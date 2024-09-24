Grounds for celebration? These are best gifts for the coffee lovers in your life

Under normal circumstances, the human body is made up of about 60% water. In my case, it's more like 60% coffee. If you see me without a cup in hand, you're probably looking at my doppelganger. I both live to sip and sip to live. So, yes, I drink A LOT of coffee. "Mainlining" has been used to describe my consumption.

If you ever want to discuss coffee down to the nerdiest detail, hit me up. Until then, I'm here to impress your friends and family by cluing you in on the best gifts for the coffee lovers in your life. From practical presents, like an airtight canister that will make their beans taste fresh for months, to fun ones, like a home roasting kit and a mug that shows you really "get" them — these ideas will appeal to both the coffee snob and the functioning coffeeholic. They're not going to know what hit them. Promise.

Under $20 gifts for coffee lovers

Uncommon Goods Cozy Scented Warming Coaster What’s cuter than a coffee cozy that's also a coaster? Say that three times fast. These charming little warmers are handmade by artisans in Guatemala, so each one is unique. Filled with a cinnamon and clove combo or coffee beans, the warming aromas activate with heat. Just pop them in the microwave and they'll stay insulated — and fragrant — keeping your brew warmer for longer, and making the whole experience... cozier! $16 at Uncommon Goods

Lanskyware Coffee Scoop Clip Stainless Steel Tablespoons, 2-Pack We love a gift that's pretty and practical. This pick is far classier than a chip clip and measuring spoon combo, and more streamlined as well. It comes in black, gold, rose gold and silver, so you can select a shade that best complements their home coffee station. $9 at Amazon

Hexnub Hexnub Chemex Cozy Know someone who has a Chemex coffee maker? Then this adorable little cozy is a no-brainer. It's got a little zipper, so it looks like a cardigan sweater! Cuteness aside, it's actually a very practical and thoughtful gift. It gives the glass carafe some much-needed insulation, so the coffee stays warmer for longer. It also protects against scratches and smashes. $15 at Amazon

Unibene Unibene Bamboo Coffee Filter Holder Those boxes filters come in are hardly aesthetic — and they get a little messy. This gives a little bit of class to their storage and keeps things so much more organized. The bamboo holder fits Chemex and cone-shaped filters, so it's just right for your friends who favor a pour-over. $13 at Amazon

Inexpensive gifts for coffee lovers

Williams Sonoma Demerara Shortbread Rounds, 7 oz Just think of munching on these buttery cookies with an afternoon cappuccino. The demerara coating gives them a subtle caramel note, making these British favorites a richly-flavored companion to any coffee drink they accompany. $24 at Williams Sonoma

Planetary Design Planetary Design Airscape Stainless Steel Coffee Canister Air is the nemesis of fresh-tasting beans. This clever canister has a patented design which creates a tight seal to keep beans flavorful for longer by forcing out air and removing oxygen from the internal chamber. Choose from eight colors to best suit their aesthetic. $36 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenTour Coffee Scale with Timer, 3kg/0.1g This high-precision scale boasts thousands of five-star reviews for its exceptional build, accuracy and functionality. It measures down to the gram and features a timer, allowing you to track extraction precisely. The no-slip silicone cover is a nice touch that prevents mugs and glasses from sliding around. $23 at Amazon

Sur la Table Double Walled Glass Coffee Mugs, 2-Pack Sure, we love a good ceramic mug, but half of the beauty of a great cup of coffee is lost in an opaque vessel. This set of two is made from double-walled borosilicate glass, ensuring coffee stays hot while your hands stay cool. These are both microwave and dishwasher-safe — but we love them for the way they allow you to see the drink's color, texture and foam. And for the true coffee lover, glass is said to be the only material that doesn't alter the flavor of your concoction in any way. $20 at Sur la Table

Amazon Instant Pot Milk Frother, 4-in-1 Electric Milk Steamer If they love coffee but crave a decadent latte without having to work for it, they'll adore this instant milk frother. It couldn’t be easier to use — just measure your milk and select either light or dense froth. Moments later, you’ll have cappuccino-worthy results. Prefer a café au lait or cortado? This gadget has a steamed milk option that delivers piping hot, froth-free milk. And on those warm days when a cool drink is in order, it even features a cold foam setting for iced lattes. $34 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $37 at Walmart$48 at Ace Hardware

Hario Hario Ceramic Coffee Mill-Original The beauty of the hand grinder is it's portable and quiet (so no one will give you stink eye if you are churning before sunrise). This ceramic version has high-quality conical burrs that are sharp enough to cut the beans into varying consistencies without ever mashing them. They'll appreciate that they can customize grind consistency to a degree that is usually reserved for much pricier electric machines. $25 at Amazon

Unique gifts for coffee lovers

Tens Hundreds Thousands Colours of Coffee Print If their coffee isn't just their morning habit but their culture and way of life, they'll love this print. While we are accustomed to thinking of our coffee beans as purely brown, they actually go through a range of colors before they're bagged and brewed for our consumption. This abstract design takes you through each hue, from growth to hulling and roasting, all the way towards being a delicious cup. $40 at Tens Hundreds Thousands

Compartés LA Compartés LA Coffee & Chocolate Truffles Coffee and chocolate is such a classic combo. Few pair them so well than the award-winning gourmet chocolatier Compartés LA — who has been making some of the most delicious and decadent treats in the world for the past 75 years. These truffles pair super dark chocolate with a rich and creamy Kona coffee center. And, of course, like all Compartés LA chocolates, the outside is hand-painted, so each bite is like a tiny work of art. $35 at Compartes

Cometeer Cometeer Coffee This is not your grandpa's instant coffee. Quite frankly, it tastes way better than it has any business doing. To put it plainly, this is some of the best coffee in the world cryogenically frozen into pods that preserve its "fresh as the day it was brewed" flavor for up to two years. What you get is the essence of expertly brewed pour-over without needing the tools or know-how. These pods are beloved by coffee luminaries like James Hoffman and Helen Russell — and coffee snobs like David Chang and Seth Rogan. $84 at Cometeer

Catbird Jewelry New York Coffee Cup Charm They don't have to be from New York to appreciate this nod to the Big Apple's iconic takeout coffee cup. This 14-karate gold charm would look good on its own or with others on a bracelet or chain. We are particularly smitten with the "removable" coffee lid, making for a charming fidget. $198 at Catbird Jewelry

Firefly Books The World Atlas of Coffee: From Beans to Brewing What's better than a cup of coffee and a good book? A good book about coffee. What's better than a book about coffee? A book by James Hoffman, champion barista and coffee expert. While his "How to Make Coffee" is his more famous bestseller (and a terrific option, if how-tos are more their style), we love how this title thoughtfully takes us through the history of coffee in our culture and its journey to becoming a morning ritual worldwide. He doesn't shy away from the socioeconomic implications of the coffee trade, so they'll finish this book being a more enlightened and thoughtful coffee connoisseur. $30 at Amazon

Tens Hundreds Thousands Weird Coffee Person Mug Coffee really is like a spa for your mind — hence this brain relaxing in some brew! It's a cozy and relaxing cup of comfort like no other. If you don't know what we mean, you're probably not a coffee person. Coffee people get it. Trust us. $20 at Tens Hundreds Thousands

MiiR MiiR Pourigami Portable Pourover Coffee Dripper We bet they have a pretty sweet coffee setup at home... which may make them a tad insufferable while traveling (or even at work, TBH). They MUST have their daily cup (or five), but that hotel pot just won't do. This portable pour-over dripper will allow them to have their brew just the way they like it, no matter where their travels may take them. When they are done, it folds up flat for their next adventure. $30 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods Coffee Roasting Kit They've nailed down exactly how they like to brew their beans. How about they start roasting them? This kit will teach them how to home-roast small batches of green coffee beans in an oven or on the stovetop. Sure, it's a fun activity, but they'll also learn all about roasting techniques and — likely — will refine their coffee-loving taste buds even more. $40 at Uncommon Goods

Hario Hario "Switch" Immersion Dripper, Size 02 And now for something completely different. If they're still exploring their coffee-brewing style, this is a fun gift that combines a bit of immersion and percolation in one device. This switch dripper works a bit like a pour-over, but it allows you to let the grinds steep for longer — a method that can mellow out bitterness in beans. The switch function lets them release the brew to their taste, giving them loads of control and options for experimenting. This fits beautifully over a range of servers, but it was designed to go with this one by Hario, making for a lovely package. $30 at Amazon

Onyx Onyx Coffee Sampler Collection Box Here's a coffee roaster that's currently getting a lot of love on Reddit boards. You might call Onyx the "it" roaster of the moment. If you gift them this sampler, they'll know you've done your homework. The roasted-to-order collection features eight 4oz tasters of the brand's bestselling coffees, packed into a lovely fold-out gift box complete with brewing tips and artwork they'll enjoy admiring upon opening. $55 at Onyx

AeroPress AeroPress Go Travel Coffee Press Kit This compact doodad was practically made for gifting. It's fun and novel, yet it makes a darn good cup of coffee. I'm a fan, as is our home and garden writer, who praised the brew it made for her during testing. The AeroPress uses a piston to force coffee through a filter and into a cup, making a brew that's similar to a French press. Unlike a French press, however, its quicker-cooling brew chamber prevents the possibility of over-extraction. Some people love this diminutive device for making their coffee daily. Others adore it for being a perfectly packable size, allowing it to travel easily — be it by car, plane or backpack. $50 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $50 at REI$50 at Target

Kinto Kinto Cafe Sweets Cup & Saucer Ever try to balance your biscotti on the edge of your saucer while carrying your coffee to your Sunday morning perch? It can be done, but... couldn't it be done a little better? Finally, a saucer that was made to hold their coffee and their favorite sweet in perfect, well-balanced, much-less-likely-to-drop harmony. $35 at Amazon

Williams Sonoma Stainless Steel Coffee Spoons, 4-Pack Make stirring up their favorite cup of java that much more special. At 5 1/2 inches, the spoons are ideal for taller coffee drinks and the smaller, rounded head makes scooping up a bit of sugar so much more refined. We also like these for scraping layers of foam to prolong the decadence of a particularly well-made cappuccino. $30 at Williams Sonoma

Uncommon Goods Blind Taste Test Coffee Kit They may think they know what they like, but this blind taste-testing kit will challenge all of their preconceived notions. It includes five single-origin coffees from around the world that have been expertly roasted to perfection. They won't know what they are tasting until they break a sealed envelope that will divulge the brew's origin and profile info. $58 at Uncommon Goods

Etsy Aesthetic Mug and Saucer You might ask yourself, "Who needs another mug?" and — to be honest — we'd probably agree with you. But when a set is this artful, we change our tune. This chubby cup and saucer has an offbeat Nordic style that looks like it would feel so comfortable in our hands. $32 at Etsy

Luxury gifts for coffee lovers

Bialetti Dolce & Gabbana Moka Machine 3-Cup Coffee Maker Many Italian homes have a Bialetti Moka espresso pot on their stoves 24/7. But do they have one this cool?! In this collaboration with Dolce & Gabanna, Bialetti redesigns their Moka pot in the style of a Carretto Siciliano, the traditional, ornate Sicilian horsedrawn cart. It would look so gorgeous in your recipient's kitchen, and it's just a tad more accessible than a D&G jacket. $100 at Macy's

Subminimal Subminimal NanoFoamer V2 If they are serious about their latte art, there really is no other option than the NanoFoamer. Most hand foamers have a whisk that creates a coarse foam that, while fun and fluffy, is useless when it comes to creating latte art. That kind of foam also drinks kind of… fuzzy. For someone who likes a rich dense foam, this little hand foamer creates a level of froth that's equal to (and sometimes better than) some of the best espresso machines on the market — but in a much more portable way. $39 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $40 at Sur La Table$39 at Verishop

Ember Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 If precision is the name of their coffee game, this smart mug will soon be their best friend. It's voted by our tech editor as both the best heated coffee mug and the household appliance he'd be most likely to save in a fire (no word on if he'd grab his kids first). This app-controlled gizmo keeps that joe heated to the exact temp that is most pleasing to their palate — and maintains that temperature all day long. $150 at Amazon

Chemex Chemex Pourover Coffee Maker with Glass Handle Chemex fan? Us too. The Chemex is known for making the most pure-tasting, sediment- and bitterness-free cup of coffee. Give a little elegance to their morning pourover with this handblown glass version. Not only does it look sleek, the glass handle adds a touch of sophistication (and reviewers say it's easier to wash). Maybe add a few extra filters to the gift box, so they can get right to pouring. $45 at Williams Sonoma