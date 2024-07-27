Do sunscreen sprays work? A dermatologist weighs in on buzzy SPF sprays — plus 7 of the best ones for your face and body to shop from Neutrogena, Shiseido and more

An expert says that "uniformity of the application" is "crucial for effectiveness."

Sunscreen sprays are rising in popularity — but do they actually work? We asked an expert about the pros and cons of sprayable SPF (Photo via Getty Images)

If you've browsed through your local Sephora or drug store lately, you've probably spotted sunscreen sprays. These SPF options are easy apply and typically leave a lot less mess than traditional sunscreen — but do they actually work?

I caught up with Dr. Marnie Fisher, a board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of Kingsway Dermatology and Cosmetic Centre to deep dive into how effective spray SPFs are — and how to correctly use them.

Do sunscreen sprays work? What should I look for in a SPF spray? Dermatologist weighs in

The good news is spray SPFs can be just as effective as lotion-based sunscreens. This all depends on the application technique to ensure proper coverage and protection, says Fisher.

"If using the recommended amount, which is at minimum equivalent to two finger-lengths worth, spray SPFs can provide comparable protection to lotions," she adds. "However, uniformity of the application is also crucial for effectiveness."

While having a clear sunscreen that doesn't leave a white cast is ideal, the colour can actually help in the long run.

"Opaque sprays make it easier to see where the product has been applied, reducing the risk of missed spots," says Fisher.

"In contrast, clear sprays can be a bit more challenging to apply evenly, because it's harder to see where the product has applied and know where or how much more is needed to be effective."

Best way to apply sunscreen spray for best SPF coverage

According to Fisher, to correctly apply SPF spray, you'll actually want to apply two layers.

Start by doing a complete spray of the area you're applying to, rub the spray in equally, and then spray yourself a second time.

Another tip? Apply before you head out.

"It's Best to apply at home and allow time to dry," Fisher explains. "Versus getting to your destination and then trying to quickly apply — because you will likely miss areas and be less thorough."

Pros and cons of sunscreen spray

Pros:

Refreshing, cooling sensation

Lightweight and less greasy than sunscreen lotions or creams

Quick and simple application, especially for hard-to-reach areas

Cons:

Spray can be misdirected due to wind or application angles

People often don't apply as much spray compared to lotions, resulting in less coverage and effectiveness

Easy to miss or skip areas resulting in uneven coverage

Best SPF sunscreen sprays | Dermatologist picks

If you're looking to try a sunscreen spray, we asked Fisher to recommend some of the best ones in the market. Scroll below for her picks — and reasoning.

Amazon Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Body Mist Spray SPF 50+ Best invisible body spray This Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense 50+ spray SPF is invisible on all skin tones — no white cast. It's made with an antioxidant complex to protect the skin from environmental aggressors that can damage and age the skin. "This sunscreen spray is excellent because it goes on clear, wipes off easily, offers high SPF protection, and is suitable for kids," says Fisher. $17 at Amazon

Well.ca Shiseido Ultra Sun Protector Sunscreen Spray SPF 40 Best SPF spray for face The Shiseido Ultra Sun Protector spray SPF 40 is a non-comedogenic, lightweight and invisible sunscreen that is safe to use on your face and body — another great option without a white cast. It has a NatureSurge Complex which absorbs air pollutants and blocks their oxidation, and also has hyaluronic acid to keep skin hydrated for up to 4 hours while targeting dark spots and uneven texture. One thing to note is that it's not fragrance-free, but it does have a refreshing green tea floral scent. "This is great for someone looking for a liquid lightweight consistency with added antioxidant protection," says Fisher. $49 at Well.ca

Sun Bum Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Spray Best family-friendly spray This Sun Bum Original spray SPF is non-comedogenic, oil-free, ultra sheer and infused with vitamin E. The antioxidant protects the skin from free radicals and aids in premature aging while also moisturizing the skin. "This family-friendly spray sunscreen is paraben-free and has a pleasant scent, making it ideal for those with scent sensitivities," says Fisher. $20 at Amazon

Garnier Garnier Ombrelle Sport Sunscreen Spray SPF 45 Best for on-the-go activity Made for active individuals, this Garnier Ombrelle Sport spray SPF is clear, non-sticky and fast-drying. It is made with the patented filtering system, Mexoryl Technology to protect against the most harmful rays. Additionally, there's no need to pump this spray — simply spray at any angle, making it easy when you're on the move. "This is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and those who perspire significantly, thanks to its non-sticky, fast-drying formula," says Fisher. $17 (originally $23) at Amazon

Avène Avène High Protection Spray SPF 50+ Best for sensitive skin This Avene High Protection spray SPF is great for sensitive skin. It's made of provitamin E to protect the skin from free radicals, and also features soothing thermal spring water. "The best thing about this product is that there is published science behind the claims because of the CDA designation and the fact that they cite long UVA protection which is good for all forms of sun damage especially for melasma," says Fisher. $38 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Bioderma Bioderma Photoderm Sunscreen Spray SPF 40 Best all-around sunscreen spray Safe for the face and body, this Bioderma Photoderm spray SPF is extra-light, doesn't leave a white cast, and offers high photo-protection. "This is a great all-around sunscreen for everyone: Active people for the waterproof feature, health-conscious and families for the paraben-free and skincare lovers who want an extra light texture that doesn’t compromise the protective factor," says Fisher. "The non-comedogenic may be good for acne prone sensitive skin types." $37 at Shoppers Drug Mart

