Canadian actress Shenae Grimes-Beech says life would be 'absolutely grey' without her husband

Shenae Grimes-Beech pens heartfelt birthday message for husband Josh Beech. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Shenae Grimes-Beech is wishing her husband a happy birthday.

Earlier this week, the Canadian actress celebrated her husband Josh Beech's birthday on Instagram, with a carousel of photos capturing moments from the couple's life together. In the post, the couple was seen bike riding, dressing up for Halloween and spending quality time with their two children.

"Happy birthday to this guy. The Jack to my Sally. The best Daddio on the planet. The hottest DILF in all the land. The glue, the heart, the spirit, and the joy of our family," Grimes-Beech began in the caption.

She continued swooning over her "other half," writing: "You are the eternal light to my darkness and life would be absolutely grey without you in it. This world needs your wonderment and appreciation for the little things. Art needs your God-given undeniable talent. Every room is better with your laughter bouncing off its walls."

"Mine and our kids' worlds turn because you're at the core making sure they always do. Lifting us up, making us feel safe, bringing excitement, adventure and joy to every single day," the former "90210" star penned.

Fans flooded the comments, praising the sweet birthday tribute and the glimpses into the couple's cherished moments.

"This is so adorable. Love you two! Goals! Happy birthday, Josh!" a fan commented.

"Sweetest (and hottest) couple!" an Instagram user wrote.

Another added: "I love your love! This was so beautifully written! Happy Birthday to your other half!"

"Happy birthday to him and may you continue creating beautiful memories," someone chimed in.

"That was such a beautiful, heartfelt message!" commented another fan.

Grimes-Beech and her husband met in early 2012 and began dating shortly afterward. The pair got engaged just nine months later, in December 2012, and tied the knot on May 10, 2013, in a private ceremony held in England.

They have since shared their lives together, and in September 2018, they welcomed their first child — a daughter named Bowie Scarlett. In August 2019, they welcomed their second child, son Kingsley Taylor.

Last month, Grimes-Beech shared an honest Instagram reel opening up about struggling to feel "sexy" again after having two children. Alongside a video of herself wearing a black lace two-piece high-waisted underwear and bralette set, she penned, "After breastfeeding two kids, feeling 'sexy' doesn't come as easy as it once did."

"If you know, you know," she continued.

The "Degrassi: The Next Generation" actress noted for the sake of improving her relationship with her body image, she has "been wanting to change things... about my body for years but I haven't overcome the fear of doing it yet and who knows? I may never!"

The actress, however, emphasized her commitment to embracing her body as it is, writing, "So, until I decide if that's for me or not, I'm working with what I've got to make me feel more confident in my skin. Stepping out of my usual cotton basics for something a [little] spicier (but still just as comfy) certainly helps!"

