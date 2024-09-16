The 28 best beauty advent calendars of 2024, including 14 you can buy now

Bamford and Space NK made our list of the best beauty advent calendars of 2024

As Christmas creeps closer, so does the annual fight to grab the best beauty advent calendars as soon as they go on sale. It’s no wonder: brimming with exclusive, limited edition minis and often full sized products, most of the best make-up advent calendars work as a Christmas gift in their own right.

If last year is anything to go by, the Liberty, Jo Malone, Charlotte Tilbury, MAC, Cult Beauty and Harrods calendars are likely to sell out fast, so it’s worth registering on their websites right now. Sometimes it still pays to wait, though: the famous Marks and Spencer beauty advent calendar was worth £340 online last year but could be bought for just £45 if you spent £35 at M&S. You have to take your hat off to whoever came up with that marketing ploy.

Read on to find out everything we know about 2024’s advent calendars, including those already on sale, those available for pre-sale, those with waitlists open and exclusive reveals for calendars you can’t even pre-order yet. If you’re in a rush, here are our predictions for this year’s best beauty advent calendars, based on last year.

Which is the best beauty advent calendar? At a glance

Which brands have a beauty advent calendar?

Most big beauty brands sell their own beauty advent calendar these days. For those wanting to splurge, Liberty’s is the ultimate treat, containing beauty gifts worth around five times its sale price – which is why it always sells out almost instantly. If you’re looking for a budget option, try Look Fantastic or The Body Shop.

How I chose the best beauty advent calendars

To choose the best beauty advent calendars of 2024, I primarily considered the stated value of each one – how much you’re getting versus how much you’re paying. Some are worth hundreds more than their cost, while others are similar in value and price. I also looked at the variety of products, how many full-size or travel sizes were included in a box and whether there were any limited edition goodies.

Read on for reviews and previews of all this year’s best beauty advent calendars.

Best beauty advent calendars already on sale

1. Liberty London Beauty Advent Calendar

£260, Liberty

Best multi-brand beauty advent calendar

We like: the beautiful box, based on Liberty’s tudor home on Regent Street

Liberty London: one of the fastest selling beauty advent calendars every year

25 days, 28 products worth £1,205 (saving of £945)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £7.50

Our product highlight: Skin Rocks The Moisturiser (50ml)

Liberty London is the original multi-brand beauty advent calendar, having debuted in 2014. Now on their 10th rendition, the 2024 calendar is already one of the most hotly anticipated Christmas buys anywhere. Liberty’s beauty advent calendars are known for their excellent value, often containing products worth four to five times more than the price.

This year isn’t set to disappoint, with products including skincare, makeup and fragrance from Augustinus Bader, Byredo, Skin Rocks, La Mer, Lisa Eldridge and more.

£260

Buy now

Price at

Liberty London

2. Bobbi Brown Dazzle and Glow 12 Day Advent Calendar

£160, Bobbi Brown

Best single-brand beauty advent calendar

We like: the inclusion of such a high quality make-up brush

Bobbi Brown: 12 travel, full and deluxe bestsellers

12 days, 12 products worth £223 (saving of £63)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £6.50

Our product highlight: Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick in Golden Bronze (full size)

Bobbi Brown’s Advent Calendar contains 12 skincare and make-up products packed with shimmer, perfect for creating day-to-night looks during the holiday season, all housed inside a golden box.

Inside you’ll find the Tiktok sensation, the Vitamin Enriched Face Base, along with a full-size Smokey Eye Mascara, one full-size Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick, a lip tint and other bestsellers.

£160

Buy now

Price at

Bobbi Brown

3. 12 Days of Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar

£79, Boots

Best budget skincare advent calendar

We like: it includes all the classics, like the Hot Cloth Cleanser

Liz Earle: worth more than double price

12 days, products worth £178 (saving of £99)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £4.95

Our product highlight: Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser (full size)

A great purchase for yourself, your mum or grandma, Liz Earle’s advent calendar is already on sale with a selection of 12 full size and travel sized products. It includes the famous Cleanse and Polish cleanser, a rich and nourishing cream containing chamomile and rosemary.

Also inside, you’ll find full sizes of the Orange Flower Body Cream and Body Wash and Eyebright Soothing Eye Lotion. Travel sizes include a face exfoliator and cream.

£79

Buy now

Price at

Boots

4. The White Company 2024 Advent Calendar

£195, The White Company

Best beauty advent calendar to buy as a gift

We like: the range of scents

The White Company: candles, diffusers and bath and body goods

25 days, 25 products

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £7.95

Our product highlight: Winter Signature Candle

The White Company brand is becoming pretty synonymous with Christmas and this year’s beauty advent calendar is stuffed full of signature goodies. Expect five full-size products, including an eau de toilette, candles in three scents, hand creams, lotions, body washes and more. The contents are worth more than £300.

As well as The White Company’s well-known fragrances, there’s also products with the Amalfi Lemon, Tuscan Grove and Santa Rosa scents. But traditionalists will be pleased to know there’s also a Winter Signature Candle, a Fir Tree Mini Reed Diffuser and Seychelles Bath & Shower Gel inside.

£195

Buy now

Price at

The White Company

5. ESPA Wellbeing Advent Calendar

£175, Espa

Best beauty advent calendar for a spa-like experience

We like: the clean minimalist packaging

ESPA: designed to bring the spa home

25 days, 25 products worth £488 (saving of £313)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £5.95

Our product highlight: Isotonic Hydration Mask (55ml)

ESPA’s 2024 beauty advent calendar is full of all the holistic and aromatherapy products the brand is known for, designed to bring the spa experience home. If you’re a bath a day kind of person, this is the advent calendar for you.

Inside is Pink Hair and Scalp Mud, Nourishing Lip Treatment, Energising Bath and Body Oil, Super Nourishing Conditioner and a Winter Spice Votive Candle, among lots more.

£175

Buy now

Price at

Espa

6. Next 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar

£90, Next

Best highstreet beauty advent calendar

We like: unexpected amount of top brands

Next: a surprising amount of luxury brands

25 days, 25 products worth £383 (saving of £293)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £4.95

Our product highlight: Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essence (100ml)

Don’t dismiss Next as a highstreet offering - almost every item in its 2024 beauty advent calendar is from a luxury beauty brand. Inside are 25 products worth £383 and it costs less than £100. It’s worth noting that most products are travel sized, rather than full-size, although I still think it’s excellent value.

The products include an ICONIC London mascara, Aromatherapy Associates Bath and Shower Oil and Benefit Porefessional Super Setter Setting Spray. Next will also sell a Luxury Beauty Advent Calendar this year, which costs £170 and is worth £768.

£90

Buy now

Price at

Next

7. Clarins 12 Day Women’s Advent Calendar

£95, Clarins

Best plant-based beauty advent calendar

We like: even the inks used to make the calendar are plant-based

Clarins: designed to be opened between Christmas and New Year

12 days, 12 products worth £162 (saving of £67)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £5.95

Our product highlight: Moisture-Rich Body Lotion

Clarins markets their 12 day advent calendar slightly differently to others. The Parisian brand says it’s to be opened during the 12 days of Christmas, known as Twelvetide, which typically begins on December 24 and ends on January 6.

The calendar includes full sizes of the Beauty Flash Balm and the Lip Comfort Oil in the shade Honey, a Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser and Hydra-Essentiel Face Mask.

£95

Buy now

Price at

Clarins

8. The Body Shop Advent of Wonders

£55, The Body Shop

Best beauty advent calendar for stocking up

We like: it’s full of staples for your face, body and hair

The Body Shop: 24 products including hair accessories

24 days, 24 products worth £119 (saving of £64)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next working day for £4.99

Our product highlight: Avocado Body Butter

The Body Shop’s advent calendar is always popular and a good midrange option. This year’s is packed with 24 own brand products inside a stylish baby blue box.

Inside you’ll find the Avocado Shower Cream, Shea Body Butter, British Rose Facial Mask, Vitamin E Sheet Mask and a Hair Claw, among others.

£55

Buy now

Price at

The Body Shop

9. The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar

£250, Harrods

Best luxury beauty advent calendar

We like: every day of advent is a taste of Harrods’ beauty hall

Harrods: filled out with cult skincare, haircare, make-up and fragrance

25 days, 25 products worth £1,599 (saving of £1,349)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £12

Our product highlight: Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream (20ml)

Housed in its iconic moss green, Harrods’ beauty calendar will make the most luxurious gift and festive centrepiece in the run up to this year’s big day.

Its 25 gifts include the Clarins Super Restorative Day Cream, a 111SKIN Rose Gold Face Mask, Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Oil – and 22 other full sized products. Harrods will also sell dedicated Fragrance and Hair and Body Advent Calendars this year.

£250

Buy now

Price at

Harrods

10. Elemis The Ultimate Skincare Advent Calendar

£199, Elemis

Best skincare advent calendar

We like: the nutrient-packed formulas behind each product

Elemis: including a full size marine cream

25 days, 25 products worth £537.50 (saving of £338.50)

Waitlist open now, on sale September 4

Our product highlight: Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm (20g)

Elemis is back with another 25-product skincare beauty advent calendar. As with last year, there’s a twist: 15 calendars sold will also include a golden ticket with a voucher code for £1,000 to spend at Elemis.

As with last year, the products include a full size Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, a travel size Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, a Pro-Collagen Eye Revive Mask, and an Elemis cleansing cloth and headband. This is one of my favourite single brand advent calendars every year.

£199

Buy now

Price at

Elemis

11. Charlotte Tilbury - Charlotte’s Beauty Treasure Chest of Love

£170, Charlotte Tilbury

Best make-up advent calendar

We like: the mini setting spray is perfect for travelling

Charlotte Tilbury: the viral calendar is back

12 days, 12 products worth £243

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £5.95

Our product highlight: Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir (full size)

Charlotte Tilbury’s beauty advent calendar of 2024 is here, and we finally know all the details. Inside the 12 drawer calendar are 12 bestsellers including three full-size products and nine travel-sizes.

The products include full sizes of the Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm, full size Hyaluronic Happikiss in Pillow Talk, full size Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir and minis of the Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, Lip Cheat and more.

£170

Buy now

Price at

Charlotte Tilbury

12. Nuxe Advent Calendar

£82, Nuxe

Best bodycare beauty advent calendar

We like: the minis are great for holidays

Nuxe: produced in France

24 days, 24 products

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is up to two working days for free

Our product highlight: Prodigieux® Floral Scented Shower Gel

Parisian cosmetics brand Nuxe has launched a 24 product beauty advent calendar this year, packed with the glittery body oils, shower gels and moisturising creams it’s known for. Everything is packed inside a sparkly pink and gold cardboard calendar.

It’s worth noting that this calendar contains travel sizes only, hence the sub £100 price, but it’s fun to have a small taste of Nuxe’s range of products, whether it’s the Huile Prodigieuse Florale, the Rêve de Miel Lip Moisturising Stick, the Merveillance Lift Concentrated Night Cream or the Prodigieux le parfum.

£82

Buy now

Price at

Nuxe

13. Augustinus Bader The 12 Days of Bader Advent Calendar

£445, Space NK

Best anti-ageing beauty advent calendar

We like: the scientifically backed formulas

Augustinus Bader:

12 days, 12 products worth £659 (saving of £214)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £5

Our product highlight: The Rich Cream (30ml)

Augustinus Bader was founded by its namesake, a German biomedical scientist and physician who specialises in stem cell biology and regenerative medicine. All that is to say that these formulas are supremely scientifically backed, focusing on reawakening aged cells without surgery. Think amino acids, vitamins and peptides.

Inside this 12 day advent calendar, you’ll find Augustinus Bader’s Cream Cleansing Gel, Essence, Rich Cream, Face Oil, Eye Patches and Serum.

£445

Buy now

Price at

Space NK

14. Cult Beauty 2024 Advent Calendar

£235, Cult Beauty

Best beauty advent calendar for number of products

We like: there’s more than one product inside

Cult Beauty: packed with 40 products

25 days, 40 products worth more than £1,100 (saving of at least £865)

Available to buy now

Quickest delivery is next day for £5.95

Our product highlight: Saie Sculpt Multi Use Cream Highlighting Blush in ‘Mauve Glow’

Having released four sold out calendars, Cult Beauty has yet to disappoint. This year’s set includes beauty expert-approved products (including 20 full sizes) and on day 25 there are no fewer than six beauty products, for the ultimate Christmas pamper day.

The 40 gifts include a Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, BYOMA Moisturising Rich Cream, Amika Soulfood Nourishing Mask, Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil and mini Sam McKnight Shampoo and Conditioners.

£235

Buy now

Price at

Cult Beauty

Best beauty advent calendars available to pre-order

15. Fortnum’s Beauty Advent Calendar 2024

£265, Fortnum & Mason

Best beauty advent calendar for products

We like: not just skincare and make-up, also a make-up bag and eye mask

Fortnum & Mason: with 23 full-size products

25 days, 27 products worth more than £1,080 (saving of at least £265)

Available to pre-order, dispatch after October 21

Our product highlight: Creed Aventus For Her (10ml)

This is only the sixth beauty advent calendar from the 316 year-old department store, but it’s already leading the pack. Their 27-product calendar is available for pre-order and is worth over £800 more than what you pay, thanks to each product being full-sized.

It has one of the best ranges of any we’ve seen yet, with skincare, haircare, fragrance, home accessories, a makeup bag and eye mask. The curated selection includes Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Bath and Shower Oil, Cult51 Molecular Hydration Elixir, a Charlotte Posner Hair Scrunchie and a Fortnum & Mason Votive Candle.

£265

Pre order now

Price at

Fortnum & Mason

16. Look Fantastic Iconic Beauty Advent Calendar 2024

£100, LookFantastic

Best value beauty advent calendar

We like: so many of the products are full size

Look Fantastic: featuring the website's bestsellers

27 products worth more than £565

Available to pre-order

Our product highlight: Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream (full size)

Last year, we considered the Look Fantastic beauty advent calendar to be the best value out there and this year looks set to top it. Products this year are worth £565, despite it being one of the few beauty advent calendars to cost just £100.

Inside are 27, yes, 27 products from Look Fantastic’s most luxurious brands including Sol de Janeiro, Estee Lauder and Elemis. There’s full sizes of Sol de Janeiro’s Delicia Drench Perfume Mist, Medik8 Press and Glow and Mac Lustreglass Lipstick plus useful travel sizes of Estée Lauder’s Night Repair Serum, First Aid Beauty’s Pure Skin Face Cleanser and Ultrasun Face SPF30.

£100

Pre-order now

Price at

Look Fantastic

17. SpaceNK 2024 Beauty Advent Calendar

£250, Space NK

Best beauty advent calendar for trying new brands

We like: the majority of products are from luxury brands

Space NK: last year's was worth more than £1,000

25 days, 34 products worth more than £1,200 (saving of at least £950)

Waitlist open now, on sale September 12

Our product highlight: K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask

This year’s curated collection will offer everything Space NK is known for: products from Paula’s Choice, Summer Fridays, Olaplex and Drunk Elephant. It’s worth more than £1,200 - that’s £200 more than last year’s version - making it one of the best value options on this list.

In terms of products, you can look forward to a personal favourite of mine, the Medik8 Hydr8 B5 Intense, plus an Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush and Color Wow’s Extra Strength Dream Coat. Of the 34 products, 23 of them are full size.

£250

Pre-order now

Price at

SpaceNK

Best beauty advent calendars with waitlists open

18. John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar

£195, John Lewis

Best beauty advent calendar with prizes

We like: the amount of heritage, trusted brands

John Lewis: with 20 full size products inside

25 days, 32 products worth more than £900 (saving of at least £705)

Waitlist open, on sale from October 3

Our product highlight: Living Proof Full Shampoo and Conditioner (both 60ml)

All the big names, with all the best products. John Lewis has again rounded up the best of its beauty department with a familiar edit of full size and deluxe bestsellers along with a few new entries to warmly welcome the festive season. Prizes hidden inside include 10 £500 John Lewis gift cards, 30 Elemis facial vouchers and spa breaks.

Its 32 gifts - one more than last year - include a Laura Mercier Caviar Stick, Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil, Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Mascara, Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Lip Protectant and a OUAI hair mask. 20 of the 32 items are full size.

Join the waitlist nowat John Lewis

19. Jo Malone Beauty Advent Calendar

£360, Jo Malone

Best fragrance advent calendar

We like: the chance to try so many different Jo Malone scents

Jo Malone: packed with miniature candles, bath and body goods and fragrances

25 days, 25 products

Waitlist open, on sale September 23

Our product highlight: English Pear and Sweet Pea (9ml)

This year, Jo Malone London’s 25-drawer calendar is housed in an festively decorated case, filled with miniature colognes, travel candles, bath and body products and one 30ml cologne.

As far as we know, products include Wood Sage and Sea Salt Body Cream, mini colognes of English Pear and Sweet Pea and Myrrh and Tonka and a Lime, Basil and Mandarin hand cream.

Join the waitlist nowat Jo Malone

20. Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar

£250, Selfridges

Best beauty advent calendar for products across the board

We like: the edit feels very hand-picked

Selfridges: a peak inside the department store’s beauty hall

25 days, 25 products worth £1,024 (saving of £774)

Waitlist open now, on sale October 8

Our product highlight: Gisou Wild Rose Hair Fragrance (50ml)

Including 22 full sized editor-approved products and 38 overall (six more than last year), Selfridges’ 2024 calendar allows you to delve into its famous beauty hall in your bathroom and beyond.

Among the 38 gifts are a Neom Luxury scented candle, Refy Lash Sculpt, Charlotte Tilbury Magic Water Cream, Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb and a Selfridges Concierge gift card.

Join the waitlist nowat Selfridges

21. Bamford Twelve Days of Joy

£195, Bamford

Best sustainable beauty advent calendar

We like: everything is useful - nothing will go to waste

Bamford: a first from Carole Bamford's organic farmshop

12 days, 12 products worth £270 (saving of £75)

Waitlist open now

Our product highlight: Geranium Hand and Body Wash (250ml)

For the first time, Bamford is launching an advent calendar this year, focused on bath, body and home rather than makeup, perfect for a home bird. There’s Geranium Body Wash, Lip Balm, Bath Oil and a Sky Fig Candle.

Everything is packaged inside an illustrated green and white box made from FSC certified paper, so you can recycle it or hold onto it as a keepsake.

Join the waitlist nowat Bamford

22. Jo Loves 2024 Advent Calendar

£375, Jo Loves

Best designed beauty advent calendar

We like: the box will make an excellent Christmas decoration once empty

Jo Loves: designed to look like a ski chalet

25 days, 25 products worth £769

Waitlist open now

Our product highlight: Black Cashmeran and Tonka Fragrance Paintbrush

Jo Loves produces the best designed beauty advent calendars every year. Last year the calendar was housed in a giant bauble, made in partnership with Warner House. In the years preceding that, there’s been a house of cards, a wreath and a star. This year it’s a giant ski chalet, inspired by Jo’s own family ski trip to Whistler in Canada.

Packed with home fragrance, perfumes and body mists, the Jo Loves 2024 calendar includes 25 products, including a gift voucher for a 100ml fragrance of your choice. There’s also an exclusive Salted Caramel Candle, a new Black Cashmeran and Tonka Fragrance Paintbrush and an Amber Lime and Bergamot Bath and Shower Gel.

Join the waitlist nowat Jo Loves

Best beauty advent calendars with waitlists, but no details

Waitlists are open for these calendars, but no information has been announced yet about their contents or when they will be on sale. Our pictures show last years’ calendars. We’ll keep you updated as and when news is released.

23. MAC Advent Calendar

Join waitlist

MAC: for lipstick lovers

For lipstick lovers, M.A.C certainly delivered last year. Bursting with surprises, you could find familiar favourites and impressive newness for all the contours of the face.

Its 21 full-sized gifts included five lipsticks, two lip pencils, three eyeshadow pots and two Mac LipGlasses. The advent calendar was sold on Look Fantastic, Brown Thomas and Selfridges as well as MAC’s website.

Join the waitlist nowat Mac

24. Molton Brown The Advent Calendar

Join waitlist

Molton Brown: an elegant option

A favourite of the late Queen, Molton Brown is known for its luxurious bath and body products. Last year’s calendar box had a focus on sustainability, using 100 per cent recycled materials.

It included classic scents like Orange and Bergamot, Re-charge Black Pepper and Heavenly Gingerlily along with deluxe sizes of the Mandarin and Spice collection.

Join the waitlist nowat Molton Brown

Other beauty advent calendars coming in 2024

We know what’s in them, but you can’t buy or pre-order them yet...

25. Cowshed Christmas Hamper Advent Calendar

£250, Cowshed

Best beauty advent calendar for stocking fillers

We like: the excellent accessories - a sleep mask, scrunchie and a button gua sha

Cowshed: presented in a beautiful basket

12 days, 12 products worth £483 (saving of £233)

Available to buy end of September

Our product highlight: a button gua sha

Cowshed’s Advent Calendar will be packed with skincare essentials to take you from morning to night. Whether it’s a body wash, exfoliator or candle, there’ll be everything you need for gifting, stocking fillers and overnight stays.

But it’s the packaging that makes this advent calendar stand out. Each product is individually boxed with an easy peel sticker so you will be able to regift anything you don’t love, and the boxes will be presented within a wicker basket.

Check for newsat Cowshed

26. The Harvey Nichols Beauty Advent Calendar

£250, Harvey Nichols

Best high-end beauty advent calendar

We like: there are a whole 42 products inside

Harvey Nichols: worth more than four times the price

25 days, 42 products worth more than £1,000 (saving of at least £750)

Available to buy September 23

Our product highlight: 111 SKIN Y Theorem Bio Cellulose Facial Mask

Harvey Nichols’ advent calendar will contain an entire 42 items from 31 brands, making it one of the best value buys on this list - based on saving. It’s obviously still quite an outlay, at £250, though that’s far from unusual in the world of beauty calendars.

Inside, you can look forward to a 111SKIN Face Mask, Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, Bamford Body Lotion, a mini Harvey Nichols hairbrush, a couple of mini Maison Francis Kurkdjian perfumes and a Silk Scrunchie from Slip, to name just a few.

Check for newsat Harvey Nichols

27. Acqua di Parma Beauty Advent Calendar

£457, Acqua di Parma

Best luxury fragrance advent calendar

We like: the scent of Italy at Christmas

Acqua di Parma:

25 days, 25 products

Available to buy October 1

Our product highlight: Colonia fragrance (12ml)

Acqua di Parma’s beauty advent calendar is hotly anticipated each year. Inside this year’s are 25 handcrafted Italian inspired fragrances behind 25 doors, for each day of advent and Christmas day.

You can look forward to the scents from the Signature of the Sun range, the Blu Mediterraneo collection and the Classic Colonia Collection as well as candles, shower gels, lotions and soaps.

Check for newsat Selfridges

28. Manucurist Let It Glow Advent Calendar

£139, Manicurist

Best nail polish advent calendar

We like: the range of nail polish, nail care and accessories

Manucurist: plant based nail products

24 days, 24 products

Our product highlight: Active Glow all-in-one treatment

Eco-friendly nailcare company Manucurist are releasing a “Let It Glow” advent calender this year with 24 full-size products. As expected, there’s a range of nail polish, but there’s also active treatments like oils and nail masks, plus nail care tools like nail files and cuticle pushers.

The colours include Hortencia, a pale pink, Dune, a beige colour and Crème, a milky off-white. There’s also hand cream, a base coat, top coat and a corrector pen. The nail polishes are all non-toxic and made from mostly natural ingredients, including potato, corn, cassava and cotton.

Check for newsat Manucurist

Beauty advent calendar FAQ

What to look for in a beauty advent calendar

The key thing to look for in a beauty advent calendar is a good price which offers value for money. Look at how much the products in the advent calendar are worth compared to the price you’re paying to figure out how much you’re saving compared to buying each product individually. I’ve listed the worth under each calendar above, where I can, to help you out.

It’s also worth looking at how many products are inside as some have multiple behind each door – but beware the difference in value between travel and full size products. Finally, it always helps to choose a stylish calendar like the Liberty London or one that can be reused like the Cowshed.

When are most beauty advent calendars released in the UK?

The majority of popular beauty advent calendars will be released in September, although a few won’t be released until early October (last year these included Sephora, No. 7, John Lewis and Fenwick) and an even more select few aren’t available until early November.

What is the price range of beauty advent calendars?

The best beauty advent calendars can cost anywhere between £40 and £600, with the upper end of that populated by designer brands like Dior. Last year, you could buy a decent advent calendar for less than £100 thanks to Look Fantastic, Next, M&S, Boots and ASOS although the majority cost around the £200 mark.

