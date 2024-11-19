Bringing a dish to Thanksgiving? These carriers can transport your food safely

Forget foil and plastic wrap for your delicate casseroles and cakes — try one of these top-rated helpers from Hamilton Beach, Oxo and more.

I love hosting parties and large gatherings, especially during the holidays. But I also enjoy letting someone else play host, especially when I'm not responsible for roasting the turkey! Instead, I bring at least a side or two to ease the burden on friends and family. Plus, more food on the dinner table is always welcome.

However, transporting your delicious dishes can be precarious. Aluminum foil and plastic wrap are pretty flimsy, and most casseroles are quite fragile — they don't easily withstand the usual bumps and jostling that come with holiday travel, whether that's over the river and through the woods ... or straight down a busy highway. Thankfully, there are smart solutions out there that will make sure they survive — check out my picks for more-portable potluck dishes below.

Amazon Oxo Good Grips Glass 3-Quart Baking Dish With Lid A baking dish with a secure, airtight lid is invaluable when you need to carry your baked (or about-to-be-baked) goods from one place to another. I really like this Oxo option because it has easy-to-grip handles — a real plus when transferring your grub from fridge to car to oven to table. One shopper said it helped save her dessert: "I have always used an earthenware bake pan and would have continued doing so forever if I had not made plans to bring a complicated cake to my mother's house for dinner. The drawback of my current dish is that there's no lid, and I wanted the luxury of being able to stack some items to carry them. ... I love this, and now I find myself exclusively reaching for this pan. It's much lighter for me to handle, which means it's easier for me to wash and I don't have to ask for help to get things in and out of the oven or to wash it in the sink." $23 at Amazon

Amazon Oxo Good Grips Insulated Casserole Carrier That's right — it's a carrier for you carriers out there, and it's the smart way to preserve deliciousness on the way to Grandma's (and prevent anything from breaking on the way back home). I'm in love with this clever solution; it has foam insulation and an aluminum fabric lining to keep dishes hot or cold for hours. The lining is easy to clean in case there are any spills or drips. My favorite feature is the zippered pockets on the exterior, which can hold utensils, napkins and whatever else you need to take with you. "I gave this to my mom, who has everything," shared a thoughtful gifter. "She loves to cook and has various book clubs, church meetings and other social engagements where everyone brings food. It is well-made, perfect for keeping things hot (very hot) and so much easier to carry — without the worries of spilling, dropping or leaking. This was exactly what she needed and she loves it!" $30 at Amazon

Amazon Zilpoo Plastic Round Food Storage Containers With Lids, 2-Pack Who needs a cupcake catastrophe or a pie-asco on Turkey Day? Not you, that's for sure! Anyone who's ever had to transport baked goods will tell you how dangerous it is — one slip-up can cause that carefully crafted concoction to be splattered or smashed. That's why I like round food storage containers like these from Zilpoo: They're designed to fit (and secure) pie pans or a slew of cupcakes. One baker said these are perfect for 9-inch pies — plus, they stack. "After years of searching, I found these containers. I like the simple design — not too bulky, stackable, lightweight, clear, airtight. The perfect protection for my pies from all hazards and foreign objects. Defense from smeared filling, broken crusts and picking fingers." $30 at Amazon

Amazon Hamilton Beach Portable 6-Quart Slow Cooker If you often bring your slow-cooked culinary creations to a potluck, you should consider investing in this Hamilton Beach number. It has a temperature probe to ensure perfectly cooked meals, and its locking lid ensures that it's highly portable. Plus, it's easy to use, not just for soups and stews, but for stuffing, gravy and sauces. Said one repeat buyer, "We owned this exact [slow cooker] and we used it so much for parties and special occasions that we needed to get another one. Perfect for bringing prepared food to parties. The cover locks on, which keeps sauces from spilling." $68 at Amazon

Amazon Hamilton Beach Travel Case and Insulated Carrier Bag for Slow Cookers Keep that slow cooker nice and toasty with this insulated bag, which has sturdy handles to make it even more portable. It fits most 4- to 8-quart slow cookers, and the front zips open for easier loading and unloading. One shopper raved about the helpfulness of this cover: "I needed a cover to help insulate and protect when transporting my Crock-Pots to covered-dish functions. ... I saw this carrier, and the dimensions seemed to fit my largest Crock-Pot, plus it has an interior mesh with Velcro strap to hold the lid in place. Perfect! ... [The] quality is very nice and it does work well with my 6-quart with a little room to spare. ... The straps wrap completely around the case so there is added security in toting a heavy dish. Highly recommend." $20 at Amazon

