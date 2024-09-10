Bride says she was ‘shocked’ after ‘70 percent’ of wedding guests didn’t give gifts

A bride has claimed that “70 percent” of her wedding guests didn’t bring her and her partner gifts.

In a recent post shared to the popular “Wedding” Reddit forum, a woman asked if she was in the wrong “to be upset” about the situation. After explaining that the majority of her guests didn’t bring gifts, she clarified that she wasn’t necessarily expecting to receive a lot of money.

“Probably 70 percent of guests did not give a gift/a card. I’m not expecting to be showered in gifts or money or anything but shocked that people we are close to couldn’t even take the time of day to get us a $.50 card or a homemade card,” she wrote.

She also added that she was surprised that many of her guests didn’t say “anything to congratulate” her and her partner, despite “knowing how expensive weddings are.”

In the comments, the bride also made a few clarifications about the wedding, noting the couple only invited people they “were super close to,” and not any “extended family.”

Many people on Reddit came to the bride’s defense, noting they too would be upset about not receiving a wedding gift from so many guests. Others explained that despite how close they are to a bride and groom, they wouldn’t attend a wedding without giving a gift.

“People on here will say otherwise but yes it’s okay to be upset. A few people here and there are whatever, but I’d definitely be mad if most people didn’t give anything. Especially when it’s your family so you know they follow the same norms as you,” one wrote.

“I definitely wouldn’t go without a gift no matter the distance or relationship,” another added. “It’s bizarre to me to show up anywhere empty-handed but that is the trend.”

“I know the trend is ‘not expecting’ gifts but like come on, you’re inviting them to join you in celebration at a beautiful, carefully planned, $10k-$60k+ party. I’m sorry but the least people can do is bring even a small gift,” a third added.

Some people shared similar experiences they had at weddings, while also criticizing the fact that guests didn’t even give the Reddit poster a small gift.

“Not even giving a card? That’s rude!! I don’t think you’re wrong to be disappointed. Seventy percent is a LOT,” one person wrote.

“We had a wedding in our town so most people could take an Uber there and we had an open bar and a sit-down meal. It was not an expensive wedding to attend and I even had my hen do a one-day thing in our city. We didn’t exactly expect a lot of gifts but very few of my friends got me anything,” another shared. “Family friends have been very generous, and my husband’s friends all got us something. But none of my friends have, and I just think it’s so odd.”

According to the wedding site Zola, typically wedding guests pay $50 to $100 for gifts. For specific ranges, the website notes that the bride and groom’s immediate family, close friend, or member of the wedding party tends to give $100 to $150. Meanwhile, a co-worker or distant relative gives $50 to $75.