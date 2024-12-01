Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can already shop in Canada — save big on Apple, Ninja, Yeti, Shark and more

Cyber Monday is tomorrow, but Canadians can already shop thousands of early Cyber Monday deals on Amazon.

Kayla Kuefler
·Senior Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated
kitchenaid stand mixer, apple ipad, 23 and me, Amazon Canada's Cyber Monday sale starts now — best deals in Canada (Photos via Amazon).
Cyber Monday kicks off tomorrow (Dec. 2), but many of the year's best (and steepest!) deals are already live on Amazon Canada. Cyber Monday is one of the best times of the year to save on big-ticket items like TVs, Apple devices, laptops, snow blowers, air fryers and more. It's also one of the last times of 2024 that you can save on gift ideas and stocking stuffers ahead of Christmas.

Like Prime Day, popular items from brands like Apple, Dyson, Shark, Garmin, Ninja, Beats and Keurig are on sale. However, unlike Amazon Prime Day or Prime Big Deal Days, shoppers don't need a Prime membership to access (most of) the discounts. That said, having a Prime membership still has its perks. Prime members can enjoy free Prime shipping, with millions of Amazon's most popular items available with same-day or one-day delivery. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.

Keep scrolling to shop Amazon's Canada's best early Cyber Monday deals in 2024. These prices won't last much longer, so we would take advantage while you still can!

Shop all Cyber Monday deals that are 50 per cent off or more.

  • Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device

    $34$70
    Save $36
    See at Amazon

  • Sony Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones

    $123$250
    Save $127
    See at Amazon

  • 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Testing

    $119$269
    Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine

    $114$229
    Save $115
    See at Amazon

  • AeroGarden Harvest Elite Indoor Garden Hydroponic System

    $53$200
    Save $147
    See at Amazon

  • Oral-B Pro Limited Electric Toothbrush

    $60$120
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Sperax 2-in-1 Treadmill and Walking Pad

    $247$1,000
    Save $753
    See at Amazon

  • Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 smart security cameras

    $150$395
    Save $245
    See at Amazon

  • soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones

    $50$100
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

Best laptop & tablet deals

Best TV & home audio deals

  • TCL 65" QM85 QLED 4K Smart QD-Mini LED TV with Google TV

    $1,400$2,000
    Save $600
    See at Amazon

Best deals on gaming & electronics

Best deals on coffee & espresso machines

  • Keurig K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

    $60$94
    Save $34
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

    $430$640
    Save $210
    See at Amazon

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday home & cleaning deals

Best vacuum & cleaning deals

  • Greenworks 8 Amp 12" Corded Snow Shovel

    $93$169
    Save $76
    See at Amazon

Best deals on home & cleaning essentials

  • Tide PODS Liquid Laundry Detergent Pacs

    $28$33
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday beauty & personal care deals

Best toothbrush & dental care deals

  • Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects

    $45$88
    Save $43
    See at Amazon

Best haircare & grooming deals

  • Botanic Hearth 100% Pure Rosemary Oil For Hair

    $14$20
    Save $6
    See at Amazon

Kayla Kuefler is a senior shopping editor at Yahoo Canada Lifestyle. She has been helping Canadians score the best possible deals on everything from coffee makers to advent calendars for more than four years. She has covered every Black Friday since 2020, so she knows which deals are worth shopping — and which are worth skipping.

Cyber Monday 2024 is Monday, Dec. 2 — but Canadians can already shop dozens of early deals. Looking for the best Cyber Monday deals? Click here.

