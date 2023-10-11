October Prime Day deal: Bose Quietcomfort 45 headphones are $140 off — honest review
I tried these viral Bose noise-cancelling headphones — and they're now massively on sale at Amazon and Best Buy.
October Prime Day is still going strong — and savvy shoppers know the two-day sale is great time to score big-name tech at great prices.
One deal I'm loving? The Bose QuietComfort 45 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones — which are currently on sale during both Prime Big Deal Days and Best Buy's Power Up Sale.
What are they?
The Bose QuietComfort 45 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones are a sleek pair of noise-cancelling headphones from one of the leading audio brands. They also have a 4.6-star rating from more than 3,500 customer reviews on the Best Buy site. On Amazon Canada, the headphones come backed by a 4.4-star rating from 16,500 reviews.
Initial thoughts and setup
Setup was simple. I am by no means technologically savvy — and it only took me about five minutes, which is a testament to its ease. First, you have to download the Bose Music app, which allows you to set up, add and monitor your audio devices including headphones, speakers and soundbars. I was easily able to set up the Bose headphones to pair with both my computer as well as my phone.
Features
One of the biggest features of these headphones is that they are noise-cancelling — featuring Acoustic Noise Cancelling technology with tiny microphones hidden in the earcups for a more immersive sound experience — and they do not disappoint. They are fantastic noise-cancelling earphones — I can't wait to try them out the next time I'm on a plane. Another great feature Aware Mode, which lets you hear your surroundings and your music at the same time. Volume-optimized Active EQ boosts lows and highs so your music sounds balanced at every level.
Design and fit-wise, these over-the-ear headphones are sleek and extremely comfortable — I've worn them for several hours at a time with no discomfort, which I used to have frequently with other over-the-ear headphones. They feature smooth and cushioned earcups made from synthetic leather, impact-resilient glass-filled nylon, and cast-metal hinges — which makes them extremely comfortable and durable. They also come with a compact carrying case for travel or storage in general.
They Bose headphones boast a 23-hour listening time on one charge, and also pair with the Bose Music app, which provides guidance on how to adjust noise-cancellation or Bluetooth settings for a customized experience.
Battery life
As mentioned, the battery life is one of the core features of the headphones, and it doesn't fail to impress. They boast a 23-hour listening time on one charge, which for me translated to more than a week of meetings and listening to music. The included USB-C cable can charge the headphones completely in 2.5 hours or less, and a 15-minute charge gives you 2.5 hours of play time.
Price point
These headphones retail for $450, but the black ones are currently marked down to $310 on Best Buy Canada and $309 on Amazon Canada. Previous headphones I've purchased are in the $100-$200 range so this was quite a jump for me price-wise — but I found that for me, someone who spends several hours on work calls a day, the upgrade was worth it.
Verdict
While these headphones don't come cheap, their noise-cancelling features, crystal-clear audio, long-lasting battery and sleek, comfortable design make them well worth their price.
