cent off with code 15FRIDAY.

Enjoy up to 70 per cent on sale and outlet styles and up to 30 per cent on full-priced styles.

Take 40-50 per cent off everything.

Get 50 per cent off everything and up to 60 per cent of select styles. Shop women's sale. Shop men's sale.

  • Cropped Duvet Wrap Puffer Jacket

    $79$198
    Save $119
    See at Gap

Shop bestsellers for 30-60 per cent off.

Save 25 per cent sitewide and take up to 70 per cent off select apparel, home and accessories. Shop women's sale. Shop men's sale.

Save on Hoka sneakers for men and women, plus accessories and sandals.

Up to 30 per cent off Skims, Tom Ford, Mackage and more. Shop shoes on sale. Shop bags on sale. Shop apparel on sale.

Up to 70 per cent off sitewide.

Buy one base layer, get 15 per cent off. Buy two or more base layers, get 25 per cent off​.

Take 30 per cent off men's and women's apparel, must-have for kids and more.

Up to 60 per cent off sitewide plus an extra 20 per cent off clearance with code CYBER20.

Save on bras, panties and more.

Take 40 per cent off sitewide.

Up to 70 per cent off cashmere, silk and wool pieces.

Up to half off men's, women's and kid's shoes and boots. Shop women's sale. Shop men's sale. Shop kid's sale.

Save $50 on purchases worth $200 or more.

Score great prices on men's and women's apparel, bags, shoes and more.

Enjoy up to 80 per cent off previous collections.

Enjoy up to half off more than 1,000 items.

Shop deals up to 60 per cent off. Save on winter wear, footwear, hiking gear and more.

Take 25 per cent off on orders worth $150 or more.

Save up to 50 per cent on select styles of men's and women's hiking shoes.

  • Men's Speed Strike 2 Thermo Mid Waterproof

    $135$180
    Save $45
    See at Merrell

Enjoy up to 70 per cent off sitewide and an extra 15 per cent off select styles with code CYBER15.

Enjoy 30 per cent off winter jackets and accessories.

Black Friday is here with up to 50 per cent off daily flash sales, and 30 per cent off everything else

Save 50 per cent or more on everything, including winter jackets, boots, snow pants and more.

Save on men's and women's apparel, shoes and accessories.

Take 25 per cent off full-priced styles with the code SCORE24.

More than 29,000 items are on sale at Nordstrom. Save on apparel, shoes and more.

Save on ski and snowboard essentials, winter apparel and more.

Cyber Monday at Old Navy starts now — take half off everything. Shop women's sale. Shop men's sale.

Enjoy up to 50 per cent off sitewide.

  • Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearl & Organically Shaped Hoop Earrings

    $88$175
    Save $87
    See at Pandora

It's Cyber Monday, baby. Save 25 per cent sitewide.

Up to 60 per cent off men's, women's and kid's apparel.

Take up to 60 per cent off, plus an additional 20 per cent off.

Take an extra 25 per cent on orders worth $150+ with code CYBER.

Save 25 per cent or more on clothing, shoes, accessories and more.

Save up to 50 per cent on men, women and home.

One of Kate Middleton's favourite brands is having a major sale — score up to 50 per cent off.

Save big, big, big on bestsellers from Spanx.

Take up to 40 per cent off adidas, up to 25 per cent off Crocs and up to 40 per cent off Reebok.

Take up to 60 per cent off The North Face, Nike, Moose Knuckles and more.

Save big on designer clothing, accessories and shoes for men and women.

Enjoy up to 70 per cent off everything from clothing and handbags to kitchen and electronics.

Save on men's and women's UGG boots, shoes and accessories.

Score shoes, apparel and accessories for just $3.

Save on everything you need for winter.

Best Cyber Monday beauty & wellness deals in Canada

Save up to $75 on AncestryDNA.

Save up to 50 per cent on bestselling beauty and enjoy free gifts.

Take up to 25 per cent off the Diva Cup, underwear and more.

Take 25 per cent off select beauty kits.

Take up to 60 per cent off sex toys for her, him and couples.

Up to 70 per cent off bondage, sex toys and lingerie.

Save 20 per cent sitewide on celeb-loved beauty.

Until the end of the month, shoppers can take 23 per cent off bestsellers at The Ordinary.

Up to 80 per cent off all clearance, plus 30 per cent off everything else.

The biggest sale of the season starts now: Save 25 per cent on everything.

  • Pocket Farmacy Physical Edition

    $54$72
    Save $18
    See at Saje

SBLA's biggest sale of the year is on. Take 50 per cent off sitewide.

Shop the best deals of the season and take up to half off select beauty.

Take 25 per cent off suitcases, packing cubes, travel accessories and more.

Expedia members save 30 per cent (or more!) on selected hotels until Dec. 4.

Save up to 30 per cent on travel packages until Dec. 3.

Take up to 40 per cent off sitewide.

Save on luggage sets and travel must-haves.

Take up to 40 per cent sitewide on luggage.

Much like Prime Day, Boxing Day and Labour Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are incredible opportunities to save on tech, home essentials and seasonal fashion. However, how do you know that you're getting the best possible deal?

Here are a few tips, according to us: Yahoo Canada's shopping team:

  1. Bookmark Yahoo Canada's shopping coverage: Are we self-promoting? Sure. However, we have a good reason to. Our shopping team spends eight hours a day, five days a week, researching, comparing, and gathering deals in Canada. We can (and will!) tell you if that laptop you have your eye on is cheaper at Best Buy or Amazon or if it's actually a better deal from the brand's own website. We do the price comparison for you.

  2. Check price comparison websites: I know I just said we do the price comparison for you, and that's true! That said, we can't get to every website on the internet. For the brands and products we don't cover, price comparison websites like Shopbot, CamelCamelCamel and Shopzilla come in handy.

  3. Buy bigger ticket items: Black Friday and Cyber Monday are known for discounts on big-ticket items on tech, furniture, home appliances and outdoor equipment. Prices for these items are oftentimes the cheapest in November, so keep an eye out if you're looking to splurge on a new TV.

Unlike Amazon Prime Day or Canadian Tire's Hot Sale, hundreds of retailers participate in Cyber Monday 2024, which means many of them will try to outdo one another for your business.

Best Buy Canada, Amazon and Walmart typically offer the best deals if you're shopping for tech. Whereas Wayfair, Canadian Tire and mattress companies like Endy and Casper are always go-to spots for home and kitchen deals. For fashion, you can always count on Coach Outlet, Columbia, Old Navy and Roots to offer killer discounts.

How does the Canada Post strike affect shipping?

Tens of thousands of Canada Post workers are on strike, which may create delays and other disruptions to holiday and Cyber Monday delivery.

In a statement, Canada Post spokesperson Lisa Liu said, "Mail and parcels will not be processed or delivered for the duration of the national strike, and some post offices will be closed. Service guarantees will be impacted for items already in the postal network."

Alternative couriers such as FedEx, Amazon and UPS are still in operation, but small businesses that use Canada Post as their courier service are expected to experience delays.

Cyber Monday 2024 is today, Monday, Dec. 2 — but Canadians can typically shop Cyber Week deals all week. Looking for the best Cyber Monday deals? Click here.

Live31 updates