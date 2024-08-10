The best anti-aging skincare routine for men: A dermatologist's guide to anti-wrinkle creams, serums, shaving care & more

Ryan Gosling did not achieve that look without a solid skincare routine, and neither will you.

Gentlemen, it is time to step up your skincare game. Ryan Gosling did not achieve that look without a solid routine, and neither will you. According to a Statista report, only 36 per cent of Canadian men aged 18 to 34 and 16 per cent of men over 55 are buying skincare products (they make for great gifts, by the way). Many are still missing out on the goodness of retinol and vitamin C. Prioritizing skin care is essential for preventing premature aging and maintaining a youthful appearance. If you thought that skincare rules differ for men and women—guess again. We are here to dispel that myth, debunk rumours around skincare for men, and set the record straight.

Do men and women age differently?

Toronto-based dermatologist Dr. Benjamin Barankin reveals that contrary to popular belief, men and women age the same way and need similar skincare routines. “Aging is based on genetics but more importantly on ultraviolet light exposure, such as direct sun exposure or through tanning beds," he tells Yahoo Canada.

"Signs of aging also occur due to pollution and smoking. However, men have thicker skin, which delays the appearance of signs of aging compared to women. Additionally, those with skin of colour have some built-in SPF which also protects them from aging.”

Barankin, the Medical Director and Founder of Toronto Dermatology Centre, also adds, “Women are protected via estrogen, but after menopause, the aging rate accelerates in its absence.”

What's the best skincare routine for men?

As the fundamentals of skincare have become more popular and accessible with over-the-counter products, retinol, collagen, and vitamin C have emerged as the most famous skincare heroes. This trio is known to fight signs of aging, while collagen specifically works to restore a youthful appearance by plumping up the skin.

Day & Night Face Moisturizer Retinol Cream Tried & Tested by Yahoo Canada $12 (originally $26) at Amazon

Dermalogica Pro Collagen Banking Serum with Polyglutamic Acid Tried & Tested by Yahoo Canada $125 at Sephora

ANA Vitamin C Serum Tried & Tested by Yahoo Canada $33 at Amazon

Barankin recommends retinol-based products for nighttime use, as “many retinol products are ‘photolabile,’ that is, they are not stable in the presence of sunlight and thus better used at night.” He also recommends pairing a retinol or vitamin A-based product with a moisturizer.

What does vitamin C do?

For daytime, Barankin recommends a skincare routine starting with a “gentle cleanser followed by a vitamin C-based product in the morning, ideally combined with ferulic acid and topped with sunscreen.”

Studies show that ferulic acid stabilizes vitamin C and can potentially offer twice the amount of photoprotection with it.

Barankin also explains that the application of vitamin C can “somewhat counteract the effects of pollution,” which are among the top five factors accelerating the appearance of aging. The top two reasons are smoking and sun damage.

Ascorbyl Glucoside Solution 12% $20 at The Ordinary

Timeless Skin Care 20% Vitamin C + E Ferulic Acid Serum $33 at Amazon

Don't skimp on sunscreen

Sunscreen is the undisputed champion in preventing or delaying signs of aging, serving as the ultimate shield against sun damage. Emphasizing the necessity of regular sunscreen application, Barankin says, "Not applying enough sunscreen and not reapplying every few hours, especially if sweating or towelling off, is a big mistake.”

He also advises, "If you’re going to be out, it doesn’t matter how the weather looks now, as it can quickly change. Always put on your sunscreen in the morning."

Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 Tried & Tested by Yahoo Canada $42 at Sephora

CeraVe Facial Moisturizer with SPF 30 Tried & Tested by Yahoo Canada $18 (originally $22) at Amazon

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Moisturizing Face Serum SPF 50+ $14 (originally $16) at Amazon

Choosing the right sunscreen is just as important. "Find a sunscreen product you like and stick with it—it could be a lotion, cream, spray, or stick, chemical or physical. Look for something elegant, without a white cast, and that isn’t sticky," advises Barankin.

What about post-shaving skincare?

Debunking another common myth, Dr. Barankin explains the benefits of shaving, saying it acts like “regular microdermabrasion.” However, using a post-shaving balm or soothing tonic is highly advised before continuing with the daytime routine of vitamin C and SPF, as it ensures that the skin is less irritable.

Jack Black Post Shave Cooling Gel $31 at Harry Rosen

Viking Revolution Luxury After-Shave Balm $15 (originally $19) at Amazon

“Shaving helps reduce seborrhea — greasy or flaky appearance due to excessive sebum or oil. It also provides exfoliation and additional glow to the skin.”

Main skincare ingredients

While retinol, collagen, and vitamin C are widely recognized, other important skincare ingredients that help fight the signs of aging include hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, glycolic or lactic acid, and azelaic acid.

“These are good anti-aging ingredients and products that include these in any combination are worth looking for in skincare items,” says Dr. Barankin.

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum Tried & Tested by Yahoo Canada $12 at Sephora

Biossance Squalane + Hyaluronic Acid Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum Tried & Tested by Yahoo Canada $92 at Sephora

Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% $12 at The Ordinary

L’Oréal Paris Night Retinol Revitalift Triple Power LZR Serum $33 at Amazon

“The acids should be used only once or twice a week at most,” he cautions, adding, “All these ingredients can be used for all skin types, except in the winter (to avoid making the skin too dry) or for those with eczema or dry skin tendencies.”

Are men's and women’s skincare products different?

If you’re wondering how products with the same ingredients differ for men and women, Barankin has an answer. He explains, “Products for women are often in smaller sizes, different colours, and are placed at a higher price point. However, for men, the products are more ‘masculine’ in text and colours. The ingredients, as is often the case for child products, are almost identical.”

