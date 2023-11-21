NHLer's fiancée Emma Fortin shares 'stunning' snaps from bachelorette party

Fiancée of Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher, Emma Fortin, shared stunning photos from her bachelorette in New York City. (Instagram/@emmafortin14) (Photo via Instagram/ @emmafortin14)

Emma Fortin is giving fans a glimpse of her bachelorette.

On Monday, the fiancée of Montreal Canadiens star Brandan Gallagher took to Instagram with a candid carousel of photos from her bachelorette celebration in New York City.

In the first snap, the bride-to-be donned a stunning strapless black mini dress with a tasteful slit, paired with chic brown leather knee-high boots and a black oversized bow in her hair.

The subsequent photos captured moments shared with her bridal party on their night out in the Big Apple, wearing matching white mini dresses. Setting herself apart as the bride, Fortin added a white veil to her look.

"NYC Bachelorette," Fortin aptly captioned the post.

In the comments, fans swooned over Fortin's stylish celebration and shared in the excitement of her upcoming nuptials.

"The all white outfits is so cute and non-traditional. Love it! You look stunning. Can't wait to see you actual wedding photos, OMG," an Instagram user wrote.

"Prettiest bride," added another.

"Loved every outfit you wore. I can't imagine what your wedding dress is gonna look like," someone else chimed in.

"Stunning," an Instagram user penned.

In July, the couple announced their engagement with a shared Instagram post from Lost Lake, B.C. The NHLer captured himself down on one knee, popping the question.

Gallagher also shared a snap of the pair hugging afterward, as well as a black and white photo of Fortin's left hand, showing off her stunning engagement ring.

"07.07.2023," the caption reads. "Forever and always."

Last month, Fortin shared a peek of her wedding preparations. In a carousel of candid photos, Fortin shopped for her dream wedding gown in Toronto and found "the one."

In the first slide, Fortin posed in a trendy ensemble, pairing black leather pants with a matching jacket and a satin sleeveless white top. She also shared a couple of casual snaps of her day in the city before showing off three of the dresses she tried on.

"Found the one," she penned in the caption alongside a white heart emoji, to which her beau replied in the comment section, "I also found the one!"

