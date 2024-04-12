Best Buy has more than 1,100 items on sale right now — take up to 75% off laptops, air fryers & more

Best Buy Canada is having a huge sale — 11 best deals (Photos via Best Buy Canada).

While shoppers may be most familiar with Best Buy Canada's famous Black Friday and Boxing Day sales, tech lovers don't have to wait until the fall to save big on tech. Right now, Canadians can save hundreds on some of Best Buy's most beloved brands, including Apple, Sony and Ninja, during its Power Up sale early release. With incredible limited-time deals on air fryers, over-ear headphones, TVs and everything in between, this is your chance to save on upcoming Mother's Day gifts and new tech for spring. Below, we've gathered 11 deals we have our eye on, including a Lenovo laptop that's on sale for just $200. To shop the deals, scroll below.

Best Buy Canada ASUS VivoBook Pro OLED 15.6" Laptop $900 $1,500 Save $600 You don't need to wait until Black Friday or Boxing Day to save big on tech at Best Buy. Right now, shoppers can score an ASUS VivoBook Pro for a cool $600 off. The laptop is equipped with a 3.2Ghz processor and 16GB of RAM, making it perfect for multitasking. $900 at Best Buy Canada

