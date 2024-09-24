Byrdview in Photos
The midcentury home rests at the end of an almost mile-long driveway, atop a secluded promontory overlooking the San Fernando Valley.
The front entrance.
The foyer.
The main living area is lined with floor-to-ceiling walls of glass.
A seated cocktail bar sits between a breakfast nook and the kitchen.
The kitchen is updated to modern standards.
An eat-in island in the kitchen seats four.
The formal dining room.
The entertaining room is warmed by a wood-burning fireplace
A long corridor serves as an art gallery.
The primary suite.
A cozy lounging spot.
The backyard hosts a 50-foot pool flanked by an expansive L-shaped pergola.
The pool area.
A poolside pavilion includes a gym.
The one-bedroom guesthouse is where President John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe allegedly rendevoused during Sinatra’s tenancy.
An aerial view of the hilltop property.