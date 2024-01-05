Lululemon's We Made Too Much includes the Wunder Puff Jacket and 2 belt bags — but hurry!

Lululemon's We Made Too Much is so good right now (Photos via Lululemon).

For better or for worse, I am a big New Year's resolution gal. Every December, I write a mile-long list of everything I want to accomplish for the year ahead, ranging from travel to buzzy new workouts. A week into the New Year, my ClassPass schedule is already chock-full of yoga and pilates classes, which makes Lululemon's We Made Too Much drop that much sweeter (at least for me). WMTM is a one-stop shop for leggings, belt bags, sports bras and more at some of the best prices you'll see from the retailer. This week, shoppers can find some of Lululemon's best-selling items tucked away in WMTM, including the Wunder Puff Jacket and Blissfeel running shoes. To see the WMTM pieces I have my eye on and shop the edit before they sell out, scroll below.

These lightweight yoga leggings are made from softly textured fabric and have a flattering V-cut waistband. "They look amazing in the front and the back!" writes one shopper.

This wonderfully warm puffer jacket has a cinchable hem that lets you customize the shape of the jacket. According to one reviewer, it's the "perfect winter jacket."

This water-repellent bag is a "classy version of the Everywhere Belt Bag," writes one reviewer. "Perfect for a date night or event where you want to dress up but want to be hands-free."

Stay warm on your winter runs with this insulated zip-up jacket. Water-repellent and stretchy, the jacket is insulated and naturally breathable.

It's our professional opinion that you can never own too many pairs of leggings. These buttery soft Align pants are "very comfortable" and "great for everyday wear," according to shoppers.

Lululemon's fleece Everywhere Belt Bag is "super cute" and its size is "perfect for daily essentials," writes one reviewer.

Designed with trail running in mind, these Blissfeel running shoes offer a rugged grip with moulded heel support. They're "one of the best trail shoes," writes one shopper. They're "light and comfortable."

These comfortable mid-rise, tapered trousers offer classic tailoring and four-way stretch fabric for a wear-anywhere look and feel.

These mid-rise straight-leg pants are made from four-way stretch fabric for a sleek look and feel. The sweat-wicking bottoms are available in eight colours and sizes XL to XL.

This light-support bra is ideal for A/B cups and comes in four colours. "This is my favourite bra for working out or everyday wear," writes one shopper. It's "very comfortable" and "provides the perfect amount of support for my B cup."

If 2024 is the year you plan to crush all of your running goals, Lululemon's Fast and Free high-rise leggings will ensure you do so in style and comfort. Shop the tights in eight colours.

This sleeveless tank is the ultimate running accessory. It's the "best tank," according to one shopper. "Super soft, amazing fabric and perfect for any workout."

How cute is this canvas shopper? The 17-litre bag is the perfect size for tonight's groceries, your laptop, your daily commute and so much more. Shop the double-handle tote in two colours.

This compact belt bag is just the thing for trips to the airport or day hikes. The bag features an exterior zippered pocket to secure your valuables and interior slip pockets.

Don't wait any longer to kick off your fitness resolutions. Designed for running and training, these workout shoes help keep you supported as you conquer your fitness goals.

The temperature is only going to get colder (unfortunately). Keep cozy this winter with this warm fleece half-zip. "The material is thicker and warmer than the Scuba, and the cinchable waist and sleeves help keep the cold out," writes one reviewer.

A cute and cozy choice for the upcoming colder months, Lululemon's Wunder Puff Cropped Vest is made from water-repellent and windproof fabric and features 600-fill-power goose-down insulation.

There's no denying it: winter is coming. Get a head-start on your cold-weather wardrobe (and save a buck while you're at it) and pick up these cute Team Canada mittens for under $40. They're "cozy and comfy," writes one shopper. "[They make] us Canadians proud at the same time."

Attention hot girl walkers: this one is for you. This cute asymmetrical tank top offers light support for A/B cups and comes in six pretty colours.

Lululemon's City Adventurer Backpack has an exterior water bottle pocket, an expandable pocket for your sweaty gear, a trolley-compatible sleeve, and so much more.

Hotty hot, hot, hot! These cute short-shorts come in 10 colours and have more than 1,500 five-star reviews singing their praises. They're "perfect" shorts, writes one shopper. "Great for everything! So comfortable."

Equal parts patriotic and cozy, this soft, reversible beanie is crafted from a wool-blend fabric to keep you warm when the forecast hits freezing.

