Lululemon's We Made Too Much includes the Wunder Puff Jacket and 2 belt bags — but hurry!

Lululemon's We Made Too Much is so good right now (Photos via Lululemon).

For better or for worse, I am a big New Year's resolution gal. Every December, I write a mile-long list of everything I want to accomplish for the year ahead, ranging from travel to buzzy new workouts. A week into the New Year, my ClassPass schedule is already chock-full of yoga and pilates classes, which makes Lululemon's We Made Too Much drop that much sweeter (at least for me). WMTM is a one-stop shop for leggings, belt bags, sports bras and more at some of the best prices you'll see from the retailer. This week, shoppers can find some of Lululemon's best-selling items tucked away in WMTM, including the Wunder Puff Jacket and Blissfeel running shoes. To see the WMTM pieces I have my eye on and shop the edit before they sell out, scroll below.

V-Waist Yoga Tight 25" Grid Texture

These lightweight yoga leggings are made from softly textured fabric and have a flattering V-cut waistband. "They look amazing in the front and the back!" writes one shopper.

Lululemon

V-Waist Yoga Tight 25" Grid Texture

$79$128Save $49

Shop the V-Waist Yoga Tight 25" Grid Texture in two colours.

$79 at Lululemon

Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket

This wonderfully warm puffer jacket has a cinchable hem that lets you customize the shape of the jacket. According to one reviewer, it's the "perfect winter jacket."

Lululemon

Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket

$179$278Save $99

Shop the Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket in six colours.

$179 at Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Studded

This water-repellent bag is a "classy version of the Everywhere Belt Bag," writes one reviewer. "Perfect for a date night or event where you want to dress up but want to be hands-free."

Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Studded

$54$84Save $30

Shop the belt bag in two colours.

$54 at Lululemon

Push Your Pace Jacket

Stay warm on your winter runs with this insulated zip-up jacket. Water-repellent and stretchy, the jacket is insulated and naturally breathable.

Lululemon

Push Your Pace Jacket

$119$198Save $79

Shop the Push Your Pace Jacket in two colours.

$119 at Lululemon

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25"

It's our professional opinion that you can never own too many pairs of leggings. These buttery soft Align pants are "very comfortable" and "great for everyday wear," according to shoppers.

Lululemon

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25"

$89$148Save $59

Shop the Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25" in 17 colours.

$89 at Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece

Lululemon's fleece Everywhere Belt Bag is "super cute" and its size is "perfect for daily essentials," writes one reviewer.

Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece

$39$74Save $35

Shop the Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece in three colours.

$39 at Lululemon

Blissfeel Trail Women's Running Shoe

Designed with trail running in mind, these Blissfeel running shoes offer a rugged grip with moulded heel support. They're "one of the best trail shoes," writes one shopper. They're "light and comfortable."

Lululemon

Blissfeel Trail Women's Running Shoe

$129$198Save $69

Shop the Blissfeel Trail Women's Running Shoes in four colours.

$129 at Lululemon

Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant 7/8 Length Luxtreme

These comfortable mid-rise, tapered trousers offer classic tailoring and four-way stretch fabric for a wear-anywhere look and feel.

Lululemon

Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant 7/8 Length Luxtreme

$89$138Save $49

Shop the Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant 7/8 Length Luxtreme in eight colours.

$89 at Lululemon

Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Pant Luxtreme

These mid-rise straight-leg pants are made from four-way stretch fabric for a sleek look and feel. The sweat-wicking bottoms are available in eight colours and sizes XL to XL.

Lululemon

Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Pant Luxtreme

$89$138Save $49

Shop the Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Pant Luxtreme in three colours.

$89 at Lululemon

Align V-Neck Bra Light Support

This light-support bra is ideal for A/B cups and comes in four colours. "This is my favourite bra for working out or everyday wear," writes one shopper. It's "very comfortable" and "provides the perfect amount of support for my B cup."

Lululemon

Align V-Neck Bra Light Support

$39$64Save $25

Shop this Align V-Neck Bra Light Support in seven colours.

$39 at Lululemon

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25"

If 2024 is the year you plan to crush all of your running goals, Lululemon's Fast and Free high-rise leggings will ensure you do so in style and comfort. Shop the tights in eight colours.

Lululemon

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25"

$89$138Save $49

Shop the Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25" in five colours.

$89 at Lululemon

Swiftly Tech High-Neck Tank Top 2.0 Race Length

This sleeveless tank is the ultimate running accessory. It's the "best tank," according to one shopper. "Super soft, amazing fabric and perfect for any workout."

Lululemon

Swiftly Tech High-Neck Tank Top 2.0 Race Length

$39$68Save $29

Shop the Swiftly Tech High-Neck Tank Top 2.0 Race Length in four colours.

$39 at Lululemon

Double-Handle Canvas Tote Bag 17L

How cute is this canvas shopper? The 17-litre bag is the perfect size for tonight's groceries, your laptop, your daily commute and so much more. Shop the double-handle tote in two colours.

Lululemon

Double-Handle Canvas Tote Bag 17L

$24$44Save $20

Shop the Double-Handle Canvas Tote Bag 17L in two colours.

$24 at Lululemon

Wunderlust Belt Bag

This compact belt bag is just the thing for trips to the airport or day hikes. The bag features an exterior zippered pocket to secure your valuables and interior slip pockets.

Lululemon

Wunderlust Belt Bag 1.8L

$39$64Save $25

Wunderlust Belt Bag 1.8L.

$39 at Lululemon

Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe

Don't wait any longer to kick off your fitness resolutions. Designed for running and training, these workout shoes help keep you supported as you conquer your fitness goals.

Lululemon

Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe

$89$178Save $89

Shop the Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe in four colours.

$89 at Lululemon

Fleece + Ripstop Hiking Pullover

The temperature is only going to get colder (unfortunately). Keep cozy this winter with this warm fleece half-zip. "The material is thicker and warmer than the Scuba, and the cinchable waist and sleeves help keep the cold out," writes one reviewer.

Lululemon

Fleece + Ripstop Hiking Pullover

$99$158Save $59

Shop the Fleece + Ripstop Hiking Pullover in three colours.

$99 at Lululemon

Wunder Puff Cropped Vest

A cute and cozy choice for the upcoming colder months, Lululemon's Wunder Puff Cropped Vest is made from water-repellent and windproof fabric and features 600-fill-power goose-down insulation.

Lululemon

Wunder Puff Cropped Vest

$179$228Save $49

Shop the Wunder Puff Cropped Vest in six colours.

$179 at Lululemon

Team Canada Quilted Mittens

There's no denying it: winter is coming. Get a head-start on your cold-weather wardrobe (and save a buck while you're at it) and pick up these cute Team Canada mittens for under $40. They're "cozy and comfy," writes one shopper. "[They make] us Canadians proud at the same time."

Lululemon

Team Canada Quilted Mittens

$39$68Save $29

Shop the Team Canada Quilted Mittens in two colours.

$39 at Lululemon

Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Tank Top

Attention hot girl walkers: this one is for you. This cute asymmetrical tank top offers light support for A/B cups and comes in six pretty colours.

Lululemon

Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Tank Top

$39$68Save $29

Shop the Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Tank Top in nine colours.

$39 at Lululemon

City Adventurer Backpack 20L

Lululemon's City Adventurer Backpack has an exterior water bottle pocket, an expandable pocket for your sweaty gear, a trolley-compatible sleeve, and so much more.

Lululemon

City Adventurer Backpack 20L

$89$138Save $49

City Adventurer Backpack 21L.

$89 at Lululemon

Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4"

Hotty hot, hot, hot! These cute short-shorts come in 10 colours and have more than 1,500 five-star reviews singing their praises. They're "perfect" shorts, writes one shopper. "Great for everything! So comfortable."

Lululemon

Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4"

$39$68Save $29

Shop the Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4" in 11 colours.

$39 at Lululemon

Team Canada Wool-Blend Reversible Beanie

Equal parts patriotic and cozy, this soft, reversible beanie is crafted from a wool-blend fabric to keep you warm when the forecast hits freezing.

Lululemon

Team Canada Wool-Blend Reversible Beanie

$19$48Save $29

Shop the Team Canada Wool-Blend Reversible Beanie in four colours.

$19 at Lululemon

