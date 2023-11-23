Taye Anita shares stunning photos from engagement to Zach Pop

Zach Pop and Taye Anita shared stunning engagement photos. (Instagram/ @tayeanita) (Photo via Instagram/ @tayeanita)

Taye Anita is unveiling hers and Zach Pop's engagement photos.

The fiancée of the Toronto Blue Jays pitcher took to Instagram on Wednesday with a carousel of candid snaps in front of a mountainous skyline overlooking a lake, from their engagement last month.

The photos captured the moment Pop dropped to one knee and sealed their love story with a proposal. They also caught the celebratory moments that followed, with the pair clad in matching beige outfits.

Anita captioned the post with heartfelt words, writing, "Our best day yet!"

"Life with you is the ultimate dream," the Toronto-based content creator continued. "You are my absolute best friend and teammate and I know that will never change. I cannot wait to marry you."

In the comments, fans swooned over the gorgeous engagement photos and congratulated the couple on the next chapter of their love story.

"Stunning pictures for an incredible couple! Celebrating true love," one person commented.

"The happiness in these photos is contagious," someone else wrote.

"Well I just cried. And that last picture is stunning. Congrats to you both!," a fan added.

"Love these so much," a commenter shared.

The pair initially announced their engagement last month with a selfie of Anita showing off her beautiful engagement ring.

"Oct. 6 was the best day of our lives! It had God's name written all over it. We truly can't put into words the overwhelming joy in our hearts right now," Anita penned in the caption.

"The past week has been a complete dream but one we never ever have to wake up from. Completely in awe of how God prepared us for this moment. I'm marrying my best friend, and I'm the luckiest girl in the world. You are wildly loved now and forever by your fiancée."

