Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can already shop in Canada — save big on Apple, Ninja, Yeti, Shark and more

Cyber Monday is tomorrow, but Canadians can already shop thousands of early Cyber Monday deals on Amazon.

Cyber Monday kicks off tomorrow (Dec. 2), but many of the year's best (and steepest!) deals are already live on Amazon Canada. Cyber Monday is one of the best times of the year to save on big-ticket items like TVs, Apple devices, laptops, snow blowers, air fryers and more. It's also one of the last times of 2024 that you can save on gift ideas and stocking stuffers ahead of Christmas.

Like Prime Day, popular items from brands like Apple, Dyson, Shark, Garmin, Ninja, Beats and Keurig are on sale. However, unlike Amazon Prime Day or Prime Big Deal Days, shoppers don't need a Prime membership to access (most of) the discounts. That said, having a Prime membership still has its perks. Prime members can enjoy free Prime shipping, with millions of Amazon's most popular items available with same-day or one-day delivery. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.

Keep scrolling to shop Amazon's Canada's best early Cyber Monday deals in 2024. These prices won't last much longer, so we would take advantage while you still can!

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Shop by category

Cyber Monday 2024: Save 50% or more on Amazon

Shop all Cyber Monday deals that are 50 per cent off or more.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device $34 $70 Save $36 See at Amazon

Sony Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones $123 $250 Save $127 See at Amazon

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Testing $119 $269 Save $150 See at Amazon

imarku 15-Piece Knife Set $85 $176 Save $91 See at Amazon

Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun $70 $140 Save $70 See at Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine $114 $229 Save $115 See at Amazon

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Indoor Garden Hydroponic System $53 $200 Save $147 See at Amazon

YKYI Electric Spin Scrubber $50 $173 Save $123 See at Amazon

Queen Size 4-Piece Sheet Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Oral-B Pro Limited Electric Toothbrush $60 $120 Save $60 See at Amazon

Sperax 2-in-1 Treadmill and Walking Pad $247 $1,000 Save $753 See at Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 smart security cameras $150 $395 Save $245 See at Amazon

Lefant M210P Robot Vacuum $136 $290 Save $154 See at Amazon

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals

Best headphone deals

soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Best laptop & tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite (2024) $230 $450 Save $220 See at Amazon

Best TV & home audio deals

TCL 65" QM85 QLED 4K Smart QD-Mini LED TV with Google TV $1,400 $2,000 Save $600 See at Amazon

Best deals on gaming & electronics

Apple Watch Series 9 Smartwatch $439 $589 Save $150 See at Amazon

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday kitchen deals

Best deals on coffee & espresso machines

Keurig K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $60 $94 Save $34 See at Amazon

Best air fryer deals

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 $100 $120 Save $20 See at Amazon

Best deals on small kitchen appliances

KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer $430 $640 Save $210 See at Amazon

Best deals on more kitchen essentials

YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler $36 $45 Save $9 See at Amazon

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday home & cleaning deals

Best vacuum & cleaning deals

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum $300 $500 Save $200 See at Amazon

Best home deals

Greenworks 8 Amp 12" Corded Snow Shovel $93 $169 Save $76 See at Amazon

Best deals on home & cleaning essentials

Tide PODS Liquid Laundry Detergent Pacs $28 $33 Save $5 See at Amazon

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday beauty & personal care deals

Best toothbrush & dental care deals

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects $45 $88 Save $43 See at Amazon

Best skincare deals

All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum $24 $33 Save $9 See at Amazon

Best makeup deals

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm Berry $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

Best haircare & grooming deals

Botanic Hearth 100% Pure Rosemary Oil For Hair $14 $20 Save $6 See at Amazon

Meet the expert

Kayla Kuefler is a senior shopping editor at Yahoo Canada Lifestyle. She has been helping Canadians score the best possible deals on everything from coffee makers to advent calendars for more than four years. She has covered every Black Friday since 2020, so she knows which deals are worth shopping — and which are worth skipping.

When is Cyber Monday 2024?

Cyber Monday 2024 is Monday, Dec. 2 — but Canadians can already shop dozens of early deals. Looking for the best Cyber Monday deals? Click here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by emailing us, commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.