Best Buy has more than 1,100 items on sale right now — take up to 75% off laptops, air fryers & more
Save on hundreds of items during Best Buy Canada's Power Up sale — but not for long!
While shoppers may be most familiar with Best Buy Canada's famous Black Friday and Boxing Day sales, tech lovers don't have to wait until the fall to save big on tech. Right now, Canadians can save hundreds on some of Best Buy's most beloved brands, including Apple, Sony and Ninja, during its Power Up sale early release. With incredible limited-time deals on air fryers, over-ear headphones, TVs and everything in between, this is your chance to save on upcoming Mother's Day gifts and new tech for spring. Below, we've gathered 11 deals we have our eye on, including a Lenovo laptop that's on sale for just $200. To shop the deals, scroll below.
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14" Laptop$200$320Save $120
Sony WH-CH720N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones$180$250Save $70
Ninja Max XL Air Fryer$120$150Save $30
ASUS VivoBook Pro OLED 15.6" Laptop$900$1,500Save $600
Harman Kardon Aura Studio 4 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker$330$430Save $100
Apple MacBook Air$1,100$1,500Save $400
Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs$100$169Save $69
Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean Cordless Stick Vacuum$750$1,000Save $250
Garmin epix (Gen 2) 47mm Smartwatch with HR Monitor$600$950Save $350
MotionGrey Adjustable Electric Standing Desk$170$715Save $545
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds$190$290Save $100
This Lenovo laptop is a great option for students or those looking to stay on budget. For just $200, the 14-inch laptop offers an Intel Celeron processor with 4GB RAM, easily handling browsing, emailing, social media and more.
If you're looking for mid-range over-the-ear headphones that deliver on sound quality, comfort and noise-cancelling technology, Best Buy reviewers swear by Sony's WH-CH720N headphones. According to one reviewer, they're "beyond better than the other popular brands."
Ninja's fan-favourite air fryer was included in Yahoo Canada's best air fryers of 2024 list, and for a good reason. The Ninja air fryer offers a wide temperature range and several functions, giving you the flexibility to cook everything from veggies to chicken wings. This extra-large model has a 5.2L (5.5QT) capacity, making it a great pick for families and larger households.
You don't need to wait until Black Friday or Boxing Day to save big on tech at Best Buy. Right now, shoppers can score an ASUS VivoBook Pro for a cool $600 off. The laptop is equipped with a 3.2Ghz processor and 16GB of RAM, making it perfect for multitasking.
This futuristic-looking speaker from Harman Kardon is equipped with a six-speaker array and down-firing subwoofer for crystal-clear audio production with rich bass. The speaker is a "visual and auditory masterpiece" that's a "symphony of sound," according to one reviewer.
This open-box 2022 Apple MacBook Air has been inspected and is fully functional. It includes all original accessories and a minimum one-year warranty.
This three-pack of smart LED light bulbs features adjustable lighting and 16 million colours, so you can easily transform your home from a cozy oasis into a weekend dance party.
Ranked as one of Yahoo Canada's best gifts for women in 2024, the Dyson V15 Detect stick vacuum will transform how you clean your home. For a limited time, save $250 on the device reviewers promise is the "best on the market."
Whether you're training for your next marathon or hiking up a mountain, Garmin's second-generation epix smartwatch will give you the stats you want and need. The watch features performance and stamina tracking, workout suggestions, wellness sensors and more.
Alternate between sitting and standing throughout a long workday with this motorized standing desk from MotionGrey. Best Buy reviewers say they "wish [they] got it earlier" and describe it as a "solid, gorgeous desk."
Samsung's Galaxy Buds2 Pro Truly Wireless headphones feature intelligent active noise cancellation to reduce unwanted noise, keeping your calls crystal-clear. The sound quality is "excellent," according to reviewers.
