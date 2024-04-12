Best Buy has more than 1,100 items on sale right now — take up to 75% off laptops, air fryers & more

Advertisement
Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated
While shoppers may be most familiar with Best Buy Canada's famous Black Friday and Boxing Day sales, tech lovers don't have to wait until the fall to save big on tech. Right now, Canadians can save hundreds on some of Best Buy's most beloved brands, including Apple, Sony and Ninja, during its Power Up sale early release. With incredible limited-time deals on air fryers, over-ear headphones, TVs and everything in between, this is your chance to save on upcoming Mother's Day gifts and new tech for spring. Below, we've gathered 11 deals we have our eye on, including a Lenovo laptop that's on sale for just $200. To shop the deals, scroll below.

Best Buy Canada

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14" Laptop

$200$320Save $120

This Lenovo laptop is a great option for students or those looking to stay on budget. For just $200, the 14-inch laptop offers an Intel Celeron processor with 4GB RAM, easily handling browsing, emailing, social media and more. 

$200 at Best Buy Canada
Best Buy Canada

Sony WH-CH720N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

$180$250Save $70

If you're looking for mid-range over-the-ear headphones that deliver on sound quality, comfort and noise-cancelling technology, Best Buy reviewers swear by Sony's WH-CH720N headphones. According to one reviewer, they're "beyond better than the other popular brands."

$180 at Best Buy Canada
Best Buy Canada

Ninja Max XL Air Fryer

$120$150Save $30

Ninja's fan-favourite air fryer was included in Yahoo Canada's best air fryers of 2024 list, and for a good reason. The Ninja air fryer offers a wide temperature range and several functions, giving you the flexibility to cook everything from veggies to chicken wings. This extra-large model has a 5.2L (5.5QT) capacity, making it a great pick for families and larger households.

$120 at Best Buy Canada
Best Buy Canada

ASUS VivoBook Pro OLED 15.6" Laptop

$900$1,500Save $600

You don't need to wait until Black Friday or Boxing Day to save big on tech at Best Buy. Right now, shoppers can score an ASUS VivoBook Pro for a cool $600 off. The laptop is equipped with a 3.2Ghz processor and 16GB of RAM, making it perfect for multitasking. 

$900 at Best Buy Canada
Best Buy Canada

Harman Kardon Aura Studio 4 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

$330$430Save $100

This futuristic-looking speaker from Harman Kardon is equipped with a six-speaker array and down-firing subwoofer for crystal-clear audio production with rich bass. The speaker is a "visual and auditory masterpiece" that's a "symphony of sound," according to one reviewer. 

$330 at Best Buy Canada
Best Buy Canada

Apple MacBook Air

$1,100$1,500Save $400

This open-box 2022 Apple MacBook Air has been inspected and is fully functional. It includes all original accessories and a minimum one-year warranty.

$1,100 at Best Buy Canada
Best Buy Canada

Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs

$100$169Save $69

This three-pack of smart LED light bulbs features adjustable lighting and 16 million colours, so you can easily transform your home from a cozy oasis into a weekend dance party.

$100 at Best Buy Canada
Best Buy Canada

Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean Cordless Stick Vacuum

$750$1,000Save $250

Ranked as one of Yahoo Canada's best gifts for women in 2024, the Dyson V15 Detect stick vacuum will transform how you clean your home. For a limited time, save $250 on the device reviewers promise is the "best on the market."

$750 at Best Buy Canada
Best Buy Canada

Garmin epix (Gen 2) 47mm Smartwatch with HR Monitor

$600$950Save $350

Whether you're training for your next marathon or hiking up a mountain, Garmin's second-generation epix smartwatch will give you the stats you want and need. The watch features performance and stamina tracking, workout suggestions, wellness sensors and more.

$600 at Best Buy Canada
Best Buy Canada

MotionGrey Adjustable Electric Standing Desk

$170$715Save $545

Alternate between sitting and standing throughout a long workday with this motorized standing desk from MotionGrey. Best Buy reviewers say they "wish [they] got it earlier" and describe it as a "solid, gorgeous desk." 

$170 at Best Buy Canada
Best Buy Canada

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds

$190$290Save $100

Samsung's Galaxy Buds2 Pro Truly Wireless headphones feature intelligent active noise cancellation to reduce unwanted noise, keeping your calls crystal-clear. The sound quality is "excellent," according to reviewers. 

$190 at Best Buy Canada

