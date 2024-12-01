Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can already shop in Canada — save big on Apple, Ninja, Yeti, Shark and more
Cyber Monday is tomorrow, but Canadians can already shop thousands of early Cyber Monday deals on Amazon.
Cyber Monday kicks off tomorrow (Dec. 2), but many of the year's best (and steepest!) deals are already live on Amazon Canada. Cyber Monday is one of the best times of the year to save on big-ticket items like TVs, Apple devices, laptops, snow blowers, air fryers and more. It's also one of the last times of 2024 that you can save on gift ideas and stocking stuffers ahead of Christmas.
Like Prime Day, popular items from brands like Apple, Dyson, Shark, Garmin, Ninja, Beats and Keurig are on sale. However, unlike Amazon Prime Day or Prime Big Deal Days, shoppers don't need a Prime membership to access (most of) the discounts. That said, having a Prime membership still has its perks. Prime members can enjoy free Prime shipping, with millions of Amazon's most popular items available with same-day or one-day delivery. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.
Keep scrolling to shop Amazon's Canada's best early Cyber Monday deals in 2024. These prices won't last much longer, so we would take advantage while you still can!
Cyber Monday 2024: Save 50% or more on Amazon
Shop all Cyber Monday deals that are 50 per cent off or more.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device$34$70Save $36
Sony Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones$123$250Save $127
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Testing$119$269Save $150
imarku 15-Piece Knife Set$85$176Save $91
Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun$70$140Save $70
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine$114$229Save $115
AeroGarden Harvest Elite Indoor Garden Hydroponic System$53$200Save $147
YKYI Electric Spin Scrubber$50$173Save $123
Queen Size 4-Piece Sheet Set$25$65Save $40
Oral-B Pro Limited Electric Toothbrush$60$120Save $60
Sperax 2-in-1 Treadmill and Walking Pad$247$1,000Save $753
Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 smart security cameras$150$395Save $245
Lefant M210P Robot Vacuum$136$290Save $154
Best early Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals
Best headphone deals
Apple AirPods: $40 off Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): $199
$239
Beats Fit Pro: $60 off Beats Fit Pro earbuds | $190
$250
JBL headphones: Take 50% off JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Earbuds | $50
$100
Shokz headphones: Save $70 on Shokz OpenRun Pro | $160
$230
Anker headphones: Take 50% off Anker Q20i Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones | $50
$100
soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones$50$100Save $50
Best laptop & tablet deals
HP laptop: $130 off a HP 15" Laptop | $250
$380
ASUS laptop: Save 46%: ASUS Chromebook Laptop | $189
$349
Amazon Fire tablet: Take 46% off an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet | $65
$120
Apple iPad: $60 off an Apple iPad (10th Generation) | $440
$500
Samsung GalaxyTablet: $220 off the Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite | $230
$450
Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite (2024)$230$450Save $220
Best TV & home audio deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick: Save 38% on an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max | $50
$80
Amazon Fire TV: Save $140 on an Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV | $330
$470
TCL TV: $140 off CL 55" Class S4 4K LED Smart TV | $360
$500
TCL TV: $600 off a CL 65" 4K Smart QD-Mini LED TV | $1,400
$2,000
TCL 65" QM85 QLED 4K Smart QD-Mini LED TV with Google TV$1,400$2,000Save $600
Best deals on gaming & electronics
Portable charger: 73% off a Solar Charging Power Bank | $80
$300
Video doorbell: Save 51% on a Blink Video Doorbell | $32
$65
PlayStation bundle: $340 off a PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle | $480
$820
Fitbit: 36% off a Fitbit Charge 6 | $140
$220
PS5: $100 off a PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console | $550
$650
Amazon Echo Dot: 50% off a smart speaker | $35
$70
Garmin smartwatch: $160 off a Garmin vívoactive 5 | $260
$400
Apple Watch: Save $150 on an Apple Watch Series 9 Smartwatch | $439
$589
Apple Watch Series 9 Smartwatch$439$589Save $150
Best early Amazon Cyber Monday kitchen deals
Best deals on coffee & espresso machines
Breville: $270 off a Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine | $730
$1,000
Nespresso: Take 48% off the Veruto Pop+ coffee machine | $99
$189
Keurig: Save $60 on a Keurig K-Duo K-Cup Pod And Carafe Coffee Maker | $140
$200
Smeg: Save $55 on a Smeg Drip Coffee Machine | $190
$245
Ninja: $60 off a Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System | $190
$250
Keurig Single Serve: 36% off a Keurig K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod | $60
$94
Keurig K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker$60$94Save $34
Best air fryer deals
Philips air fryer: Save 31% on a Philips 13-in-1 Air Fryer | $90
$130
Our Place Wonder Oven: Save $60 on a 6-in-1 Air Fryer & Toaster Oven | $190
$250
T-fal air fryer: Save $40 on a T-fal Infrared Air Fryer | $190
$250
Ninja air fryer: Take 20% off the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 | $100
$120
Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1$100$120Save $20
Best deals on small kitchen appliances
NutriBullet: Save 45% on a NutriBullet PRO Single Serve Blender | $60
$110
De'Longhi: Save $70 on a De'Longhi Livenza 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker | $160
$230
Vitamix: $150 off a Vitamix Explorian Blender | $350
$500
Ninja: 32% off a Ninja CREAMi | $170
$250
Crock-Pot: 20% off a Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box | $32
$40
KitchenAid stand mixer: Save $210 on a KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer | $430
$640
KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer$430$640Save $210
Best deals on more kitchen essentials
Yeti: Save 30% on a Yeti Rambler | $32
$45
Our Place Always Pan: Save $75 on an Our Place Always Pan | $125
$200
Lagostina: $70 off a Lagostina 12-Piece Cookware Set | $190
$260
Staub: Save $140 on a Cast Iron Dutch Oven | $210
$350
Owala: 20% off a travel tumbler | $30
$37
Meater: 30% off a Smart Bluetooth Meat Thermometer | $77
$110
YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler$36$45Save $9
Best early Amazon Cyber Monday home & cleaning deals
Best vacuum & cleaning deals
Lefant: Save 52% on a Lefant M1 Robot Vacuum and Mop | $243
$510
Tineco: 42% off a Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner + Mop | $380
$650
Hoover: Save $70 on a Hoover CleanSlate Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner | $100
$170
Bissell: 22% off a Bissell Spotclean Carpet And Upholstery Deep Cleaner | $149
$190
Shark: Save $273 on a Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop | $427
$700
Dyson: Take $200 off the Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum | $300
$500
Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum$300$500Save $200
Best home deals
Dyson fan heater: Save $150 on a Dyson Hot+Cool Fan Heater | Shop for $400
$550
Greenworks snow thrower: 26% off a Greenworks PRO 20" 80V Cordless Snow Thrower | $230
$312
Blueair air purifier: Save $210 on an air purifier | Shop for $280
$490
DeWalt: Save 38% on a Cordless Handheld Vacuum | Shop for $123
$199
Greenworks snow shovel: Take $76 off the Greenworks 8 Amp 12" Corded Snow Shovel | $93
$169
Greenworks 8 Amp 12" Corded Snow Shovel$93$169Save $76
Best deals on home & cleaning essentials
Command Strips: Take 32% off Command Adhesive Strips | $12
$18
Duracell batteries: Save 26% on Duracell Coppertop AA Batteries | $22
$30
Bounty paper towels: Save $7 on Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels | $21
$28
Cascade dishwasher pods: 28% off Cascade Dishwasher Detergent Pods | Shop for $18
$25
Tide Pods: Save on Tide PODS Liquid Laundry Detergent Pacs | $28
$33
Tide PODS Liquid Laundry Detergent Pacs$28$33Save $5
Best early Amazon Cyber Monday beauty & personal care deals
Best toothbrush & dental care deals
Philips Sonicare: Save 42% on a Philips Sonicare 2100 Power Toothbrush | $25
$43
Waterpik: Save $52 on a Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser | $73
$125
Oral-B: $140 off an Oral-B iO Series 7L Electric Toothbrush | $160
$300
Crest: Save 49% on Crest 3D White Whitestrips | $45
$88
Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects$45$88Save $43
Best skincare deals
CeraVe: Save 20% on CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion | $16
$20
Clinique: $15 off Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ | $35
$50
Paula's Choice: 20% off Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant | $39
$49
Garnier: 24% off a Vitamin C Serum | $11
$15
Neutrogena: 30% off the Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer | $16
$23
All Natural Advice: Save 27% on the All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum | $24
$33
All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum$24$33Save $9
Best makeup deals
Maybelline New York: Save 43% on Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara | $10
$17
Burt's Bees: 32% off Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm | $8
$12
L’Oréal: 25% off L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara | $10
$13
Lancôme: Save 25% on Lancôme Idôle Mascara | $17
$23
Laneige: Take 20% off the LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm | $20
$25
LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm Berry$20$25Save $5
Best haircare & grooming deals
Olaplex: Save $12 on Olaplex No. 7 Bond Oil | $29
$41
Shark FlexStyle: Save $85 on a Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System | $265
$350
Dyson AirWrap: $150 off a Dyson Strawberry Bronze Airwrap | $650
$800
Manscaped: Save $39 on the The Beard Hedger | $91
$130
Redken: $16 off an All Soft Shampoo and Conditioner Set | $37
$53
Botanic Hearth: Take 31% off the Botanic Hearth 100% Pure Rosemary Oil for Hair | $14
$20
Botanic Hearth 100% Pure Rosemary Oil For Hair$14$20Save $6
Kayla Kuefler is a senior shopping editor at Yahoo Canada Lifestyle. She has been helping Canadians score the best possible deals on everything from coffee makers to advent calendars for more than four years. She has covered every Black Friday since 2020, so she knows which deals are worth shopping — and which are worth skipping.
When is Cyber Monday 2024?
Cyber Monday 2024 is Monday, Dec. 2 — but Canadians can already shop dozens of early deals. Looking for the best Cyber Monday deals? Click here.
