12 best lululemon coats to shop this fall and winter: Puffers, vests & more

These fall and winter coats from lululemon are a must-have for cold weather. Photos via lululemon.

Ladies and gentlemen, it's official: fall is in full swing and lululemon's selection of outerwear has tons of styles to help you gear up for the season.

Whether you're looking for a new rain jacket, a lightweight coat that's ideal for layering or a full-on puffer coat to take you through fall and winter, there's no shortage of options to suit your busy lifestyle.

We've gone ahead and found the best jackets and coats for men and women among lululemon's new arrivals, so shop our top picks below!

Just be sure to act quickly, as many of these must-have styles are already selling out.

Best lululemon fall and winter coats for women

Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket. Image via lululemon.

For a fresh take on a puffer jacket, this cropped version is perfect for the season. If you're a fan of the more classic look, you can also shop the Wunder Puff Jacket in a standard length too.

$278 at lululemon

Cross Chill Jacket. Image via lululemon.

Stay warm and comfortable, even on cold weather runs. This jacket has a slim fit and reflective details for added visibility when you're on the move.

$198 at lululemon

Glyde 2-in-1 Adaptable Jacket. Image via lululemon.

The lower half of this twill jacket snaps apart from the top, letting you choose between a cropped or a hip-length silhouette. "Love having a cropped jacket option," says one reviewer.

$198 at lululemon

Down for It All Jacket. Image via lululemon.

Whether you're hiking, going for a run, or just doing errands, this sleek jacket is ready for the day. Zoned insulation holds warmth where you need it and stretchy fleece keeps you moving freely.

$228 at lululemon

Pack It Down Long Jacket. Image via lululemon.

Jet setters, take note of this lightweight down jacket. It folds up into a compact pouch, meaning you can pack it away en route to your next destination.

$248 at lululemon

Transformable Parka. Image via lululemon.

For the ultimate outerwear versatility, look to this convertible puffer vest. It has removable sections at the hem that transform into travel-friendly accessories for cold-weather comfort.

$368 at lululemon

Best lululemon fall and winter coats for men

Wunder Puff Jacket. Image via lululemon.

No outerwear collection is complete without a classic puffer jacket — and this one is a hit among shoppers. "This thing is great in brutal Calgary winters," raved one reviewer.

$298 at lululemon

Storm Field StretchSeal Long Jacket. Image via lululemon.

Fall in Canada comes with plenty of wet weather — stay dry in this waterproof and windproof trench. It features multiple pockets for storage, a cinchable hood, and zippered underarm vents for extra breathability.

$348 at lululemon

Switch Over Bomber Jacket. Images via lululemon.

This bomber jacket offers two looks in one thanks to a reversible design. One side has a water repellent canvas exterior, while the other has a sporty quilted effect.

$198 at lululemon

Wunder Puff Vest. Image via lululemon.

For extra warmth without the bulk of a full puffer jacket, consider the Wunder Puff Vest instead. It has the same down filling and water-resistant exterior, with more freedom for your arms.

$248 at lululemon

Sojourn Jacket. Image via lululemon.

Designed with plenty of stretch, this jacket is ready to take on your everyday routine. According to reviewers, "it's "lightweight and extremely comfortable" and "nice to layer."

$128 at lululemon

Down for It All Hoodie. Image via lululemon.

Get lightweight warmth and comfort in this stretchy hoodie. Lightweight goose down helps keep you warm, while stretchy fabric panels let you move with ease.

$228 at lululemon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.