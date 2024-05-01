Bookshop opens at 5am for local writers

Kemptown Bookshop opens its doors at 05:00 BST on the first Wednesday of every month [BBC]

A bookshop in East Sussex has launched an early morning initiative to help writers.

Kemptown Bookshop in Brighton opens its doors at 05:00 BST on the first Wednesday of every month for a silent writing session.

Owner Cathy Hayward said: “There's no workshopping, just the motivation of being around other writers as the sun comes up.”

A writer who attends The 5am Writing Club said it was a “monthly landmark that keeps me on track”.

Ms Hayward, who took over the shop in 2022, trialled the initiative in the summer of 2023.

She said writing in the early hours was her only “guaranteed peace” alongside looking after her three children.

“Where better to write than a bookshop with a café, and when better than at 5am?” she said.

“The local bakery usually delivers our pastries at about 07:00 to give you that extra energy boost.”

'Invaluable'

The bookshop opens to the general public at 09:00, but Ms Hayward says the early writers are welcome to stay.

“Although I’m also serving drinks, I use the time to write too and have written quite a bit of my next book in the 5am Writing Club,” she added.

A writer who has attended the sessions said finding time had been difficult since having children.

“Since having twin babies and juggling work and the ever increasing pile of washing, making space in my day to write is incredibly difficult,” she said.

“But being able to head into the cosy, inspiring space of Kemptown Bookshop and be surrounded by other writers once a month while the world outside is still asleep is invaluable.”

Follow BBC Sussex on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.

Related stories

Related internet links